The best Callaway golf bag

Although Callaway may be best known for its golf club design, this popular manufacturer makes all kinds of other golf gear, too, including golf bags.

Callaway golf bags are available in multiple design configurations. Perhaps you need a specific color combination, or maybe you want multiple storage pockets or a means of organizing clubs easily. Either way, Callaway likely offers a bag that will meet your needs.

To learn more, continue reading our buying guide, which includes a few recommendations to get you started. Our favorite is the Callaway 2019 Chev Org Cart Golf Bag, which has multiple modern design features, including compartments made specifically to hold wedges.

Considerations when choosing Callaway golf bags

Materials

Callaway golf bags are usually made of nylon or a nylon blend. A few high-end bags may consist of leather or synthetic leather. These materials should stand up to the weather you will encounter on the golf course.

Weight

A heavy golf bag is not easy to carry around the golf course if you're walking. Those riding in a golf cart will be able to make better use of a heavy golf bag. When considering the weight of the bag, remember that adding golf clubs and other gear adds 20 to 30 pounds to the bag. Most Callaway bags weigh between four and 11 pounds.

Organization

A well-organized golf bag helps you find the right piece of gear when you need it. You may want separate compartments for storing tees, golf balls, gloves, and other gear.

Many Callaway bags have full-length club dividers, allowing you to store and sort your clubs so they are easy to remove from the bag and are unlikely to clink together.

Style

Callaway golf bags differ in the colors and patterns on them. Some bags include backpack-style straps, making a heavy bag more comfortable to carry. Other bags may have a single shoulder strap. A few designs have built-in legs so you can stand the bag up vertically while you drive and putt.

Features

Insulated pockets

If you like to carry cold beverages on the course, a Callaway bag with insulated pockets will help you enjoy your favorite drink while you play.

Soft-lined pockets

Some Callaway bags have pockets with velour or other plush materials as the lining. This keeps your smartphone screen from suffering scratches.

Additional features

Many Callaway golf bags have clips on the exterior of the bag for towels or scorecard holders. Others have exterior tubes that allow for storage of a tall umbrella or a belly putter.

Bungee sleeves are a convenient way to carry a water bottle or similar item and keep it within easy reach.

Price

Callaway golf bags with basic designs cost from $100 to $225. If you want features like full length club dividers or multiple storage pockets, expect to pay from $225 to $600. Extra-large bags are at the upper end of this range.

FAQ

Q. Do men or women need a specific type of golf bag?

A. No. Anyone can use any golf bag. Weight, colors, and design features set the bags apart from each other.

Q. Should I pick a bag with full-length club dividers?

A. This is a nice design feature. Without full length dividers, the handles on the clubs could become tangled deep inside the bag, which could wear down the grips.

Callaway golf bags we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway 2019 Chev Org Cart Golf Bag

Our take: With a new design, this is one of the nicest-looking golf bags from any brand.

What we like: If you carry multiple wedges, this bag is made to accommodate this short length type of club. Includes extra cushioning to protect your clubs.

What we dislike: Not the best bag for carrying around the course by hand.

Best bang for your buck: Callaway Golf Capital Stand Bag

Our take: Affordable golf bag from a trusted manufacturer. Multiple pockets, so you can organize your extra gear easily.

What we like: Reinforced top handle is handy when you want to walk the course and carry the bag by hand. Well padded carrying strap.

What we dislike: Only has five separate compartments for clubs, so you may notice some handles becoming tangled inside the bag.

Choice 3: Callaway Golf Hyper Lite Zero Stand Bag

Our take: This lightweight bag is made for carrying by hand, but it's also extremely durable.

What we like: Has built-in legs so you can stand the bag vertically when selecting clubs.

What we dislike: Price is a little higher than we'd like to see. Limited number of dividers to organize your clubs.

