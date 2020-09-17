The best canopy porch swing

Whether alone with a book or laughing with a loved one, a canopy porch swing makes an excellent place to sit and enjoy your outdoor space. You could buy a stationary bench, but don't underestimate the calming effect of swinging gently back and forth while the canopy protects you from the sun.

To help make your purchasing decision simpler, we've gathered all the information you need about canopy porch swings in our guide. Additionally, we've listed a trio of recommendations at the end, including our favorite, the Red Barrel Studio Bainville Porch Swing with Arched Canopy, which is both comfortable and stylish.

Considerations when choosing canopy porch swings

Size

Check both the overall dimensions of your chosen porch swing and the number of people it accommodates. Most fit two or three, but you can occasionally find four-seater models. Bear in mind, however, that seat sizes vary, so some two-seater porch swings give each person a decent amount of space, whereas others force you to get up close and personal. Looking at the overall dimensions is also important as it informs whether you have enough space for the swing in your chosen spot.

Canopy

We recommend choosing a canopy porch swing with a thick, durable canopy, since it's usually what wears out first due to constant exposure to the elements. Ideally, the fabric should have some kind of UV resistance, since it's the sun's rays that fade and weaken the canopy. You can tilt the canopies on some porch swings to maximize the amount of shade you get as the sun moves across the sky.

Seats

You want to be comfortable sitting on your new porch swing, so choose a model with comfortable seats. You'll be most comfortable on padded seats, though they can get wet if you don't move the swing into a dry spot on rainy days, which can cause mold and mildew to build up over time. Despite not being quite as comfortable, mesh and other breathable fabric seats feel cooler on hot days.

Features

Swing height

The height of the swing seat is important since you should be able to swing comfortably without your knees bent awkwardly or your feet inches above the ground. A swing height of around 24 inches is suitable for most people, but you may want it slightly higher or lower, depending on your height.

Color

You can find canopy porch swings in a range of colors, from neutral sand and beige to bold primary hues. Choose a shade that goes with your other yard décor.

Cupholders

Some porch swings feature cupholders or small tables attached to the frame to hold beverages and other small items.

Price

Canopy porch swings range in price from under $100 for basic models to around $1,000 for luxury swings.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to assemble my canopy porch swing?

A. Yes, canopy porch swings almost exclusively arrive flat packed, meaning it's up to you to assemble it. Luckily, they're fairly easy to assemble, but you may need an extra person to help you due to the size of the item. If DIY really isn't your strong suit, some retailers give you the option of having the people who deliver the porch swing assemble it, or you can hire someone separately.

Q. Can I use my canopy porch swing year-round?

A. Unless you live in a dry, mild climate, your canopy porch swing is best used during spring, summer, and early fall. It can get damaged by snow, frost, and excessive rain. If you want to use it all year long, one solution is to move it to a covered porch, summerhouse, or similar during the colder, wetter months.

Canopy porch swings we recommend

Best of the best: Red Barrel Studio's Bainville Porch Swing with Arched Canopy

Our take: An attractive high-end porch swing with comfy padded seats.

What we like: The canopy's bidirectional tilt allows you to position it to get the most shade. Lovely decorative metalwork. Padded seat with headrest.

What we dislike: Seat sits a little high for some.

Best bang for your buck: Rosalind Wheeler's Decatur Outdoor Porch Swing

Our take: This affordable canopy porch swing has mesh seats, which are pleasantly breathable on hot days.

What we like: Three attractive color options to choose from. Large enough to seat three. Powder coated weather-resistant steel frame.

What we dislike: Though breathable, seats lack padding and aren't the most comfortable.

Choice 3: Freeport Park's Woodley Adjustable Tilt Canopy Patio Porch Swing

Our take: Thanks to its sturdy frame, it swings smoothly without any wobble.

What we like: We love the nicely padded seats with extra cushion. Canopy tilts easily and is removable. Features small side tables to hold drinks or snacks.

What we dislike: On the small side.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.