Who doesn't love chocolate and other candy confections? Making your own candy at home may seem like a hassle, but if you have a candy melting pot, it's a lot easier than you may think. A candy melting pot is an electric countertop appliance with a bowl and heating element. It heats to the right temperature to melt chocolate and candy discs without burning them or making a mess. With a candy melting pot, you can make lollipops, candy bark, and chocolate-covered treats like strawberries, pretzels, apples, and marshmallows. You can also make excellent chocolate fondue to add some fun to dessert at your next dinner party.

Candy melting pots vary in their materials, heat settings, size, and other features. However, there's no best option -- finding the right model for you means considering your needs and preferences.

Our buying guide has got you covered with all the tips you need to find the best candy melting pot for your kitchen. We've included a few specific product recommendations, too, like our top choice from VonShef, which can melt candy without requiring frequent stirring and keeps it melted at a low temperature to prevent burning.

Considerations when choosing candy melting pots

Construction

A candy melting pot has two main parts: the base and the inner melting pot. The base contains the pot's heating element and electronic components. Opt for a model with a stay-cool base, so you don't have to worry about accidental burns. Make sure its power cord is long enough to easily reach an outlet, too, and the plug should be polarized and compatible with all standard 120-volt outlets.

The inner melting chamber can be made of several different materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, and silicone. Look for a model with a pot that allows the candy to melt quickly, so there's less risk of it burning. In most cases, a pot should be able to melt your candy in about 10 minutes.

Size

You want a candy melting pot that's large enough to hold as much candy as you normally need to melt. But keep in mind that a large pot is going to require more space on your counter -- and in your cabinet for storage.

Heat settings

You don't want to ruin your candy or fondue by burning the chocolate you're melting. Opt for a candy melting pot that offers both a melt and a warm function. The first heat setting gets hot enough to actually melt the chocolate or candy discs, while the warm setting is just hot enough to keep the chocolate melted for a prolonged period without burning it.

Features

Handle

The inner melting pot should have an ergonomically designed handle that's comfortable in your hands and doesn't get hot. This makes it easier to pour the melted candy from it.

Spout

If you're pouring your melted candy into molds for lollipops or other shaped candies, you'll definitely want a spout on the inner pot. You're much less likely to make a mess when you have a spout to target how the candy pours from the pot.

Fill line

Some candy melting pots have a fill line inside of the melting chamber. That allows you to add the right amount of candy for melting without over- or underfilling the pot.

Feet

A model with rubber feet on the bottom is usually much more stable than candy melting pots without them. That makes the pot less likely to get jostled or tipped over while you're melting the candy.

Safety light

Like any electric appliance, a candy melting pot can become a fire hazard if you forget to turn it off. Some models have a safety light that lets you see from across the room if the unit is turned on, so you're much less likely to forget to turn it off.

Serving troughs

If you want to use your melting pot to make fondue, look for a model with serving troughs along the side. These trays are designed for holding fruit, cubes of cake, cookies, and other bite-size treats to dip into the melted chocolate inside the pot.

Fountain

Some candy melting pots that are suitable for fondue also have a fountain feature, so the melted chocolate can flow from it in an impressive fashion. If you entertain regularly, you can have a lot of fun with this dazzling feature at parties.

Price

You'll usually pay between $20 and $40 for a candy melting pot. If you want a model that's also suitable for fondue and has a fountain features, though, expect to pay a little more.

FAQ

Q. Can I melt other foods in a candy melting pot?

A. It depends on the pot you have, but many models can melt cheese and caramel in addition to chocolate and candy melts. Cheese can burn easily, though, so you'll want to switch to the warm setting as soon as it's melted. Caramels can take longer to melt than chocolate and candy melts, so you'll need a little patience. Always consult the manual to see what foods can be melted in the pot.

Q. What can I do if the chocolate or candy thickens up after being kept warm in the pot?

A. Adding a little butter, oil, or shortening can help to thin out the chocolate or candy to a more pourable consistency.

Candy melting pots we recommend

Best of the best: VonShef's Fondue Pot

Our take: Intended for fondue, this pot can effectively melt chocolate and keep it melted at a temperature that's less likely to burn the candy.

What we like: Isn't prone to burning chocolate or candy. Comes with a spatula, skewers, and forks for fondue service. Offers a 17-ounce capacity. Doesn't require constant stirring to melt the candy. Can keep candy melted without burning it.

What we dislike: Smaller pot really only holds enough fondue for one or two people.

Best bang for your buck: Wilton's Candy Melts Candy Melting Pot

Our take: An appliance that can melt chocolate and candy quickly, needing less than 10 minutes to melt 2 1/2 cups of candy.

What we like: Offers two pour spots on either side of the melting pot. Includes a removable, dishwasher-safe silicone insert with a heat-resistant handle for the melting pot. Maintains the candy at the ideal temperature for coating and decorating. Base and pot stay cool to the touch.

What we dislike: Silicone insert is dishwasher-safe, but it lasts longer if it's hand washed. Purple rim on base can crack easily.

Choice 3: NutriChef's Chocolate Melting Fondue Set

Our take: A smaller melting pot, but it's an easy-to-use model and comes with many helpful accessories.

What we like: Offers two heat settings: 140°F to melt and 109°F for warming. Comes with a spatula, draining rack, candy molds, and skewers. Easy to store and use. Works well for one to two people.

What we dislike: Can't be cleaned in the dishwasher. Some owners don't find the pot to be large enough.

