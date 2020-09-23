Whether you have kids, dogs, or you're just prone to making a mess, it doesn't take much to get car seats dirty, and cleaning them is a pain since they're not removable. Use car seat covers and you can simply take them off and wash them when they get dirty. They're also great for covering old, worn car seats and any seats you don't like the feel of.

Read on to learn all you need to find the best car seat cover. At the end, we've also featured some recommendations, including our top pick, Qbedding's Soothing Drive All-Season Car Seat Cover, which comes in a variety of colors and is easy to get on and off.

Considerations when choosing car seat covers

Size and fit

Check the dimensions of your chosen car seat covers to make sure they'll fit your car seat. Some are sized to fit individual seats like you find in the front of a car, whereas others are designed to fit on bench-style back seats. Although you find car seat covers that claim they're universal, none can fit all cars due to the difference in seat types. For instance, a "universal" individual front seat cover won't fit on front bench seats. Some manufacturers publish a list of current or popular car models that their car seat covers are compatible with, but there isn't an exhaustive list of cars old and new -- it would be too huge a list.

Dog car seat covers

Standard car seat covers are designed to fit snugly on a car seat and stay there for an extended period of time or until they get dirty enough to need a wash. Dog car seat covers, on the other hand, are designed to slip relatively loosely over car seats -- usually rear car seats -- so you can pop them in place when you're taking your dog on a muddy hike, then easily remove them afterward so your human passengers don't have to sit on them. Dog car seat covers are often waterproof to further protect the seats underneath.

Materials

It's important to choose a car seat cover made from a material that's comfortable to sit on but also durable enough to stand up to daily wear and tear. Cotton is lightweight and as a natural material is highly breathable, which is great in warm climates. It isn't the toughest material, however, so it's not the best choice for cars that get near-constant use.

Polyester and poly-cotton blends are slightly stronger than pure cotton, so they're better for heavy-duty use, plus poly-cotton retains some of the breathability of cotton with added strength. You can also find some car seat covers made from leather or faux leather, but they aren't much use if one of your reasons for buying car seat covers is to avoid the sticky feeling of your skin against leather car seats in hot weather.

Features

Color

The beauty of buying car seat covers is that your car interior gets a makeover, especially if you get a full set of front and back car seat covers. Shop around to find a color or pattern that you love.

Ease of fitting

It's important that your car seat covers are easy to fit and remove, otherwise you won't want to go through the hassle of taking them off to wash them and putting them back on again.

Price

You can find some basic car seat covers from less than $20, but high-end models can cost more than $200. However, $30 to $50 is a more average price range.

FAQ

Q. Why should I use car seat covers?

A. The most common reasons for using car seat covers are to protect your seats from dirt and to cover old seats that look worn and tired.

Q. Are car seat covers machine-washable?

A. Yes, almost all car seat covers are machine-washable. We recommend avoiding those that aren't.

Car seat covers we recommend

Best of the best: Qbedding's Soothing Drive All Season Car Seat Cover

Our take: This cover fits the majority of front car seats, protecting your seat from wear and tear.

What we like: Breathable and comfortable fabric. Feels more pleasant than sitting directly on leather seats on a hot day. Easy to fit and remove. Range of colors available.

What we dislike: Some buyers don't like the look of these covers, though that is subjective.

Best bang for your buck: Copap's Universal Stripe Baja Seat Cover

Our take: Affordable seat covers that look great. Front and back options available, though sold separately.

What we like: Padded central layer for added comfort. Classic Baja blanket design. Breathable materials are great for use in all weathers.

What we dislike: Not universal, so check if it's compatible with your car.

Choice 3: 4Knines's Dog Seat Cover

Our take: A hammock-style cover that's specifically designed for protecting car seats from muddy dog paws.

What we like: Easy to fit and remove as needed. Side flap protects the side of the seat as dogs get in and out. Waterproof layer is highly appreciated on rainy days.

What we dislike: Slips around slightly on leather seats.

