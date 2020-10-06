The best car garage mat

It's safe to say that garages aren't the cleanest places. Fortunately, car garage mats provide a way to keep the floors clean.

Garage floors get soiled with permanent stains from spilled oil, brake fluid, and other liquids. Car garage mats are designed to prevent liquids from leaving lasting marks on the concrete floor. Some designs have rolled edges to trap larger spills before they get out of control. Others are constructed with highly absorbent materials to contain leaks in a mess-free way.

In this guide, we're sharing everything you need to know about getting a car garage mat, plus we have a few recommendations at the end. Our number-one choice, AutoFloorGuard Containment Mat, is made with premium no-leak materials.

Considerations when choosing car garage mats

Popular materials for car garage mats

Rubber, plastic, or vinyl: These tough, non-porous materials are popular options for car garage mats because they're durable and easy to clean. Rather than absorbing liquids, they repel them. For that reason, many have rolled edges to trap liquids until they can be cleaned up with a mop or a wet/dry shop vac.

Absorbent fabric: Car garage mats made with fabric absorb leaks like sponges. They don't require much cleanup or liquid removal, but they stay saturated until they're completely dry. Unfortunately, that means deep-cleaning them may require involved spot-clean scrubbing or steam cleaning.

Combination: It's common for car garage mats to be made with a combination of materials to offer the best protection around. Usually, they consist of several layers that include non-slip backings or heat-sealed edges to efficiently trap spills.

Features

Sizes

Car garage mats are available in a variety of sizes. Smaller mats cover limited areas, such as beneath wheel wells or the area under the engine. Larger mats cover the entire length of a vehicle. Some car garage mats are solid in extra-long lengths so they can be cut to size.

Non-slip backing

An attractive feature of car garage mats is non-slip backing. This backing grips the floor and prevents the mat from sliding around, including when you drive over it. In some mats, just the edges have non-slip detail, while in others, it covers the entire underside of the mat.

Reflective detail

Certain car garage mats are outfitted with reflective strips. They're particularly common on smaller, tire-size mats. Reflective strips are a big help when it comes to parking your vehicle, especially if your garage isn't very well-lit.

Cleaning tools

It's not unusual for car garage mats to be sold with cleaning tools. Squeegees or brushes, for example, typically come with rubber, vinyl, or plastic mats. Absorbent fabric mats may come with scrubber brushes or cloths.

Price

Smaller mats cost less than $20. Most consumers choose mid-range mats priced between $30 and $100, which are larger and are made with better materials. The largest and thickest mats are used in commercial settings and can run as high as $150 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I use multiple car garage mats to cover the entire garage floor?

A. Yes, and some mats are designed in such a way that they lock onto one another's edges. Extra-long mats are typically used to cover floors in this manner, especially since they're easy to cut to size for a better fit.

Q. Can I use car garage mats for a carport?

A. Theoretically, you could. Because the mat would be exposed to the elements, however, your best bet is to get one made of rubber, vinyl, or plastic.

Car garage mats we recommend

Best of the best: AutoFloorGuard's Containment Mat

Our take: This heavy-duty mat is one of the better-constructed options on the market given its unique features.

What we like: Equipped with stay-put corners and rolled edges that contain spills and leaks. Many sizes are long enough to fit beneath larger vehicles. Backed by a one-year warranty.

What we dislike: Rolled foam edges are prone to buckling or puckering.

Best bang for your buck: Drymate's Oil Spill Mat

Our take: An affordable choice with ultra-absorbent material that happens to be made with 80% recycled fibers.

What we like: Coated with a waterproof backing to prevent liquids from seeping through it. Made without phthalates and BPA. Prices for all sizes are competitive.

What we dislike: The waterproof backing can melt or warp in extremely hot temperatures.

Choice 3: ArmorAll's Garage Floor Mat

Our take: This mat from a leading car accessory brand is designed to stand the test of time.

What we like: Sold in longer lengths so it can be cut to size without fraying. Easy to clean by vacuuming or spot-cleaning. Super absorbent, even for big spills.

What we dislike: Mat arrives folded, so it's bound to have near-permanent creases.

