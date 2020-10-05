The best canister vacuum of 2020

While traditional upright vacuums and compact stick vacs seem to get a lot of consumer attention in stores, it's the reliable canister vacuum that often fits the bill. A canister vacuum is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors and is surprisingly effective on thin or moderate carpeting.

Canister vacs also excel at reaching remote areas with ease and accessing tricky areas, such as ceilings, stairs, and furniture.

Many vacuum cleaner owners prefer models packed with useful accessories, and this is another area where canister vacuums shine, starting with extension wands and ending with powered brushes for spot cleaning.

In this guide, we take a fresh look at canister vacuums to bring you the latest information based on industry trends and consumer preferences. Our updated shortlist includes two new picks as well as a long-standing favorite.

Best canister vacuums of 2020

1. Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum: New to our top spot, this model by leading brand Dyson features powerful suction and keeps the air you breathe cleaner, too.

2. Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum Cleaner: This affordably priced canister vacuum is extremely lightweight, which is a major plus for homes with remote areas and staircases.

3. Oreck Commercial BB900DGR XL Pro 5 Super Compact Canister Vacuum: A newcomer to our shortlist, this portable model packs a lot of attachments at a very appealing price point.

What to consider before buying a canister vacuum

The classic vacuum cleaner systems often sold door-to-door in years past were most likely canister models, complete with numerous attachments and brushes. They are still popular choices today, especially for maintaining hardwood floors. The main benefit of a canister vacuum is that the bulkiest parts of the machine, the motor and collection chamber, are separate from the lightweight wand and attachments. Users can access remote areas and staircases much easier than with an upright model.

Canister vacuums generally have a more extensive range than uprights because they include a longer onboard power cord that retracts on demand. It's not unusual for a canister vacuum to have a 36-foot reach, which is more than enough for an average room. Many upright vacuums have non-retractable cords that can become tangled or damaged during use.

One important consideration with canister vacuums is the collection method. Some models require special bags that fit inside the collection chamber and contain all the debris and dust until full. These bags may be proprietary to a specific brand, and replacement bags can be expensive. The other option is a bagless canister. The debris is still drawn into the collection chamber, but it remains trapped in a permanent container until removed and emptied. Some users, especially those with allergies, may find this bagless design a little messy, but others prefer not to invest in disposable bags that can tear or leak.

Canister vacuums also have an advantage over upright or stick vacuums when it comes to attachments and extensions. The wand of a canister vacuum can often extend like a telescope, or accept extension tubes. There are also powered brush heads for removing pet hair or performing a deeper cleaning. Upright models tend to have trouble accessing areas under furniture or overhead.

The average cost of a canister vacuum depends primarily on the model's power and number of accessories. A basic canister vacuum system can cost less than $100, but a more powerful model with extension tubes and numerous accessories can easily cost $200 to $700 or more.

FAQ

Q. I've always used an upright vacuum for house cleaning. Why should I switch to a canister vacuum?

A. One issue with an upright vacuum is accessibility. They work fine on long stretches of carpeted flooring, but not so well behind furniture or under beds. A canister vacuum's nozzle and attachments are not attached to the motor or collection bag.

Q. Can I use a canister vacuum as a blower, too?

A. Some canister vacuums, especially the ones designed for industrial use, have a blower option available. You will have to make some minor adjustments with the hose and nozzle, but you should be able to blow dust off a woodworking project or blow leaves off a porch.

In-depth reviews for best canister vacuum

Best of the best: Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Canister Vacuum

What we like: Powerful suction gets rid of pet hair. Those who suffer from allergies appreciate the HEPA filtration system. Big dust bin, so you can clean without stopping. Features a long flexible wand. Designed to right itself when it falls over.

What we dislike: You pay a higher price for the luxury of a Dyson.

Best bang for your buck: Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum Cleaner

What we like: Appealing entry-level price point. Automatic cord retraction, lightweight canister. Crevice tool and dusting brush included. Switches between hardwood and carpeting instantly.

What we dislike: Performs better on hardwood flooring than carpeting. Suction power is variable.

Choice 3: Oreck Commercial BB900DGR XL Pro 5 Super Compact Canister Vacuum

What we like: Exceptionally lightweight, easy to carry up stairs or reach remote locations. Generous supply of useful attachments. 30-foot power cord. Extends for overhead vacuuming jobs.

What we dislike: Attachments are not high quality. Louder than expected.

