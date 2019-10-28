The best canned cat food

As many experienced cat owners will attest, a cat's dietary preferences can be variable. Dry kibble provides much of the fiber and crunchy texture cats crave, but canned wet cat food generally provides the protein and healthy fats and oils they need.

Canned cat food can be found at numerous price points, from inexpensive brands on grocery store shelves to prescription specialized blends only sold at pet stores. Flavors tend to run between beef, chicken, or seafood, although there are a few meat-free options available.

It's important to remember that a cat food with a higher price does not necessarily mean your cat will like it, so some experimentation may be necessary. If you want to add canned wet food to your cat's diet, read our buying guide. Our top pick is Blue Buffalo's Wilderness Duck Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, a higher-end brand packed with natural protein, healthy fats, minerals, and vitamins.

Considerations when choosing canned cat foods

List of ingredients

While cats are not strictly carnivores, their natural diets are very high in proteins, fats, and oils most often found in meat. Ingredients such as grains and vegetables are added as fillers or vitamin supplements for less expensive wet food brands. The ingredient list should start with protein sources like real beef, chicken, or fish, with any grains being secondary ingredients at best. Most higher-end canned cat foods are completely grain-free and use real meat sources, not bone meal or by-products.

Flavor profile

Cats can be notoriously fickle when it comes to their diets. Some have a natural preference for a specific type of meat, whether it's beef, chicken, seafood, organ meats, or wild game. Cat food manufacturers often provide owners with a wide variety of flavor profiles, so some experimentation is encouraged. Once a cat shows a definite interest in a particular flavor profile, the owner can save money and aggravation by purchasing it in bulk. Other cats may enjoy a variety of flavors to reduce the monotony of feeding time.

Texture

Canned cat food may be packaged according to texture. Some brands contain shredded pieces for a heartier chew. Filet cuts keep much of the product intact, which can appeal to younger cats with stronger teeth. For older cats or those with dental issues, the food can be finely ground into a soft pâté. Gravy or sauce can also affect the texture and appeal of canned cat food.

Price

Canned cat foods can be purchased individually for less than $1 a can, but many owners prefer to buy in bulk. A 24-can case of an inexpensive brand can cost around $15, while similar cases of a high-end or prescription formula brand run $40 or more.

FAQ

Q. My cat is a very picky eater. How can I determine what flavor of canned cat food they'll like?

A. Many cats develop a preference for one type of wet food flavor -- commonly beef, chicken, or seafood. If you haven't already noticed a natural preference, you can purchase one can from each flavor profile and perform a three-day experiment. They may eat all three with enthusiasm, or they may snub one or two entirely.

Q. My dogs like a mix of wet and dry food. Does the same hold true for cats?

A. Many cat owners put out a bowl of dry cat food and top it with a "topper" layer of wet cat food. Some cats with dental or digestive issues may prefer a separate serving of canned wet food, but others respond well to a wet/dry mix. The flavor combination should be from the same profile (beef, chicken, seafood) for the best results.

Canned cat foods we recommend

Best of the best: Blue Buffalo's Wilderness Duck Grain-Free Canned Cat Food

Our take: Blue Buffalo may be a high-end option, but the ingredients are top-quality and extremely nutritious for cats.

What we like: First three ingredients are proteins or protein-based. Completely grain-free formula. Contains high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and vitamins.

What we dislike: Very expensive price point. Does not appeal to all cats, especially gamier flavors such as duck.

Best bang for your buck: Merrick's Purrfect Bistro Beef Pâté Grain-Free Canned Cat Food

Our take: Some cats prefer the taste of beef over chicken or seafood, so this pâté from Merrick is a good choice for picky eaters.

What we like: Key ingredients include a blend of deboned beef, chicken liver, and deboned chicken. Soft consistency good for selective eaters. Completely grain-free recipe.

What we dislike: The original formula may have been changed, with less moisture. Expensive ingredient list.

Choice 3: Halo's Whitefish Recipe Grain-Free Canned Cat Food

Our take: Halo places a high premium on food source sustainability, and the meat/veggie blend is a good idea for cats who aren't strictly carnivores.

What we like: First three ingredients are fish and chicken, not meat derivatives or meal. Includes a nutritious blend of vegetables for additional fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

What we dislike: Formula includes vegetables, which may not appeal to strict meat-eaters.

