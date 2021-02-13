The best car pet barrier

We love our pets and treat them just like any other member of the family, except when they’re in the car. You’d never consider driving while your child was crawling across the front seat and trying to get into your lap, yet we tend to give our pets a free pass in that dangerous situation.

A car pet barrier keeps your pet from distracting you while driving. It also helps keep your pet safe in the event of any unexpected quick stops. Our favorite is The Zookeeper Pet Barrier because this universal-fit car pet barrier is well-built and easy to install. To learn more about these pet safety devices and find out which models made our short list, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing car pet barriers

Types of car pet barrier

Mesh: These fabric barriers span the gap between the two front seats. While they’re not the best option for larger pets, they can be quite effective for smaller animals.

Hammock: Like it sounds, these car pet barriers are like a giant, durable blanket that attaches to the front and back seats, creating a U shape. Your pet is contained in the middle of that hammock. The best part about these barriers is they also protect your seats and keep them free of pet hair.

Metal: This type of car pet barrier is basically an expandable metal cage wall that fastens to the back of the front seat. It can be very effective at containing even larger, more determined animals. As expected, a metal barrier is more durable than a fabric barrier.

Combination: Some higher-end car pet barriers use a combination of materials to create an impenetrable barrier. This is most often a metal barrier that also incorporates tear-resistant mesh to ensure there’s no way your pet can make their way to the front seat to distract you.

Features

Installation

Most car pet barriers set up quickly and easily by attaching to the front or rear seat headrests. Some use bungee cords, some use carabiners, while others use belts with plastic clips for this purpose. A car pet barrier is only as safe and as strong as its installation method.

Adjustability

If there are any gaps in your barrier, a clever pet can quickly discover that weakness and exploit it. Once your pet learns the barrier can be conquered, it’s nearly impossible to get them to stop trying. Make sure you purchase a model that’s adjustable so it can be installed with zero gaps the very first time.

Storage

Some mesh car pet barriers double as car organizers. These models have pockets so you can stash a variety of supplies — either yours or your pet’s favorite things.

Price

Car pet barriers made of mesh start at around $10. By the time you reach $50, you can find more durable metal options. The most elaborate models, which feature a combination of metal along with tear-resistant screening, can cost $80 or more.

FAQ

Q. How big of a problem is distracted driving when it involves pets?

A. Believe it or not, being distracted by a pet while driving is almost as much of a problem as being distracted by a phone. While 69% of drivers admit to being distracted by their phone, 60% of pet owners admit they’ve been distracted by their pet while behind the wheel. Even more surprising, an astounding 17% allow their pets to sit on their laps when driving.

Q. Will a car pet barrier work for all pets?

A. No. Animals can be quite persistent, and it’s inevitable that some will figure out how to get past the barrier. In those situations, a little bit of additional training or a pet seat belt may be required if you want your pet to safely ride with you.

Car pet barriers we recommend

Best of the best: The Zookeeper Pet Barrier

Our take: An ingeniously designed universal-fit car pet barrier that installs in seconds without tools.

What we like: The adjustable width on this unit allows it to quickly be adapted to fit any car, truck, or SUV from 42 to 61 inches wide. It’s secured with two bungee cords so it remains in place even when you adjust your front seats individually.

What we dislike: Though not recommended by the manufacturer, some individuals added additional bungee cords for increased stability.

Best bang for your buck: AMEIQ 3-Layer Car Mesh Organizer

Our take: A cleverly designed, multifunctional car organizer/pet barrier that easily installs between the two front seats.

What we like: This nylon mesh car organizer has two pockets and doubles as a pet barrier. It features adjustable straps that attach to your seats with an aluminum alloy carabiner.

What we dislike: It’s recommended that you measure the gap between your front seats before purchasing to make sure this device will fit.

Choice 3: Jumbl Pet Adjustable Pet Barrier

Our take: This affordable car pet barrier is made using steel wires for heavy-duty use.

What we like: Designed to fit most cars, this manufacturer has such faith in its product that the company offers a lifetime limited warranty. Like other models, this one utilizes tool-free installation.

What we dislike: The installation of this car pet barrier is slightly more challenging.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.