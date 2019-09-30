The best canoe

There's nothing quite like paddling a well-made canoe. It can be tremendously relaxing, or it can be challenging and exhilarating. Whether you paddle for leisure, exercise, or sport, you have lots of choices. We've been looking at all the latest models and have put together a concise guide to help you decide which is best for you. We've also recommended a few. Our favorite, the Sun Dolphin Mackinaw 15.6' Canoe, is a well-made stable boat that has all the space you need, no matter how you like to spend your time on the water.

Considerations when choosing canoes

The most important factor is to buy a canoe that's suited to the type of activity you take part in most of the time. For example, cheap inflatable canoes will hold you and the kids on the water, but they are entirely unsuitable for a weeklong camping trip.

There are three basic types:

Recreational canoes: These wide stable boats are perfect for a day on a calm lake.

General purpose canoes: The most popular two- and three-person boats for leisure, camping, fishing, or hunting trips.

River canoes: Short, highly maneuverable boats for fast rivers and rapids.

Dimensions and shape

The shorter and slimmer a canoe, the more nimble it will be. But they also will be more difficult to keep in a straight line and lack stability. Most people will opt for a canoe in the 15' to 17' range, which are the general-purpose boats mentioned previously. Boat depth is another consideration. Taller sides mean less splash and more capacity for gear.

You'll want to check the curve from one end to the other, also known as the "rocker." Lots of rocker means it's easy to steer. Long flat-profiled canoes are designed for faster straight-line progress.

Flat-bottomed hulls are the most stable, and you can maneuver in and out of them easily in shallow water. Canoes with more pronounced hulls need greater depth for clearance. However, they can wander. Shallow-arch models are a good compromise between stability and straight-line tracking. V-bottomed hulls cut through the water for increased maneuverability.

Materials

Plastic

Inflatable canoes are made of durable PVC, but punctures are not unknown. Most mid-range canoes are made of High Density Polypropylene (HDPE) or Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) -- commonly just called plastic. They are reasonably light and, barring serious collisions, they should last years.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass has been popular for some time; though the layering process means prices are higher than plastic boats. The same is true of Kevlar and carbon fiber, which are light and immensely strong but among the most expensive

Wood

Finally, there are the traditional wooden canoes, which can be beautifully crafted and a delight to paddle but do need care -- and deep pockets.

Price

The cheapest canoes are inflatables ranging from $250 to $300. Rigid canoes start at about $550, and there's a wide choice of solo, twin, and family options for $1,200 or more. Above that are high-performance sports models and traditional wooden canoes, the largest of which can top $9,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I know how much gear I can carry?

A. All canoes should show a maximum weight rating, which is the total weight of people and equipment that you can put in the boat. You should never exceed this. You should also be careful to load as evenly as possible. An unbalanced canoe increases the chances of a capsize.

Q. Is it OK to bungie my canoe to the roof rack for transportation?

A. Bungies aren't the best idea because of their elasticity and because they're thin, so they're more likely to dig in and cause damage. Ratchet straps are better, especially if you use some padding for protection. The best solution is a specific canoe carrier, and there are several available.

Canoes we recommend

Best of the best: Sun Dolphin's Mackinaw 15.6' Canoe

Our take: High-quality all-rounder for fishing, hunting, or family outings.

What we like: Ample size for two, plus child or plenty of equipment. Well-made. Useful storage pockets in the seats (one lockable). Good balance between stability and maneuverability.

What we dislike: Occasional quality-control issues. A bit big for one.

Best bang for your buck: Sevylor's Ogden Two-Person Canoe

Our take: Budget inflatable is a great way for couples to relax out on the water.

What we like: Heavy-duty PVC outer has numerous air compartments, so it stays afloat if one is punctured. Easy to store. Pump and paddles included.

What we dislike: Slow and not easy to steer, so not a serious canoeist's choice.

Choice 3: Old Town Canoe Discovery's 158 Recreational Canoe

Our take: Superb general-purpose canoe that has plenty of room for two paddlers and gear.

What we like: Three-layer polyethylene hull is relatively light and durable. Lots of space. Excellent stability (especially for fishing). Webbed nylon seats prevent discomfort from overheating.

What we dislike: Wide flat bottom means it's not the most maneuverable canoe.

