The best car air purifier

Just because you're in your car doesn't mean you need to settle on low air quality in the cabin. Pick up a car air purifier to breathe easy with cleaner, odor-free air.

Because the cabin of your car is essentially a controlled space, it's easy for odors and particles to get trapped inside. An air purifier absorbs and neutralizes them to improve overall air quality. That means fewer smells, pollutants, and allergens circulating around when you're on the road.

If you're wondering which car air purifier is best for your vehicle, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, IQAir's Atem Portable Air Purifier, features a powerful filtration system that removes up to 99% of odor-causing particles.

Considerations when choosing car air purifiers

Types of car air purifiers

Ionization

Ionizing air purifiers produce negatively charged particles to clean the air. These particles, called anions, bind to dust or pollen particles to purify air. While effective, this process sometimes results in a dusty buildup on surfaces like the dashboard or car seats.

Filtration

Car air purifiers that utilize a filtration process absorb odors and particles to purify air. Carbon filters are commonly used to remove cigarette odors. In addition to carbon filters, premium purifiers will use HEPA filters to keep pollen, dust, and other allergens at bay. These filters need to be periodically replaced in order to keep the purifier functioning properly.

Air fresheners

If you're looking to get away from expensive, electric solutions, try an air freshener instead. Rather than noisy fans and filters, these purifiers are in the form of bags filled with charcoal and other impurity-absorbing substances. Since they're a quieter, softer solution than ionizers and filters, they're a popular choice among parents with little ones.

Features

Power source

The vast majority of car air purifiers are powered by the 12-volt cigarette lighter or a USB outlet, though sometimes this means that wires hang all over your dashboard. To eliminate the presence of extra wires, you could invest in a car air purifier that utilizes rechargeable batteries. Bag-style fresheners are an ideal alternative if you don't have the space or spare outlet.

Footprint

Brace yourself when it's time to compare the footprints of car air purifiers. Some are as small as a deck of cards, whereas others are approximately a foot in diameter.

Smaller purifiers sometimes have limited capabilities, which means your overall purification might only cover the front-seat area. Larger purifiers might have more reach, however, they can be difficult to fit in compact cars, as well as ones with baby seats or many passengers.

Coverage area

There's quite a big size difference between a coupe or compact car and a minivan or full-size SUV. Keep this in mind when comparing car air purifiers, as coverage areas differ rather significantly. Many car air purifiers list the square footage they cover, so if you don't know the size of your cabin, refer to your vehicle's user guide.

Noise level

Air purifiers can be pretty loud, especially those with fans or multistage filtration systems. It's not necessarily a big deal if you're the only rider in your car or you blast music over the sound. It might be a concern, however, if you frequently have passengers -- especially sleepy children. There are some car air purifiers with quiet operation, as well as bag-style refreshers, which are often preferred by parents.

Price

There are some car air purifiers and refreshers priced around $10, though their ionization and filtration capacities are extremely limited. Midrange purifiers cost between $20 and $40, and will usually offer more in-depth purification. For models with multilevel purification, expect to spend $50 and above.

FAQ

Q. What are premium features worth having in a car air purifier?

A. A highly desirable feature in car air purifiers is an air quality sensor, as basic models only have on-off modes. Automatic shutoff is a worthwhile safety feature. Air purifiers with adjustable fan settings are also helpful if you need more intense purification in certain climates or atmospheres.

Q. Do I need to replace the filters in car air purifiers, or do I just buy a new unit every so often?

A. It depends on the design. Some companies package replacement filters with the car air purifiers in value packs. Other purifiers are single-use units, so after about a year or so, you need to buy a new one.

Car air purifiers we recommend

Best of the best: IQAir's Atem Portable Air Purifier

Our take: High-tech option with three-step filtration process.

What we like: Popular choice for cars as well as cubicles and dorms. Comes with a car mount and pairs with Atem mobile app.

What we dislike: Multistep filtration process comes with a steeper price than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Queenty's HEPA Car Air Purifier

Our take: Affordable option that plugs into your cigarette lighter.

What we like: Doubles as an essential-oil diffuser. Low-noise unit. Works well to neutralize cigarette odors.

What we dislike: Larger unit that sits on top of your dashboard.

Choice 3: Purrgo's Car Air Freshener

Our take: Chemical-free, electricity-free bag-style charcoal air purifier.

What we like: Made from hemp, bamboo, and charcoal. Takes up little space as it hangs on the back of a seat.

What we dislike: Might not be strong enough to absorb certain heavy odors.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.