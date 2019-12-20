The best camping stove

You might love the fact that camping gets you away from it all, however, this does mean you'll need to cook your own food, since camping gets you away from restaurants and food delivery services, too. Whether you like to cook elaborate meals when camping or you're happy heating up a can of beans, you'll need your own camping stove.

Read on to learn how to find a camping stove that will fulfill your requirements. Our number one choice is the Emberlit Titanium UL Camping Stove. Its compact, lightweight design makes it ideal for campers who prefer to travel light.

Considerations when choosing camping stoves

Fuel type

Camping stoves can use a range of different fuels, so you need to figure out which works best for you.

Propane is perhaps the most common type of fuel used for gas stoves. It's easy to source propane canisters, it lights instantly, and it burns clean. However, it doesn't perform at its best when it's cold.

Butane is similar to propane but less widely used and more difficult to source, plus its performance is even poorer than propane when it's cold.

Liquid fuel, such as unleaded gasoline, works well in cold weather and is relatively inexpensive, but it can be messy to refill tanks.

Solid-fuel tablets are suited to use in places where you're not allowed to use gas canisters or if you simply don't want to lug one around. They're fine for boiling water or warming canned food but it would take a long time to cook a full meal using solid-fuel tablets.

Wood is a natural resource that's found in most camping spots. If you want to travel light, choose a wood-burning camping stove and forage for your fuel.

Size

Choose a camping stove that's of an appropriate size for the number of people you want to cook for and the types of meals you tend to prepare when camping. A small, single-burner stove is great for heating canned food or making simple one-pot meals but for larger groups or recipes with several components, you'll need two or more burners.

Features

Piezo ignitor

A piezo ignitor uses a pressurized electrical charge to automatically light gas stoves, so you don't have to worry about burning yourself trying to ignite the stove manually.

Boil time

Some camping stoves list the amount of time they take to boil water. Of course, this can vary slightly depending on conditions, but it can be helpful when comparing several similar stoves.

Wind screen

Wind screens block out breezes so it's quicker and easier to cook in windy conditions.

Price

You can find some basic solid-fuel camping stoves for as little as $10 to $20, whereas large, high-end camping stoves can cost over $200.

FAQ

Q. What kind of cookware will I need to use on my camping stove?

A. Compact camping stoves generally require special camping cookware, such as mess tins and small pans. However, you can use your regular pots and pans on larger camping stoves with roomier burners. If you want to make hot drinks using your camping stove, we'd recommend buying a camping kettle since water will boil much quicker in a kettle than an open pan.

Q. Can I use any kind of camping stove at any camping spot?

A. It's best to check the rules of your campsite before buying a camping stove. Some areas don't allow fires, and this may include wood-burning camping stoves. There may also be rules about using gas canisters at certain events (such as some festival camping). Generally, you must be able to raise your stove up off the ground to avoid scorching the grass.

Camping stoves we recommend

Best of the best: Emberlit's Titanium UL Camping Stove

Our take: Made from titanium, this stove is half the weight of similar stainless steel models.

What we like: Packs completely flat. Can burn wood, moss, leaves, etc., so no need to bring fuel with you. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to keep lit in windy conditions.

Best bang for your buck: Coleman's Guide Series Powerhouse Dual-Fuel Camping Stove

Our take: Considering its size and quality, you get a lot for your money with this stove.

What we like: Features two burners and enough space to use a 12-inch and a 10-inch pan simultaneously. Wind-block panels make it easier to cook in gusty conditions.

What we dislike: The battery-powered starter isn't always reliable.

Choice 3: Camp Chef's Everest Two-Burner Stove

Our take: This easy-to-use two-burner stove rocks a total of 40,000 BTU (20,000 per burner).

What we like: Reliable matchless piezo ignitor. Easy-to-clean stainless steel drip tray. Simple to adjust the temperature of each burner to cook a wide range of dishes.

What we dislike: Not the most rugged camping stove out there.

