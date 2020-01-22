The best camping tableware set

Just because you and yours have gone camping doesn't mean you have to eat like cave people. When you've just cooked yourself a delicious meal and sit down around the campfire, you want to be able to enjoy the meal you just made on quality tableware. That's where a good camping tableware set comes in.

Camping tableware sets vary in their materials and number and variety of utensils, so it's important to consider how many people you plan to feed and where you will be camping.

If you think it's time for a new camping tableware set, continue reading. Our buying guide will walk you through the essential considerations. If you're looking for a basket for two, our top pick from California Picnic has everything you need for the perfect campsite meal.

Considerations when choosing camping tableware sets

Dish size

Some less-expensive tableware sets use smaller plates as a way to keep the weight of the set down. However, you should always try to get plates that are at least 10 inches in diameter. Any smaller and you'll have all kinds of trouble keeping your food on the plate.

As with plate size, bowl size is an important factor which can impact your overall enjoyment of your camping tableware experience. The minimum size we recommend for a camping bowl is 6 inches. Bowls smaller than that will sacrifice depth, which, similar to small plates, can make it hard to keep the food from falling on the ground.

Number of people

Take the number of people that will use your tableware into account when choosing your camping tableware set. Some sets are designed for two-person use, while others come with enough pieces for large groups to share. There's a set size for every need, so search for the one that suits you best.

Materials

Stainless steel sets are the most durable option. The main disadvantage is that stainless steel sets are heavier than those made from other materials, making them more difficult to carry.

Enamel-coated camping tableware is most often also made from steel, though an extremely lightweight steel. These sets are easy to clean and they look nice as well. Enamel-coated steel can sometimes chip, making it less durable than standard stainless steel.

Plastic is used to make cheaper camping tableware sets. Plastic sets are lighter than stainless steel and enamel-coated sets. They don't hold up as well as other tableware when exposed to a flame, and the utensils are not as durable as other options.

Number of pieces

Camping tableware sets typically come with a full setting for each person. That means that for every six pieces, you can serve one person. Therefore, a 24-piece set is usually intended for use by four people. If the set you're looking at doesn't come in a multiple of six, then it probably has alternative utensils, such as sporks.

Features

Carrying bag

A carrying bag is a convenient feature for a camping tableware set. Carrying your set to a campsite without the proper bag can be frustrating and may lead to lost pieces. If your tableware set doesn't come with its own bag, you may want to invest in a separate bag on your own to keep all of your items together.

Color

Stainless and brushed steel look quite rugged. These sets don't have alternate color options other than the cutlery handles, which most often come in white.

Non-steel camping tableware sets come in a number of different colors. The most common of these are white, red, yellow, and blue. Some have interesting patterns and designs as well, though solid colors are the most common.

Price

Most camping tableware sets cost between $20 and $40. Camping tableware sets for around $20 are usually one-person sets or utensils-only sets. For $30, you can get a full set with enamel-coating or a two-person picnic basket. If you spend $40 or above, you can find insulated picnic baskets for four and even large 36-piece tableware sets that may include pots and pans.

FAQ

Q. Is camping tableware dishwasher safe?

A. For the most part, yes. Make sure to read the manufacturer's specifications for details, because some plastic sets may have temperature limitations. Nevertheless, you should be able to wash almost any camping tableware set in the dishwasher.

Q. Will enamel-coated camping tableware eventually deteriorate?

A. That depends on the integrity of the enamel coating. Once the enamel becomes chipped, the steel underneath will likely rust almost immediately. If you're able to keep your coating from getting chips, enamel-coated tableware can last for many years.

Camping tableware sets we recommend

Best of the best: CALIFORNIA PICNIC's Picnic Basket for 2

Our take: The perfect picnic set for a romantic outing.

What we like: Insulated basket keeps warm items warm or cold items cold. Basket folds down flat for transport. Comes with a waterproof blanket.

What we dislike: No adjustable straps.

Best bang for your buck: Sunwinc's 24-Piece Camping Dinnerware Tableware Set

Our take: One of the most durable camping tableware sets money can buy.

What we like: Eco-friendly wheat fiber material. Stainless steel cutlery. Weight of the entire set is less than 2.5 pounds.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a carrying case.

Choice 3: Wealers' 13-Piece Stainless Steel Family Cutlery Picnic Utensil Set with Travel Case

Our take: A complete cutlery set for all of your culinary needs on a camping trip.

What we like: Canvas case rolls up easily for transport. Includes steel chopsticks. Canvas case is water-resistant.

What we dislike: Some items can slide out when walking if not held upright.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.