The best car stereo

Cars are a big investment, and most people don't regularly upgrade the same way they do with electronics. As a result, you may have a quality car but one that doesn't have the newest tech inside. Audio equipment and car stereos are advancing quickly, and upgrading your car's sound system may be in order. Not only can the latest car stereos provide you with high-quality crisp sound, but they can also integrate with your smartphone and GPS to make the driving experience easy and enjoyable.

Our buying guide takes you through the possibilities and, at the end, offers a few recommendations, including our top choice from Pioneer, which has a large screen, a quality microphone, and numerous handy features like Apple CarPlay.

Considerations when choosing car stereos

Usage

Consider how much time you spend in the car, who's riding with you, and how you already use your smartphone on drives. Some options cater to entertain passengers on long drives, while others are best utilized by the tech-savvy or those who drive often. Keep your needs and desires in mind as you shop.

Single DIN vs. double DIN

There are two types of car stereos available, which dictate the size, cost, and potential features available:

Single DIN: These are your basic, conventional car stereos that have been around for some time. They're smaller in size, affordable, and typically accommodate CDs and maybe DVDs as well. They often include Bluetooth connectivity.

Double DIN: Conversely, double DIN stereos are current and innovative, with touchscreens and smartphone integration. They employ or are compatible with a variety of streaming services and apps. They're larger and more expensive than single DIN options.

Bluetooth support

Most car stereos offer Bluetooth support, which has been around for some time and is now an essential feature for most. At its most basic, you can connect your phone to listen to music and hear directions while driving. It also allows for incoming phone calls to play on the stereo.

Features

Connected car rides

The two major smartphone operating systems -- Google Android and Apple iOS -- have driving features to connect with your stereo, if you have the right one.

Android Auto: Google offers a chance to mute some apps and notifications while allowing access to others, often from the steering wheel.

CarPlay: Apple's offering allows you to connect to Spotify, Pandora, your iTunes library, and Apple Maps. CarPlay also works with Siri, so you can verbally ask for directions.

Camera connectivity

Some car stereos with screens allow you to connect a camera to its display. They're mainly used for those with rear-facing cameras to assist in backing up and parking. This works with double DIN stereos.

Smartphone apps

Some car stereo manufacturers have their own apps you can download to better use the stereo. This should allow for easier control of music and settings and also allows those in the back seat to control what's happening.

DVD playback

Some car stereos may play DVDs. These may come with their own screen or may be connected to another screen for those riding in the back seats.

Price

For those looking at simple single DIN car stereos, you can find a quality option for under $100. Double DIN stereos, however, may run a couple hundred dollars more. These include Android Auto or CarPlay, as well as media integration.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is installation of a car stereo?

A. Typically, it's best to allow a professional to install a car stereo, as they can be complicated, especially double DIN options. If you have experience working on cars -- particularly the sound and electrical system -- then you may be able to do it yourself.

Q. Are there differences in car stereo touchscreens?

A. Less expensive car stereo touchscreens may be of the resistive variety, which requires the user to push the screen to work. These are old and can be finicky. Capacitive touchscreens, like what you find on smartphones, require only swiping or tapping and are more durable and expensive.

Car stereos we recommend

Best of the best: Pioneer AVH-1300NEX

Our take: Large screen double DIN car stereo with a variety of features like Apple CarPlay.

What we like: Integrates easily with phone, rear camera, and steering wheel controls. Works with Spotify and Pandora. Includes quality microphone for calls.

What we dislike: Expensive option. Elaborate installation.

Best bang for your buck: Boss Audio Systems BV9364B Car Stereo DVD Player

Our take: Double DIN car stereo from trusted audio company at a great price.

What we like: Bluetooth connectivity and media playback integration. Includes DVD player. Connects to steering wheel. Option to personalize speaker settings.

What we dislike: May require purchase of accessories to complete installation.

Choice 3: Pioneer Single DIN Car Stereo Receiver

Our take: Quality single DIN car stereo for those desiring a reliable and simple system.

What we like: Large screen for a single DIN model. Plays CDs and connects to smartphones via 3.5-millimeter mini-jack. Includes wireless remote control.

What we dislike: Pricey for the lack of new features.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.