The best cake decorating kit

How hard could it be to decorate a cake or a dozen cupcakes? It's quite difficult, actually, without the proper cake decorating kit. With a decorating kit, and some practice, you'll be able to wow your friends and family with nearly professional-quality baked goods that look like they came from the bakery. If you're already an experienced cake decorator, you might want to fill in or replace some tips and nails or splurge on a brand-new set.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. We'll explain what makes a good, basic kit and gives some recommendations, too, including our favorite, the top-quality Wilton Master Decorating Tip Set, which also includes a few coveted extra-large tips.

Considerations when choosing cake decorating kits

If you're a beginner, or you're gifting a child a set, smaller eight- to 20-piece cake decorating kits may be the ideal way to get started. Smaller kits include a variety of tips, plus icing bags. Larger kits that include 50-plus pieces are best for intermediate bakers who want to round out a collection of tips. Note that some of the larger kits may have more accessories than tips, so read the fine print when it comes to knowing exactly what the kit contains.

Some smaller kits contain some basic tips, but not all the ones you'd need to get started really learning the craft. Even some larger tips may not include one or two popular-sized tips for your needs. If you know the size and type of tips you need, make certain they're included. If you don't know the size tips you should have on hand, read the reviews in which experienced bakers let you know what tips you'll likely need to purchase separately.

Features

It's ideal to have a way to store all of your amassed stainless steel or nickel-plated brass icing tips so they stay organized and clean. To keep your tips in great shape, consider a kit with a storage box. Tip caddies/boxes have little pegs on which you rest the tips so they stay in place. Some caddies are tall enough to let you stack tips. Before putting them back in storage, let them thoroughly air dry after cleaning them to avoid rusting.

What looks like oversized thumb tacks are actually simple tools, called nails, used to create piped flowers. Some kits may come with one or two nails, which is helpful to get new decorators started on the craft. You hold the nail between your thumb and finger, slowly rotating it while you pipe petals on to the top of the nail, on which there's a small square of parchment paper attached.

Price

Start small with beginner kits that include a handful of tips and a bag, which costs around $5. Much larger kits of 50-plus pieces can be found in the $10 to $16 price range, but they may be of lower quality than the kits from better-known brands. You'll also find smaller specialty Russian piping tip kits in this price range. Between $16 and $29, you'll find a number of kits that include turntables, knife sets, and other cake decorating accessories. But, if you plan to select a larger quality kit from a name brand, you'll find them in the $29 to $31 range.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between icing, frosting, and fondant?

A. Each decorative covering creates a different style of cake or cupcake. Icing is a thin mix of sugar and other liquids, plus food coloring. It's ideal for forming lines and letters. Frosting is thicker than icing, made of buttercream, and coats a cake (or cupcake). Fondant is thick, partly because it's made from corn syrup, and it creates a flat, smooth, and polished surface on cake, but it can also be rolled, cut, and molded to create three-dimensional decorations, such as flowers, on a cake. Icing and frosting is typically used in a piping bag to decorate cakes while fondant is attached to a cake by hand.

Q. What's the best tip to have when writing on a cake?

A. Use one of the smallest, basic round piping tips and practice, practice, practice on parchment paper. Apply an even pressure on the piping bag as you're writing. While you're practicing, put the frosted cake into the freezer for a few minutes. It's easier to correct any mistakes if you pipe icing or frosting onto a firm, chilled frosted surface.

Cake decorating kits we recommend

Best of the best: Wilton's Master Decorating Tip Set

Our take: A large and well-rounded set of quality one-piece extruded stainless steel tips from a company known for its baking supplies.

What we like: Tips engraved with readable numbers, plus a picture guide of what each tip can create, and a durable case make this a nearly perfect kit even for experienced cake decorators.

What we dislike: You'll need to check that you have all the tips once your order arrives, plus you'll need to buy couplers for larger tips.

Best bang for your buck: Wilton's 20-Piece Buttercream Basics Decorating Set

Our take: A kit from a respected company with most of the basics a beginning decorator needs to have on hand.

What we like: Ten disposable decorating bags, plus illustrated instructions on icing techniques will inspire bakers who want to learn piping.

What we dislike: The kit doesn't come with couplers, though they're not always necessary. There's no storage box for the tips, either.

Choice 3: Ateco's 55-Piece Stainless Steel Decorating Tube Set with Hinged Storage Box

Our take: Kit with a large variety of stainless steel tips for both beginner and pro decorators from a company that's supplied baking tools to restaurants and bakeries for decades.

What we like: This comprehensive kit includes one coupler, two flower nails, and Ateco's most popular size stainless tips.

What we dislike: The storage box could be a bit sturdier.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.