The best Canon DSLR camera of 2020

Photographers who want excellent quality will want to stick with a well-known brand name, and Canon is one of the best. Canon has maintained its position as one of the leading camera makers from the days of film photography through to modern digital photography.

When you want the highest level of performance and image quality from this brand, the best Canon DSLR cameras are a smart choice. Canon releases a few new models of DSLRs every year, and we're taking a renewed look at the lineup of these impressive cameras. Our updated short list includes our long-standing favorite as well as two outstanding new options.

Best Canon DSLR cameras of 2020

1. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV: This model has remained at the top of our list for a while, and rightfully so. Its full-frame image sensor is the biggest you'll find in a Canon DSLR camera and ensures it will excel in all shooting conditions.

2. Canon EOS Rebel SL3: The SL3 is a newcomer to our list, as its performance level and smaller size versus similarly priced DSLRs make it a worthy contender. Keep in mind, though, it's made strictly for those seeking a first DSLR.

3. Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Also new to our list, this model is a nice intermediate choice for those who are looking to shoot a lot of video. It is a fast performer, making it a strong pick for action photography, too.

What you need to know before buying a Canon DSLR

Canon DSLRs differ from smartphone cameras and point-and-shoot fixed-lens cameras through the quality of their components. DSLRs use an interchangeable-lens system, meaning you can give the Canon camera plenty of new features by simply swapping out an old lens for a new one, yielding impressive versatility.

The heart of any Canon DSLR camera is its image sensor quality and size. Although people tend to pay more attention to the number of megapixels an image sensor can record, the physical size of the sensor is more important. Larger image sensors record sharper images, and they perform better in low light than small image sensors.

There are two image sensor sizes you'll find with Canon DSLRs:

Full frame: The largest sensor that's found in Canon models aimed at intermediate- and professional-level photographers. It is only found in pricey cameras, though.

APS-C: Smaller than a full frame image sensor, but it's still much larger than a smartphone camera image sensor. It's offered in beginner- and intermediate-level Canon DSLRs.



When purchasing add-on lenses for your Canon DSLR camera, understand that you cannot purchase just any lens. You must stick with lenses that are compatible with your model of camera. The lens must fit onto the lens mount of your Canon DSLR camera. Each lens mount has a designation, such as EF or EF-S, and any lens you want to purchase must match this mount designation.

FAQ

Q. Can I start shooting with my Canon DSLR camera as soon as I buy it?

A. Some Canon DSLRs are sold as the camera body only, meaning no lens ships inside the box. If you purchase a camera with a kit lens, though, you will be able to use it immediately.

Q. Do all Canon DSLR cameras shoot video?

A. Yes, photography and video are both possible with these cameras. The maximum video resolution the Canon camera can record will be different than its maximum still image resolution.

In-depth reviews for best Canon DSLR cameras

Best of the best: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

What we like: With its full-frame image sensor, this model is one of Canon's best DSLRs in terms of delivering image quality in all shooting conditions. It has an extremely fast autofocus system for maximum performance.

What we dislike: It's not going to fit in the budget of the majority of photographers. Far too powerful for beginners.

Best bang for your buck: Canon EOS Rebel SL3

What we like: As an entry-level DSLR, the SL3 competes favorably versus its peers, offering a lightweight design that's a joy to carry for an entire day of sightseeing. Its image quality is more than adequate for beginners.

What we dislike: Don't expect to achieve pro-level photography with this camera. Versus other DSLRs, it struggles when the lighting isn't perfect.

Choice 3: Canon EOS 7D Mark II

What we like: The 7D Mark II has plenty of processing speed, which gives it a leg up on similarly priced competitors in terms of its video capabilities, as well as when photographing fast-moving subjects.

What we dislike: No 4K video resolution option. It doesn't have quite the low-light performance of some other Canon DSLRs.

