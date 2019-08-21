If you print with any regularity, you know that having a dependable high-quality printer is a valuable asset. Canon is a leader in the printer industry for good reason. Canon printers offer bright colors and crisp lines, and they manufacture printers for almost any budget. If you're in the market for the best Canon printer, then look no further.

Our helpful buying guide can help you choose the right Canon printer for your needs. You can even explore some of our reviews to receive more detailed information on specific models, like our pick for Best of the Best, the Canon PIXMA iP4820 Premium Inkjet Photo Printer.

Considerations when choosing Canon printers

Inkjet vs. laser

Inkjets were previously less expensive than laser printers. However, laser printers have recently caught up to inkjets in terms of affordability. Laser printers can print faster than most inkjets, but they aren't quite as good at printing photographs.

Canon product line

Canon's four major printer lines are Imageclass, Maxify, Pixma, and Selphy.

Imageclass are large laser printers. They are mostly monochrome printers ideal for office use. Some of them have all-in-one capabilities.

Maxify are quick-printing inkjet models. The ancillary costs with a Maxify printer are less than they are with most other Canon printers. Similar to the Selphy line, these printers can be used to print from mobile devices or from the Cloud.

Pixma are a mid-range inkjet option for speed and print quality. They are perfect for homes and small businesses that have regular printing needs but shouldn't be overworked. Pixma is the largest family of Canon printers, so there's a fair amount of variety to choose from within the line.

Selphy printers are small and portable for use mainly with portable devices. They are not intended for use as daily printers for homes or businesses with regular usage needs.

All-in-one functionality

An all-in-one Canon printer can serve a number of purposes, including as a scanner and email hub. The advantage of an all-in-one printer is that you have the ability to complete multiple tasks in one sitting, rather than spreading them out between two or three different machines.

Canon has a number of printers available with all-in-one capabilities.

Price

Most Canon printers cost somewhere between $75 and $500. The least expensive models are simple, color inkjet printers. In the mid-range are a number of all-in-one inkjets, and some monochrome laser printers. The most expensive Canon printers are inkjets and laser printers that can print high quality color photos.

Additional costs

When you print regularly, you will have regular operating costs. Most of that will account for ink or toner. Even the least expensive Canon printers require you to purchase ink tanks regularly, so take that into account when choosing. Some inks and toners are more expensive than others, so you should know what your printer requires before purchasing it.

FAQ

Q. What's the best printer option if I want full-color printing?

A. While laser and inkjet printers both print in color, most people prefer one or the other. Laser printers used to have prohibitively expensive prices, so many people became accustomed to using inkjet printers for full-color printing. The cost of laser printers has become more reasonable, so if you're willing to spend at least $250, then a laser printer might be right for you.

Q. Do I need a dedicated landline to use the fax feature with an all-in-one printer?

A. Yes. If you want to use the fax option on your Canon all-in-one printer, you will need to have a working landline for the machine.

Canon printers we recommend

Best of the best: Canon PIXMA iP4820 Premium Inkjet Photo Printer

Our take: The best photo printer you can purchase from Canon, which means a lot.

What we like: Astronomical color dpi (9600 x 2400), and the convenience of two-sided printing.

What we dislike: Ink-cartridge replacements are expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Canon PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet

Our take: The best Canon printer available for consumers on a budget.

What we like: The prints from this printer are bright and crisp, which is surprising for the cost.

What we dislike: The instructions can be confusing.

Choice 3: Canon PiXMA Wireless Mobile Printer with Airprint

Our take: Expensive, but offers high-quality prints and easy portability.

What we like: Optional battery backup and lightweight design make this worth the high price tag.

What we dislike: Ink tanks run out too often, and printing time can be slow.

