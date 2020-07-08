The best calming product for dogs of 2020

Whether it's separation anxiety, a fear of fireworks or thunderstorms, or a generally high-strung nature, some dogs need help to calm down. Calming products for dogs come in many forms, from calming treats to anxiety jackets to pheromone diffusers.

Finding a calming product that works for your dog could greatly improve her quality of life.

We've done our research to bring you the best calming products for dogs of 2020, focusing on returning favorites that have stood the test of time, plus a new favorite.

Best calming products for dogs of 2020

Here you'll find our shortlist of favorite calming products for dogs. Check out the bottom of this article for more information on each.

1. PetHonesty's Hemp Calming Anxiety & Hyperactivity Soft Chews

These treats contain a range of calming ingredients, including hemp, chamomile, and Valerian root. They're a new addition to our list and have taken the top spot as they seem to make a real difference to anxious dogs.

2. ThunderEssence's Dog Calming Essential Oils

A blend of essential oils that provide calming aromatherapy to dogs. This returning favorite product can be used alone or in conjunction with a ThunderShirt.

3. ThunderShirt's Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket

The constant gentle pressure provided by this jacket elicits a calming response in around 80% of dogs. If it works for your dog, it can be a game changer, which is why this product has returned to our top three.

What you need to know before buying calming products for dogs

Calming products for dogs is an umbrella term that can cover a huge range of different products, so you'll need to decide what type or types of product you want to try for your dog.

Calming treats, tinctures, and supplements are ingested orally and can contain a variety of natural calming ingredients like chamomile and l-tryptophan. They can work wonders for mild calming needs but tend not to help much with severe phobias and anxieties.

Anxiety jackets exert a constant calming pressure that helps to relax the majority of dogs. They were designed for noise phobias but can help a range of anxieties.

Pheromone products release synthetic versions of dogs' calming pheromones to relax dogs. They generally have mixed results so they may not work for your dog but are worth a try.

Other calming products include sprays and other aromatherapy products, calming music, CBD products, and other wearable calming aids.

Consider how easy these products are to use or administer and whether your dog is likely to put up with them. Some dogs hate wearing anything on their bodies, in which case, anxiety jackets will be of little use. Other dogs are picky eaters and might not like the calming treats you've bought them, making them a waste of money, so carefully consider your dog before committing to a certain product.

Also, think about the source and severity of your dog's nervousness or anxiety. A slightly nervous or hyperactive dog might only need a small calming helping hand, whereas a dog with a severe anxiety issue will probably need training in addition to calming products, or a combination of two or more different calming products for dogs.

Depending on the item you choose, calming products for dogs can cost anywhere from $10 to $50.

FAQ

Q. Are calming products safe for dogs?

A. Yes, if used directly, calming products for dogs are very safe. That said, if you're planning to give your dog a calming treat or supplement and she's already on medication or has an existing health condition, you should consult your vet before proceeding.

Q. Should I expect calming products to completely cure my dog's anxiety?

A. Calming products for dogs can help reduce stress, fear, and anxiety, but they aren't miracle cures. If your dog has a severe phobia or anxiety, you should work with a canine behaviorist to come up with a positive reinforcement-based training plan to aid your dog in the long term.

In-depth recommendations for best calming products for dogs

Best of the best: PetHonesty's Hemp Calming Anxiety & Hyperactivity Soft Chews

What we like: A blend of Valerian root, hemp powder, hemp oil, passion flower, l-tryptophan, and chamomile provide calming effects. Safe and non-drowsy.

What we dislike: Not all pet parents notice huge improvements in their dogs.

Best bang for your buck: ThunderEssence's Dog Calming Essential Oils

What we like: This inexpensive spray utilizes aromatherapy to calm dogs. Veterinarian recommended. Safe for daily use.

What we dislike: For best results, you'll need to pair with another calming product or consistent training.

Choice 3: ThunderShirt's Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket

What we like: Gentle pressure works like a weighted blanket to naturally calm dogs. Sporty cut makes it comfortable to wear on walks. Wide range of sizes to fit all dogs.

What we dislike: No benefits if your dog is in the 20% of canines it doesn't work for.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.