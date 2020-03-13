The best can crusher

Depending on how many canned beverages you drink, you can overflow a recycling bin pretty quickly. You don't want to start throwing those aluminum cans in the trash simply because you run out of room before pickup day. The solution is to purchase a highly affordable can crusher.

We like Dial Industries' Easy-Pull Aluminum Can Crusher because of its simplicity -- you can crush a standard 12-ounce aluminum can in one simple motion. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality can crushers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing can crushers

A can crusher crushes aluminum cans to conserve space while waiting for recycling day (or a trip to the recycling center). There are three key elements to consider: can size, materials, and operating location.

Can size

If the only beverage you drink comes in a standard 12-ounce aluminum can, then any can crusher will work for you. If you also drink from 16- or 32-ounce cans, however, you'll need to find a model that accommodates a variety of sizes.

Materials

Look for a can crusher that is built using durable materials, such as steel, so it has a better chance of lasting for years and years.

Operating location

Most can crushers are fastened securely to a stud in the wall, so you can apply the force that is needed to operate them. Some models, however, are large, heavy devices that are placed on the floor. Choose the model that best suits your available space and desired method of operation.

Features

Following are a few user-friendly features to keep in mind while shopping for a can crusher.

Auto-eject: Crushed aluminum cans can be sticky and have sharp edges. A model with an auto-eject feature means you won't risk injury and can keep your hands clean while using the device.

Collection bin: A wall-mounted can crusher with an auto-eject feature will feed the crushed cans directly to the floor. To keep from making a mess, you can either place a trash can or recycling bin beneath the device or purchase a model with its own collection bin.

Loading rack: If you'd like a convenient place to store a few empty cans before crushing them, look for a model with a loading rack.

Weather-resistant: If you purchase a can crusher that you intend to use outdoors, make sure it is manufactured so the weather will not deteriorate the device or hamper its functionality.

Price

If you're on a tight budget, you can purchase an entry-level can crusher for under $20. A better option for most individuals is a more durable model for $30 or $40. If you are interested in a heavy-duty floor model that comes with a collection bin, you'll need to spend $50 or more.

FAQ

Q. Do cans need to be cleaned before crushing them?

A. It's very easy to get caught up in the rush of the crush, but in order to keep pests and odors away, you'll want to rinse your cans before crushing them. Not rinsing them won't make them un-recyclable, it will just make them less pleasant to store until that recycling truck comes along.

Q. Is it possible to make money from recycling aluminum?

A. A typical American family could earn enough from recycling soda and beer cans to pay for a can crusher in as little as three months. It won't be enough to retire on, but getting paid for doing the right thing is a double reward.

Can crushers we recommend

Best of the best: Dial Industries' Easy-Pull Aluminum Can Crusher

Our take: A durable, wall-mounted can crusher that is designed for use with standard 12-ounce aluminum cans.

What we like: This easy-to-use can crusher has anti-pinch protection. It mounts to the wall and crushes cans in one swift downward motion. When finished, this model ejects the cans so you don't have to manually remove them and risk touching potentially sharp or sticky metal.

What we dislike: As noted, this can crusher only works on standard 12-ounce aluminum cans, which limits its functionality.

Best bang for your buck: Pacific Precision Metals' The Crusher Aluminum Can Compactor

Our take: A reasonably priced, versatile, wall-mounted can crusher.

What we like: This all-steel can crusher is manufactured with durability in mind. It is sized to accommodate both 12-ounce and 16-ounce aluminum cans. When used properly, this model can crush an aluminum can down to roughly 1 inch.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a can may slip out instead of being crushed, but usually that is due to not properly inserting the can into the crusher.

Choice 3: Basic Industries International's Multi Crush Aluminum Can Crusher

Our take: A durable, wall-mounted can crusher with a six-can loader.

What we like: Unlike the other can crushers in our shortlist, this one holds and crushes the cans horizontally. Because of this, it allows you to load up to six cans -- though you can still only crush one at a time. The durable all-steel construction crushes cans down to approximately one inch.

What we dislike: If you crush cans with the opening facing outward, you may get sprayed by any liquid that might still be in the can.

