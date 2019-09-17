The best canopy weight

Canopies turn outdoor areas into intimate, sheltered spaces for events. However, to keep these lightweight, collapsible structures in one place, canopy weights are essential.

Canopy weights secure canopies from being bumped around or, in windy conditions, blown away. These simple accessories come either filled or unfilled and attach directly to the legs. Since you may need to carry them across a park, beach, or venue to the canopy, they usually come with handles or can be stacked for easy carrying.

Choose canopy weights that are effective and easy to install with the help of our buying guide. Our top pick is the U.S. Weight Tailgater Canopy Weights, which can be attached to all four canopy legs in less than a minute.

Considerations when choosing canopy weights

Styles

Pre-filled: Pre-filled canopy weights are usually single weights in the form of weighted discs filled with cement or sand. They take seconds to install, though they're not ideal if you have to carry them a long distance.

Empty: Empty canopy weights are bags that can be filled with sand, rocks, or dirt once you arrive at your destination. The upside is that they are easy to transport. On the downside, filling them takes time, and you need filling materials on-site already if you don't want to fill them at home.

Weight

Depending on the venue, you may or may not have a weight limit to adhere to. If you want to be certain your canopy won't blow over, 40 pounds on each leg is advisable. While the packaging of pre-filled canopy weights will state how heavy each one is, when it comes to empty canopy bags, you need to be accurate when measuring and choosing your weight materials, so you don't make them too light.

Materials

Pre-filled: Pre-filled styles are designed similarly to fitness weights, in which cement or sand plates are encased in industrial-grade plastic. The plastic is also designed to be weather-resistant and won't melt or warp in extreme heat.

Empty bags: Empty canopy bags have greater material variety and may be made from polyester, PVC, or woven Oxford. These fabrics are known for being tough enough for outdoor use and are often waterproof.

Attachment style

Pre-filled canopy weights are the easiest to attach as they have slots through which canopy legs can easily be guided into. Slots are large enough to fit a range of leg diameters, but that sometimes means thinner legs can become dislodged with minimal disturbance if they're not interlocked.

Empty canopy bags are usually attached with a Velcro system, which can be adjusted to fit the canopy legs. These have a reputation for staying more secure when they're done tight, though all the extra adjustments require more time for installation.

Features

Handles: Some canopy weights come with handles to make them easier to carry. However, pre-filled canopy weights typically don't have any attachment or accessory to facilitate carrying, so you might need assistance if you want to avoid making multiple trips to and from your vehicle to the canopy.

Grommet holes: To help keep legs grounded, some canopy weights feature grommet holes that you can drive a stake through to provide extra reassurance your canopy will stay put on a windy day.

Price

Unfilled canopy weights usually come in packages of four and run between $16 to $20, though you will need to spend more on the filling. For solid weights, you can spend as much as $20 to $40 per weight, so unless you're an event planner or venue owner, you're likely fine with less expensive canopy weights.

FAQ

Q. Can I just use dirt or sand on-site to fill my empty canopy bags?

A. If you're installing the canopy at a venue or public space, make sure you're allowed. Most places don't mind if you use their sand or dirt and simply ask you to dump it where you found it before you leave.

Q. One of my filled canopy bags ripped open, so now I'm one leg less secure. What do I do now since I'm stuck at this event?

A. Not to worry -- your canopy can stay relatively secure with the other three canopy weights intact. However, if you have duct tape, you can fill the torn bag again and wrap it up. Order a new bag as soon as you get home, so you have a full set of bags the next time you use the canopy.

Canopy weights we recommend

Best of the best: U.S. Weight Tailgater Canopy Weights

Our take: Effective and easy to install. With their keyhole design, these canopy weights prevent pinched fingers during installation.

What we like: Each cement-filled weight is 7.5 pounds and is encased in recycled plastic.

What we dislike: Given the slot design, windy conditions can dislodge canopy legs.

Best bang for your buck: Ohuhu Canopy Weight Bags

Our take: Reliable performance and easy installation with a Velcro attachment. Double cylinder design adds weight further up the canopy leg and achieves a better center of gravity.

What we like: Ultra-secure bags can hold up to 30 pounds of sand in each bag. Reinforced handles make it easy to carry filled bags.

What we dislike: The shape of the bags could be messy and pose a challenge with filling, so consumers had to use siphons.

Choice 3: ABCCanopy Industrial-Grade Weights for Pop-Up Canopy

Our take: Simple attachment style is discreet and secure. Bag design with Velcro opening makes it easier to fill than other bags.

What we like: Waterproof PVC bags with impressive durability. Shipped empty, the bags can hold up to 25 pounds of weight per bag.

What we dislike: Not ideal for use on concrete, as friction with the rough surface may tear the bag open.

