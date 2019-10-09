Whether it's tomato soup for a quick dinner or peaches for a tasty pie, canned food is a staple in many people's pantries. Canning definitely helps food last longer, but it can be a pain to get a can open. That's why every kitchen needs a high-quality can opener. Manual can openers feature some type of blade and a handle that you turn to rotate the blade around the edge of the lid to separate it from the can. Some can openers can do even more, such as open beer and wine bottles.

Our buying guide offers all the information you need to find the best can opener for your kitchen. We've even included some specific product recommendations, such as our top pick from OXO, which features a soft-grip knob for easy operation and built-in pliers that allow you to remove the lid without touching it.

Considerations when choosing can openers

You can choose from two main types of manual can openers: handheld and wall-mounted.

Handheld can openers feature a blade that you position on the edge of a can. When you squeeze the opener's handles, the blade pierces the lid. Turning the opener's blade crank or knob then allows the blade to rotate along the edge of the lid to cut it all the way around, so you can lift it off. A handheld can opener is usually compact enough to fit in a drawer or hang on a hook.

A wall-mounted can opener is installed on your wall permanently. It operates similarly to a handheld model, but the blade crank is typically longer. That allows it to work especially well for larger cans. A wall-mounted can opener can be a good option if you tend to cook for a large group.

A can opener can feature a blade in a top or side position. A top-cut model is a good option if you typically use the can's lid to drain liquid from it. Unfortunately, top-cut can openers often come into contact with food, so they need to be cleaned and dried well to discourage the occurrence of bacteria and rust on the blade. A side-cut can opener's blade, on the other hand, doesn't come as close to the contents, which means the blade typically stays clean.

Features

A can opener's handle determines how comfortable and easy it is to use. You should pay particular attention to the handle design if you have hand issues, such as arthritis. A molded grip is usually more comfortable to hold, and a non-slip handle can prevent the can opener from sliding out of your hand as you're using it.

Some can openers feature a lid magnet or pliers built-in, so you don't have to use your fingers to lift the lid out and risk a cut. A magnet attaches to the metal lid and lifts it free once you've cut all the way around. With pliers, you grip the edge of the lid and lift it out with the tool.

You can find can openers that include other handy kitchen tools, such as a lid hole puncher, bottle opener, or corkscrew. These extra tools help increase a can opener's versatility, so you really get your money's worth.

A can opener often comes into contact with the can's contents, so you want a model that's easy to clean. For the easiest cleanup, opt for a model that is dishwasher-safe.

Price

Can openers typically cost between $10 and $50. You'll usually pay $10 and under for a basic stainless steel model, between $10 and $25 for a stainless steel model with a rubber grip and extra tools, and $25 and $50 for an ergonomically designed can opener with additional tools.

FAQ

Q. What should I look for in a can opener if I have small children at home?

A. With kids in the kitchen, you want a can opener that can cut around the lid without leaving sharp edges. If the edge of the lid is smooth after it's cut, your children are less likely to cut their fingers accidentally.

Q. What's the best material for a can opener blade?

A. Stainless steel or chrome is usually the best option for the blade. Neither material rusts easily and both stay sharp for a long time.

Can openers we recommend

Best of the best: OXO's Good Grips Smooth-Edge Can Opener

Our take: An excellent, user-friendly can opener that removes lids with a smooth edge to reduce the risk of cuts.

What we like: Made of sturdy, rust-resistant stainless steel. Cuts into cans smoothly. Features a comfortable handle and an easy-to-turn knob. Offers built-in pliers so you can remove lids without touching them.

What we dislike: Can be tricky to learn to use, so it's important to pay attention to the directions.

Best bang for your buck: ZYLISS' Lock 'n' Lift Can Opener

Our take: A budget-friendly, easy-to-use can opener that's comfortable to operate even for those with arthritis.

What we like: Knob turns smoothly and easily. Features a soft grip for comfort. Has a magnet to lift the lid from the can once it's cut. Stays securely in place while you're turning the knob. Boasts a five-year warranty. Available in three colors.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to secure the can opener on the can to start.

Choice 3: OHSAY's U.S.A. Can Opener

Our take: A sturdy can opener that cuts into cans smoothly and should last for years.

What we like: Features a rust-resistant stainless steel blade that holds up well to frequent use. Doesn't require much strength to turn. Boasts a non-slip grip.

What we dislike: Leaves sharp edges on the lid when you cut it away from the can.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.