The best car heads-up display

A car heads-up display is designed to improve your safety by giving information at close to eye level, so you don't have to look away from the road. Speed is the most common option, but some can also give useful engine data.

There are several different options, so we've put together a concise report to help you find the right model. We've also made a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the ACBungji Heads-Up Display, which works with a huge range of cars and trucks and delivers a wealth of useful information.

Considerations when choosing car heads-up displays

Types of car heads-up display

When someone mentions a heads-up display (HUD), a lot of people understandably think of a projection onto the vehicle windshield. That's what we've seen in the movies and on TV. While there are many like that, a windshield is made of several layers, which can lead to a double image, or blurring.

Some makers fix that by supplying a special clear sheet that you stick on your windshield, but others use a small screen of their own. These divide into two groups. Some are virtually transparent; others are more like a small GPS unit. They are entirely self-contained with an LCD screen, but not transparent. They mount on the dash, but you can't look through them. Choosing which of these you want is a key part of your decision.

How a heads-up display works

The simplest heads-up display uses your smartphone. In effect, it's a tray you simply rest your phone on. It uses an app to display information onto a reflecting screen. There's no wiring to do, but they are often criticized for lack of display clarity.

The majority of stand-alone HUDs plug into your car via the onboard diagnostic port -- originally OBD, now OBD II (or EOBD on European models). They've been fitted in many vehicles since the late 1990s, and just about all since 2008. Generally, they're used for engine diagnostics -- but much of that information can be provided to your heads-up display. Not just speed, but engine rpm, oil pressure and temperature, battery condition, etc.

If your car doesn't have an OBD II port, you can use a GPS model instead (dual-mode devices can use either). It doesn't give you quite so many functions, but it's very accurate with speed because it tracks your vehicle via satellite. However, while they're called "GPS," it's important to understand these devices do not give navigation data or directions.

Actual features vary widely, so you'll want to check exactly what's offered. Overspeed warnings are usually included, which is very useful, but other alarms may be provided, including periodic alerts to check for driver fatigue.

Price

The cheapest heads-up display is the smartphone type -- and you can find them from a little over $10, though some are considerably more. Stand-alone HUDs start at around $30, and there's a wide choice up to about $50. You can pay as much as $80 for high-end models. They display a huge amount of information, but most are the self-contained type, rather than those that project.

FAQ

Q. Is a heads-up display complicated to install?

A. No. If your car is fitted with an OBD II port, you should find it either to the left of your steering column or just below it. The HUD plugs into this and all you need do is tuck away the cable. GPS models usually connect via USB to your car's 12V DC port (cigarette lighter).

Q. Will a HUD work with all vehicles?

A. Although most vehicles are fitted with OBD II ports, older models may not be. In that case a GPS-based HUD would be required. You might get slightly fewer display options. There can also be challenges with auto stop/start systems found on many hybrid vehicles, so it's important to check compatibility.

Car heads-up displays we recommend

Best of the best: ACBungji's Car Heads Up Display

Our take: Multifunction dual-mode device offers drivers detailed information.

What we like: Easy to read, with lots of data options. OBD II or GPS connectivity. Customizable alarm settings. Option to calibrate for vehicle speed. Automatically turns off with ignition.

What we dislike: Occasional faulty OBD II connectors. GPS only for hybrids.

Best bang for your buck: Acecar's 3.5" Universal Heads Up Display

Our take: Low-cost device offers OBD II and GPS modes to work with any vehicle.

What we like: Nice clear display. Similar feature set as more expensive rivals. Multiple alarm options including overspeed and fatigue. Auto or manual brightness adjustments.

What we dislike: Inconsistent quality control. Hybrids must use GPS mode.

Choice 3: Sherox's 3.5" Car Heads Up Display

Our take: Compact, easy-to-install unit for OBD II / EUOBD fitted vehicles.

What we like: FCC and CE certified device offers clear, basic information. Alarms for overspeed, engine temperature, and low battery voltage. Auto on/off with vehicle ignition. Works with hybrids

What we dislike: More reports of faults than we like to see. Poor instructions.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.