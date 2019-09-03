When you're new to the project-management career track, it can be difficult to stand out among other candidates when you're trying to land a job. The Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI) is an ideal way to distinguish yourself if you're short on professional experience. That's because it allows you to demonstrate the skills and knowledge necessary to work as a project manager, even if your job history isn't as extensive as you might like.

If you want to earn the CAPM certification, you have to take the CAPM exam, which is a fairly straightforward test. But it can be challenging to prepare for because the PMI doesn't reveal the pass/fail rate for the exam or provide data to test takers on what questions they answered wrong. With a good CAPM exam prep book, you'll know exactly what to expect and have a much easier time studying.

Keep reading our helpful buying guide for all the tips you need to find the best CAPM exam prep book for your study sessions. We've even included some specific product recommendations at the end of this article like our top choice, the Rita Mulcahy CAPM Exam Prep, Fourth Edition Paperback, which includes up-to-date information for the CAPM exam and 180 practice questions to help you prepare.

Considerations when choosing CAPM exam prep books

CAPM exam requirements

Before you purchase a CAPM exam prep book, you should be sure you're qualified to take the test. To sit for the CAPM exam, you must have the following:

a high school diploma, associate's degree, or equivalency

1,500 hours of project experience on a project team or 23 hours of formal project-management education approved by the PMI



Your CAPM certification is good for five years after you pass the exam. To maintain your certification, you must retake the exam.

CAPM exam layout

When you take the CAPM exam, you have three hours to complete 150 multiple-choice questions. The test covers 13 main topics in project management. While the exam may be organized differently, you can generally expect the same number of questions in each area of project management no matter when you take the exam.

CAPM exam scoring

Of the 150 questions on the CAPM exam, only 135 actually count toward your score. You'll have no way of knowing which questions will count, though; so you should approach each one as if it affects your overall score.

You can only pass or fail the CAPM exam -- you won't receive an actual score breakdown with the number of questions you answered correctly. The number of correct answers necessary to pass can vary from year to year, too. You receive more credit for difficult questions than you do for easier ones. When you're taking practice tests, it's usually best to aim for a score of 70% correct to ensure you'll pass on exam day.

Features

Diagnostic exam

An effective CAPM exam prep book usually contains a diagnostic test that you can use to test your initial knowledge. It's an easy way to evaluate what areas on the exam you need to work on and which areas you already have a fairly good understanding of. That way you're able to make the most of your study time.

Section reviews

You'll definitely want a CAPM exam prep book that provides section reviews of all the main areas of project management that the test covers. In general, you should look for a book that covers the following topics:

Introduction to Project Management

Project Environment

Role of the Project Manager

Project Integration Management

Project Scope Management

Project Cost Management

Project Quality Management

Project Resource Management

Project Communication Management

Project Risk Management

Project Procurement Management

Project Stakeholder Management



Practice questions and answers

To give you an idea of what to expect on the exam, a CAPM test prep book should feature plenty of practice questions to help you test your knowledge. Be sure that the book includes detailed explanations of the correct answers, so you understand why you answered it right -- or wrong.

Test-taking strategies

Even if you're usually comfortable taking tests, not all exams are created equal. A CAPM exam prep book may offer test-taking strategies that help you understand the best way to approach certain types of questions, so you don't waste any time when you're taking the exam.

Practice tests

Full-length practice tests are usually the best way to study for any exam. Choose a CAPM prep book with several practice exams, so you can learn the test format and keep track of your progress as you're studying.

Other resources

Some CAPM exam prep books contain additional study resources to make preparing for the exam even easier. You can find some that include flashcards, access to online videos, or other supplemental materials for studying.

Price

CAPM exam prep books usually cost between $30 and $75. Books in the $30 to $50 range often contain fewer practice tests and questions, and they don't provide any supplemental study materials. Those that cost between $50 and $75 typically feature the most practice tests and questions, and they offer additional study resources.

FAQ

Q. How much does it cost to take the CAPM exam?

A. PMI members pay $225 for the exam, while nonmembers pay $300. To retake the test, members are charged $150, and non-members are charged $200.

Q. Why are there some questions on the CAPM exam that don't count toward your score?

A. The 15 questions that don't affect your score are considered pretest questions. They're used to test the validity of questions, so PMI knows whether they can be used for future exams.

CAPM exam prep books we recommend

Best of the best: Rita Mulcahy CAPM Exam Prep, 4th Edition Paperback

Our take: A top-rated study guide by an expert in the field that includes more than 100 practice questions and was updated in 2018 with the most recent information.

What we like: Contains up-to-date exam details. Written by a highly respected professional in the field. Features comprehensive subject reviews of all the key test areas. Includes samples questions and other study activities to help build confidence.

What we dislike: Some users find the book must be supplemented with additional study materials for truly effective exam preparation.

Best bang for your buck: Joseph Phillips CAPM/PMP All-in-One Exam Guide, Kindle Edition, Third Edition/Hardcover, Fourth Edition

Our take: A user-friendly study guide that covers all of the essential project-management topics. Available in both third-edition paperback/Kindle versions and fourth-edition hardcover version.

What we like: Written by an expert with more than 12 years of experience. An extremely easy-to-read book with a conversational tone. Provides more than 1,000 practice questions and explanations. Includes a CD with practice exams and bonus study materials. Fourth edition features updated information for 2018.

What we dislike: Practice questions seem fairly easy, and explanations aren't as detailed as some users might like.

Choice 3: CAPM Exam Secrets Test Prep Team CAPM Exam Flashcard Study System: Kindle Edition

Our take: A highly effective option for those who prefer studying with flashcards. Cards contain a great deal of information, which can be overwhelming but provides excellent results.

What we like: Flashcard design makes it easier to memorize key information. Candidates who prefer cards find that these are well-structured. Can work well as a supplemental study resource for other books. All information is up-to-date.

What we dislike: Cards feature information for multiple exams, which can be confusing.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.