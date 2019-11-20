The best car air freshener

Many people spend a good portion of their day in the car. If you do, you want the air in your car's cabin to smell fresh and clean. There's nothing worse than being stuck in rush hour traffic in a stale-smelling car. Car air fresheners are made in a number of different styles, but the ultimate goal is the same: to leave your car smelling pleasant.

Our helpful buying guide can help you choose the right car air freshener for your needs. Our top pick, PURGGO Car Air Freshener, smells natural and is chemical-free -- it's made of 100% activated bamboo charcoal.

Considerations when choosing car air fresheners

Air freshener needs

Some people need a car air freshener to mask odors or to add fragrance, while others need total odor elimination. If you just want to add a pleasant aroma to the air inside your car, a low-cost scented air freshener does the job. However, if you have nasty odors in your car that you need to get rid of completely, you may need to spend a little more for a charcoal odor-eliminating freshener.

Placement

Car air fresheners can be placed in a number of different places in your car's cabin. While some are meant to sit in your drink holder, others might go behind your headrest or clip onto your air conditioning vents. The only thing that's vitally important when choosing an air freshener is that it doesn't interfere with your line of sight while driving.

Duration and strength

While some car air fresheners are strong enough to give off a powerful fragrance for months, most don't last as long. You can expect a standard car air freshener to last for approximately one month. When choosing a scent, remember your vehicle cabin is a small space -- strong fragrances can become overpowering in a short time.

Permanent vs. disposable

You can easily find car air fresheners that are semi-permanent fixtures in your car with refills. Others are completely disposable and you throw them away once they lose potency.

Fragrance

While there are an almost infinite number of scents to choose from, some of the most common ones are floral, citrus, pine, and musk. The most important factor when choosing your air freshener is to find a fragrance that's pleasing to you.

Features

Power activation

Some car air fresheners plug into your vehicle's cigarette lighter. They use the electricity to heat an oil in order to diffuse the scent. This feature is helpful if you need some extra power behind your air freshener.

Price

Most car air fresheners cost between $3 and $20. A $3 air freshener is a basic hanging or vent freshener. For $10, you can get an odor-eliminating air freshener. If you spend $20 or more, you can get the best quality plug-in or essential oil freshener.

FAQ

Q. Does my A/C or heat have to be on for a vent air freshener to work?

A. While it's helpful for air to be flowing through such an air freshener, it's not necessary in order for it to work. That being said, if you want a vent air freshener to work well, warm air flowing through the vent does a good job of activating the scent.

Q. How long can I expect my car air freshener to be effective?

A. Although there are differences between brands and styles, most car air fresheners should last a month to two months, if not longer. Cold weather can actually lengthen the effectiveness of some car air fresheners.

Car air fresheners we recommend

Best of the best: PURGGO's Car Air Freshener

Our take: Eco-friendly and exceptional quality.

What we like: Chemical and toxin-free. Bamboo charcoal is extremely adept at eliminating any odor. Perfect for those with allergies.

What we dislike: Doesn't have any fragrance.

Best bang for your buck: RoyAroma's Car Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

Our take: As attractive as it is effective.

What we like: Eight reusable pads and two essential oil diffusers last for months. Gives you a variety of scent options. Beautiful diffuser housings.

What we dislike: You have to buy the essential oils separately.

Choice 3: Febreze's Car Air Freshener, Four-Pack

Our take: A fresh scent from a dependable air freshener brand.

What we like: The adjustable dial gives you control over fragrance intensity. Four-pack with two different scents gives you some variety.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the air fresheners did not last long enough.

