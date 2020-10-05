The best camcorder of 2020

Camcorders are compact video cameras that aren't quite at professional filmmaking level (though some come close) but have lenses, levels of zoom, and image sensors that can't be rivaled by your phone camera.

If you love taking home videos or even want to engage in some amateur filmmaking or documentary-making, a decent camcorder is an excellent investment.

With so many on the market, however, it can be tricky to find a camcorder that's worth your money. We've looked into the best camcorders of 2020 to bring you the latest on what's available. Our updated short list includes a couple of new favorites as well as a long-standing pick for your consideration.

Best camcorders of 2020

1. DJI Osmo Action 4K Action Cam: You get amazing quality for such a tiny camera, recording in 4K at 60FPS. It's a new top pick thanks to its video quality and ease of use.

2. Sony HDRCX405 HD Video Recording Handycam Camcorder: This new favorite is a conventional handheld camcorder at an affordable price. Shoots in 1080p full HD, which is perfectly sufficient for most casual users.

3. Panasonic HC-V770 Full HD Camcorder: A returning pick of ours, this high-quality camcorder shoots in full HD, though you have the option to upgrade to a 4K model in the same range.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a camcorder

Standard handheld camcorders are what most buyers are looking for when they're thinking of purchasing a camcorder. These take videos that can exceed the quality of most smartphones with better zoom options but aren't going to stand up to professional standards. However, serious users may prefer a "prosumer" model, which is a consumer camcorder that's approaching professional level without the extreme price tag of true professional cameras. These are ideal for amateur filmmakers or anyone who simply wants exceptional quality from their home movies. You can also buy action camcorders, which are compact models designed for filming sports and other fast-paced action.

It's important to look at the resolution offered by your camcorder. If you want serious quality, choose a camcorder that shoots in 4K HD. That said, a full 1080p HD model still produces some excellent-looking video and will save you some money, too, so it's worth considering.

Unless you want your recordings to come out looking as shaky as The Blair Witch Project, you should choose a model with built-in image stabilization. That said, if you want to shoot professionally smooth footage, you should buy a gimbal or other similar stabilizer.

It's also important to consider the level of zoom offered by your camcorder. A zoom lens is vital if you want to film football games from the stands or piano recitals from a few rows back. Always prioritize optical zoom over digital zoom as the latter can cause distortion.

Camcorders can cost less than $100 for extremely basic models from unknown brands, but expect to pay more than $1,000 for a near professional-level camcorder from a well-known manufacturer.

FAQ

Q. How do I edit video after shooting it on my camcorder?

A. Most camcorders come with their own video editing software, but it's not always the most intuitive to use. If you're serious about editing the video you take, we recommend buying some third-party video editing software, such as Adobe Premiere Pro for Windows and Mac or Final Cut Pro X for Mac. Of course, you can try free software if you're just starting out, such as Windows Movie Maker that comes free with Windows 10 or iMovie that's included on most Macs.

Q. What's the average battery life of a camcorder?

A. You shouldn't expect your camcorder battery to last more than two to three hours. That's why it's preferable to choose a camcorder with a removable battery so you can bring a spare and change it out when you know you'll be shooting for more than just a couple of hours.

In-depth reviews for best camcorders

Best of the best: DJI Osmo Action 4K Action Cam

What we like: The dual display screens make it easier to frame your shot perfectly. RockSteady image stabilization technology gives impressively smooth results in extreme conditions.

What we dislike: Some prefer a more conventional camcorder.

Best bang for your buck: Sony HDRCX405 HD Video Recording Handycam Camcorder

What we like: Reasonably priced considering its quality, this camera captures video in full HD with decent image stabilization and impressive audio quality. Excellent wide angle lens.

What we dislike: No microphone input option so you can only use the built-in mic.

Choice 3: Panasonic HC-V770 Full HD Camcorder

What we like: We love this model's 20x optical zoom. WiFi compatible for easy file transfer. High dynamic range gives incredible depth of colors.

What we dislike: Durability issues if used regularly for a year or two.

