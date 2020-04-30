The best car seat mirror

Driving as a parent is a unique experience. When your little one is safely nestled in a rear-facing car seat, you might feel anxious not being able to see them during your journey.

To keep your eyes on the road while still having a safe view of your baby, invest in a car seat mirror. Monitoring your little one has never been safer. You'll feel less stressed and more focused on the road, so you and your baby can enjoy a safe drive.

If you're wondering which car seat mirror belongs in your vehicle, read our buying guide. It includes information at the end on our top choice, Cozy Greens' Premium Baby Car Mirror. It features a swivel base with an improved ball joint to provide a totally customizable view.

Considerations when choosing car seat mirrors

Size

On average, car seat mirrors measure 8 x 10 inches. For maximum visibility, some parents gravitate toward oversized designs, which are closer to 12 inches in length.

Larger isn't necessarily better. It's important to consider whether the mirror obstructs your line of vision to the rear windshield. If it does, opt for a car seat mirror with a smaller profile.

Positioning

Car seat mirrors are all adjustable to some degree; however, the more movement you'd like, the more you spend. Most models, at the very least, have basic tilting options. The most advanced car seat mirrors have swivel mechanisms that offer up to 360 degrees of adjustability.

Features

Mirror construction

Mirrors are made of shatterproof acrylic glass encased in high-grade materials to withstand impact. They're often contoured or have convex shapes to minimize glare and reflection distortion.

The packages of some car seat mirrors disclose details regarding safety testing, though with others, you need to visit the manufacturer website or contact them directly for more information.

Attachment method

To attach the car seat mirror, you either use a strap system or utilize LATCH anchors. Straps with pinch buckles are by far more secure, but they require adjustable headrests. In the event your car doesn't have them, consider car seat mirrors that attach to an upper LATCH anchor. Keep in mind there are fewer car seat mirrors that rely on LATCH systems, so your choices are rather limited.

Design

Most car seat mirrors stick to a rudimentary design with a mirror and a plain border. If you'd like to engage your baby with a friendlier design, however, you can find some with frames that feature animals, characters, or bright colors.

One thing to keep in mind with colorful car seat mirrors is that they may be distracting to you as a driver. They might also be a bit too engaging for your baby, and they may try to reach for it or knock it off its base.

Price

You can find an inexpensive car seat mirror for less than $12, but it might not be as secure as those priced $15 to $25. The highest-quality car seat mirrors cost $25 and above and have advanced features such as a swivel base or oversized design.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to clean my car seat mirror?

A. Regular glass cleaner is ideal, as is a diluted solution of white vinegar and water. Many car seat mirrors even come with their own scratch-free cleaning cloths for daily dusting and wiping down.

Q. Is a car seat mirror a baby product that needs to be replaced when a new model is released?

A. It's not unusual for manufacturers to reengineer products, especially those geared toward babies. If you're happy with your current one and it's not part of a recall, feel free to keep using it. If the updated model appeals to you, give it a chance.

Car seat mirrors we recommend

Best of the best: Cozy Greens' Premium Baby Car Mirror

Our take: Easy-to-install model with a crystal-clear mirror.

What we like: Shatterproof design holds up in crash tests at 45 mph. Lifetime warranty. Donates a portion of proceeds to underserved communities.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive models on the market.

Best bang for your buck: Baby & Mom's Back Seat Baby Mirror

Our take: Budget-friendly best-seller with a wide-angle convex mirror.

What we like: Made with shatterproof acrylic glass. Pivot base tilts to preference and stays put on bumpy rides.

What we dislike: Secure, but takes longer than expected for attachment.

Choice 3: Lusso Gear's Car Baby Mirror

Our take: Superior quality and secure mounting system.

What we like: Extra-large design. Available in three colors. Lifetime warranty and effortless installation.

What we dislike: Requires adjustable headrest for installation.

