The best canning set

There's nothing better than homemade jams or pasta sauces. But if you want to properly store them, you'll need to invest in a canning set.

Canning is easy to learn but takes skill to master, especially when it comes to the actual process. For that reason, canning sets include all the tools to make every step as easy and seamless as possible. Canning sets vary from simple sets designed for beginners to those made with pros in mind.

Ready to dive into the world of preserving your favorite treats? Take a look at our buying guide on canning sets. We're including our top choice, Granite Ware Enamel-on-Steel Nine-Piece Kit, which has a large stockpot that doubles as storage for its tools.

Considerations when choosing canning sets

Pot vs. no pot

Pots are necessary for the water bath step in the process. The most affordable canning sets won't come with pots, in which case any stockpot and rack combination will suffice.

Sets that include pots, however, typically measure 18 or 21 quarts. They're more expensive up-front, but it's still less expensive than buying pots, racks, and tools separately.

Jar racks

Jar racks, also called lift screens, are what keeps jars in place as they cook in the water bath. Excess movement within the pot during this step affects temperature and consistency. Jar racks also serve as a barrier between jars and the bottoms of pots to prevent burning or jar breakage.

Ease of cleaning

The easiest canning sets to clean are those that include dishwasher-safe tools and accessories. Only certain items are safe for the dishwasher, so you'll need to handwash the rest.

Storage

An entire canning setup isn't too big, but it does take up plenty of space in cupboards and pantries. To optimize space, opt for canning sets that come with pots in which tools and accessories can be stored.

Features

Included tools

Canning set tools are specially designed to prevent burns or injuries from handling hot jars and boiling water. Here are some items that help keep you safe in canning sets.

Lifters: Jar lifters pull jars from the water bath. They're shaped in a way that makes removal easy without any water spillage. Lid lifters remove jar lids from water once sanitized. They're magnetized, so you don't need to worry about burned fingertips or scalded hands.

Funnels: Funnels are what keep the canning process as tidy as possible. They're shaped in a way that prevents food from touching the sides and top of a jar, which could affect preservation quality and food safety. Many sets come with small and wide-mouth funnels.

Jar wrench: Jar wrenches are essential to screw lids off or on jars. This means you won't need to struggle with rags or pot holders to protect hands during this sealing step of the canning process.

Bubble remover: This nifty tool breaks up bubbles inside jarred food. It usually has markings to indicate how much space you have between the food and the top of the jar, which is often referred to as headspace.

Tongs: Only deluxe sets typically come with tongs for handling hot jars. If your set doesn't come with one, it's worth investing in tongs to eliminate any possibility of accidentally picking up hot jars.



Accessories

Colander

Some foods require cleaning before being placed into jars, in which case a colander comes in handy. They usually present in deluxe canning sets, but if not, they're affordable enough to buy separately.

Blanching pot

Blanching partially cooks foods prior to freezing or canning. Like colanders, blanching pots are often seen in deluxe sets. They're essential if you plan on making roasted peppers, pasta sauce, or chutney.

Price

Starter canning sets with the bare essentials cost less than $15. If you need a set that includes tools, pots, and racks, expect to spend between $20 and $40. For experienced canners who want the full range of stainless steel tools and pots, deluxe sets can cost over $60.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between plastic and stainless steel accessories?

A. Most canning sets with plastic accessories are made with food-grade, heat-safe plastic, but they don't last nearly as long as stainless steel ones. Mid-range canning sets have a combination of both materials, and, as expected, stainless steel sets are the most expensive.

Q. Isn't it cheaper just to buy jars of food instead of canning them?

A. It often isn't, unless, of course, you take advantage of a major sale at the supermarket. Some home cooks, especially seasoned canners, say the cost ends up being the same. The peace of mind that you've supervised your food through every step of the process, though, is priceless.

Canning sets we recommend

Best of the best: Granite Ware Enamel-on-Steel Nine-Piece Kit

Our take: Popular choice for those canning large quantities of food. Comes with a premium tool kit.

What we like: Convenient magnetic lid lifter. Capable of canning seven jars at a time. Pot doubles as storage for tools.

What we dislike: Can only be used on gas stoves, not glass tops.

Best bang for your buck: Presto Seven-Function Canning Kit

Our take: Ideal starter set for beginners with attractive bright green details.

What we like: Comes with tools to fill large and small jars. Bonus points for convenient kitchen timer.

What we dislike: Not a deluxe kit, so it doesn't come with a pot.

Choice 3: Norpro Seven-Piece Canning Set

Our take: Stainless steel set designed for the seasoned canner.

What we like: Some tools are dishwasher safe. Top-quality tools designed to last for years.

What we dislike: Definitely a pricey option, especially since the set doesn't have a lid wrench or bubble remover.

