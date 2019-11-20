The best Calphalon cookware set

If you're an avid cook, you've likely heard of Calphalon cookware. It's a popular cookware manufacturer for a good reason; they produce high-quality and fairly priced stainless steel and nonstick cookware. Calphalon made a name for itself when it introduced hard-anodized aluminum nonstick cookware to consumers in the 1970s.

Today, their cookware sets vary in materials from stainless steel to ceramic to copper and more. They also differ in their number and type of included pieces, which should be a major consideration for any kitchen.

Our guide will help you zero in on which Calphalon cookware set is best for your needs. Our favorite pick is the Calphalon Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Set, an affordable first-rate set.

Considerations when choosing Calphalon cookware sets

Materials

Stainless steel vs. nonstick

Professional chefs love to cook with stainless steel cookware for a number of reasons: stainless steel heats evenly, is safe and durable even under high heat, and prevents food from sticking to the surface. It's also easier to cook crisp, golden, and browned food in stainless cookware than it is in nonstick cookware.

Stainless steel cookware can scratch over time, but the surface of nonstick cookware (including ceramic) tends to scratch quickly if it's not meticulously maintained. However, nonstick cookware is convenient, easy to use, and only needs a smidge of oil or butter. But when using nonstick cookware, you'll need to use wood or silicone utensils and low to medium temperatures when cooking.

Copper

If you love the look of copper, Calphalon also sells a copper-clad tri-ply set. Their copper cookware has a brushed exterior, an aluminum core, and a stainless interior. Copper heats quickly and evenly, though some people find that it leaves their food with a metallic taste.

Features

Metal gauge and ply construction

Calphalon metal cookware sets come in various constructions, such as heavy-gauge five-ply, three-ply, and medium-gauge. Gauge refers to a metal's thickness. A heavier gauge means the metal is thicker and more expensive. Calphalon's plied cookware is more expensive because the aluminum core goes all the way up the sides for consistent temperatures while cooking. In brief, here's what it all means so you can make a better-informed decision:

Heavy-gauge/five-ply cookware is constructed with three layers of aluminum between two layers of stainless for extreme strength, durability, and temperature control.

Heavy-gauge/three-ply cookware is constructed of heavy-gauge aluminum core sandwiched between two layers of stainless for strength, durability, and consistently even heat control.

Medium-gauge the least expensive stainless set with an impact-bonded aluminum base means a high-pressure technique was used to securely attach the aluminum disc to the stainless steel base of the cookware.

Handles

Handles on all Calphalon cookware are designed for comfort and to withstand high temperatures. However, regardless of which set you choose, always use oven mitts to protect your hands.

Space-saving cookware

Calphalon has Space-Saving collections in stainless and nonstick that feature pots and pans that fit neatly into one another. According to Calphalon, these collections stack smaller so you save 30% more space in your cabinets. It's a great perk if you have a small kitchen or if you simply want to feel more organized.

Warranties

Calphalon cookware sets have different warranties, which range from a few years to lifetime. Most product lines, however, carry a lifetime warranty. There may be 10-year warranties on older sets.

Price

The price of a Calphalon cookware set has to do with material and the size of the set. Smaller six- to eight-piece sets, for example can run from $200 for nonstick set to $300 for a stainless set. An 11-piece set that's either nonstick or stainless can run about $370. A 13-piece nonstick or stainless steel set can run about $600.

FAQ

Q. What exactly is hard-anodized aluminum?

A. Hard-anodized aluminum is used for nonstick cookware. The technology that produced hard-anodized aluminum was developed by the aerospace industry. Calphalon is not the only cookware company to use hard-anodized aluminum though it introduced it to consumers. It means the aluminum has gone through an electrochemical process that makes the material harder, more resistant to corrosion, and more durable.

Q. Do I need to season my stainless steel Calphalon cookware?

A. You'll find that some professional cooks say that stainless steel cookware should be seasoned, while others say you should never season it. It's really up to you. If you season your stainless steel, you'll create a nonstick surface that will help you reduce any potential burnt on messes. However, if you season a stainless pan, you'll need to clean the cookware by rinsing it with hot water and wiping it with paper towels instead of washing it with dish soap.

Calphalon cookware sets we recommend

Best of the best: Calphalon's Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set

Our take: This tri-ply set is ideal for you if you love cooking with stainless steel but also want a high-quality set at a fair price.

What we like: Aluminum core between two stainless steel layers results in even heating. Good for induction cooking and lighter weight than other tri-ply brands. Every piece has comfortable handles. The set is also oven-safe for seamless cooking or warming.

What we dislike: Early signs of discoloration of pans can be a problem, which could happen when stainless cookware is overheated or too much or no oil used.

Best bang for your buck: Calphalon's Simply Calphalon Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set

Our take: The 10-piece set comes at an affordable price point for entry into cooking with stainless steel Calphalon pots and pans.

What we like: Silicon handles are cushioned and comfortable, and they stay cool for stovetop cooking. Handles are bolted on for extra durability. The cookware is heavy-duty, but not too heavy in weight.

What we dislike: This entry-level set tends to frustrate cooks with food that sticks, though it's unclear if it's the pans' fault or the nuances of cooking on stainless steel.

Choice 3: Select by Calphalon's Stainless Steel Deluxe 13-Piece Set

Our take: This is one of the least expensive nonstick stainless steel Calphalon sets that reportedly is as effective and beautiful as their pricier sets.

What we like: Pour spouts and strainer holes make it easy to strain and handle cooked food, and measuring lines are easy to read. Handles are solid, not hollow.

What we dislike: Cooks note some sharper edges on cookware compared with other Calphalon sets.

