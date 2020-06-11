Who doesn't love the sharp look of a showroom-quality car? Your vehicle can look and smell new even if you've had it for years when you use a car detailing kit.

Rather than spending big bucks at the car wash, car detailing kits include everything you need for an ultra-presentable finish. Products typically include waxes, shines, and odor neutralizers. As far as accessories go, you can expect microfiber cloths, sponges, brushes, or clay bars.

To find the best car detailing kit, read our buying guide. We're sharing what you can find in various kits, plus we're including a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite set, Chemical Guys' Complete Car Care Kit, includes the brand's top-rated scratch and swirl remover.

Considerations when choosing car detailing kits

Car detailing kit products

Interior cleaners: Interior cleaners, namely wipes, are designed to reach all crevices inside cars, including the dashboard, around vinyl trim, and around door edges. Not only do these remove dirt, they're effective at leaving surfaces with a shiny, fingerprint-free finish.

Waxes: Waxes give the exterior of your car a high-gloss sheen and help protect the paint finish from dirt and UV damage. Natural waxes are derived from carnauba, and synthetic waxes have a complex formula of polymers. To spread wax across the exterior of your car, you need to use a foam applicator, which may or may not be included in the kit.

Sealants: Sealants work similarly to waxes, but they don't offer the same high-gloss finish. They do, however, offer more protection and last significantly longer than waxes -- up to five times longer. For that reason, some car owners decide to forego wax in favor of low-maintenance sealant.

Wheel cleaners: Wheel cleaners clean and buff away dirt and deep-set stains like oil and pollen. More often than not, they're available as spray or foam formulas and spread easily around the tire. Certain high-end wheel cleaners are also effective at restoring shine.

Car detailing kit accessories

Washing and drying accessories: Common washing accessories include sponges, soft brushes, mitts, and scratch-free microfiber cloths. Mitts are usually made with lamb's wool, an ultra-gentle material choice that won't scratch or scuff paint. Brushes and sponges vary in quality considerably, and premium detailing kits include far better varieties. Most kits come with multiple microfiber cloths, as they require frequent washing and occasional replacement.

Clay bars: Clay bars are essential detailing accessories, as they're capable of removing microscopic particles without damaging the vehicle's finish. The clay bar is pliable, so you can spread it out and mold it to your hand size. As using the clay bar requires considerable technique, most detailing kits come with specific instructions regarding use, especially in coordination with other products.

Price

Car detailing kits with basic cleaners and tools cost $25 and below. If you prefer a set with multiple washing solutions and waxes, you can spend closer to $50. High-end kits with premium products and top-quality sponges, towels, and other cleaning accessories can push the $150 mark.

FAQ

Q. Should I buy a car detailing kit with a vacuum?

A. While these kits cost significantly more than product and accessories kits, car owners say they're worth the investment. These wet/dry vacs are helpful for cleaning between detailing sessions, as they pick up pet hair, crumbs, and dust. Depending on their design, you may be able to use them indoors or in your garage.

Q. Will a car detailing kit include products to clean leather interiors?

A. Only some do, though they're often included as secondary or bonus products. To maintain leather, it's best to invest in a separate leather interior detailing kit. These come with leather conditioners, polishers, and other leather-friendly cleaning accessories.

Car detailing kits we recommend

Best of the best: Chemical Guys' Complete Car Care Kit

Our take: Deluxe kit includes products and accessories essential for pro-quality detailing.

What we like: Assortment geared toward multi-surface cleaning from the tires up. Includes a clay bar.

What we dislike: Pricey option, especially since it doesn't come with brushes.

Best bang for your buck: Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit

Our take: Budget-conscious 12-piece kit that comes with some top-shelf products.

What we like: Consumers rave over tire gel. Plastic cleaner works even on uncoated clear plastics.

What we dislike: Bottles can be prone to leaking.

Choice 3: Turtle Wax's Ultimate Car Care Kit

Our take: Reliable products from a leading brand in a 10-piece set.

What we like: Odor eliminator and refresher handles stubborn smells. Formulas are quick to dry.

What we dislike: Effective products, but don't offer a pro-grade high-shine finish.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.