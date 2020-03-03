The best camera backpack

A good camera backpack offers all the space you need for your equipment, the flexibility to organize things how you like them, plus way more comfort and practicality than traditional camera bags. Camera backpacks come in a much greater range of sizes too.

Our buying guide will walk you through everything you need to know to find a product that suits your routine and style of photography best. We've also included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Zecti Waterproof Canvas Camera Backpack, is stylish, superbly made, easy to carry, and offers a variety of configurations for all your photography gear and accessories.

Considerations when choosing camera backpacks

Size

The number one question to ask yourself when choosing a model is whether the bag you're thinking about will carry the right gear -- and that doesn't always mean the most. It's tempting to buy the biggest backpack you can afford so you can store all of your photographic equipment in it, but how much of it do you actually take out on a regular basis? If you generally travel fast and light, why load yourself down unnecessarily?

On the other hand, the last thing you want is to have to leave a particular lens that you may need at home because there isn't enough space. If you're just starting your exploration of photography, you might want to allow some spare room for future additions (more lenses, for example).

Weight

A compact bag that's suitable for a DSLR and a couple of lenses is not going to weigh as much as larger models, especially when packed. The biggest backpack we've seen on the market will handle two cameras and nine lenses, plus accessories. That's considerable bulk if you're going to carry it around all day, even with a full harness to support it. The bottom line is that you should be choosing a backpack that will be comfortable for you to wear so you can use it as it's intended.

Organization

Many camera backpacks have movable partitions, which is great, but can you organize other bits and pieces how you like? Are there small pockets for spare SD cards, for example? Do you usually take a phone, tablet, or laptop with you? If you do, make sure that any inner laptop sleeves or compartments will accommodate the size of your device.

Some large camera backpacks have additional sections for a few items of clothing, a water bottle, and/or snacks. There are those with a separate, self-contained bag or a detachable portion. Another valuable feature some packs provide is the ability to get to your camera without needing to take your backpack off, giving you the chance of catching a shot that you might otherwise have missed.

Materials

Your backpack should have a tough, durable exterior. Nylon and canvas are popular materials. Some backpacks have the added feature of a stain-resistant or waterproof coating. Also, make sure that the bag offers sufficient padding to protect your shoulders and back. Zippers and other closures can make or break a camera backpack model, so it's worth checking out product reviews to see if any users have complained about them sticking or breaking.

Price

The cheapest camera backpacks can be purchased for under $30. While they're great for carrying your gear around town, they're not as durable as more expensive models. The majority of products on the market that cost between $40 and $70 are tough and have customizable interiors. The very best are multifunction bags, which are capable of storing all kinds of additional equipment (even clothing) and are suitable for serious hiking. The most expensive camera backpacks of this type can cost up to $200.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if a camera backpack is completely waterproof?

A. It can be difficult to tell from the packaging, and phrases like "water-resistant" are vague. Check the description carefully. If you anticipate carrying your backpack through wet weather, look for a backpack with a separate rain cover. Owner feedback can also be a good indicator.

Q. Can I fit a tripod in my camera backpack?

A. You'll need to check the particular model, but many provide pockets and/or straps on the side for exactly that purpose. If you don't carry a tripod, those pockets can be used to store other accessories.

Camera backpacks we recommend

Best of the best: Zecti's Waterproof Canvas Camera Backpack

Our take: Tough but high-comfort bag that offers flexible storage.

What we like: Lots of interior layout options. Individual pockets for tablets and tripods. Useful liner box can be used separately. Full set of support straps. Includes rain cover.

What we dislike: Not much. Tripod straps could be better. Large capacity makes it heavy when full.

Best bang for your buck: USA Gear's Camera Backpack

Our take: Extremely versatile, feature-packed bag at a superb value.

What we like: Flexible storage, including pockets for cables, media, accessories, and tripod. Side access for camera. Can protect a 15.6" laptop.

What we dislike: Inconsistent quality control. Some zipper failures.

Choice 3: Vivitar's Camera Backpack

Our take: Medium-sized bag that's light, comfortable, and very affordable.

What we like: Attractive modern design. Easy-clean nylon exterior. Well padded, customizable interior with mesh compartments for small items. Tripod pocket and straps.

What we dislike: Moderate durability. The quality of Velcro varies, so partitions can come loose.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.