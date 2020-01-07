The best cable management box

Whether it's in the living room or the office somewhere, each of us has an unflattering mess of USBs, HDMI cables, and other various cords that we don't know what to do with. Cable management boxes are a simple and affordable way to bring order to that chaos. But there is more to these simple organizational boxes than you might think. With varying sizes, access ports, and accessories, finding the right box for your specific needs can be a challenge.

In this buying guide, we've outlined the important features to look for and provided our top recommendations at the end of this article to make shopping easy. If you need to manage a large volume of cords, then our top pick, the Bluelounge Cable and Cord Management System, is an excellent choice.

Considerations when choosing cable management boxes

Construction and materials

The vast majority of cable management boxes have a simple design and are constructed from a durable plastic. However, there are a few key elements that can set a quality cable management box apart from an average one. The best boxes will feature some form of ventilation and rubber feet on the bottom that elevate the box and prevent it from sliding around on the floor. Proper ventilation will prevent your cables and power cords from overheating inside the box. You can even find some boxes constructed from fire-resistant material for added safety.

Appearance

Appearance doesn't really matter if you plan to conceal your cable management box behind a TV stand or under a desk. However, if your box will be out on display, you might want to find one that meshes well with your existing décor. Most boxes have a simple, sleek design, but you can choose from different colors and materials to better suit the room.

Size

Cable management boxes vary in size. You can find compact designs that are ideal for phone charging stations and larger boxes that can accommodate multiple power bars. Don't forget to consider the space you're working with, too. While a large box may be appealing, it might not fit as easily behind a TV or under a desk.

Features

Lids

Every cable management box should have a lid to conceal the cords inside. Ideally, the lid should seal tightly and securely to protect against dust, spills, and children or pets. However, you'll also want a lid that's not so tight that it's too difficult to open and close.

Access ports

If you hope to use your cable management box as a phone charging station, be sure to look for a box that offers access ports where your chargers can poke through. If it's not convenient, you won't use it regularly.

Accessories

Some cable management boxes come with small twist ties, clips, or cable sleeves that help keep things neat and organized inside the box.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $35 for a cable management box. While most boxes tend to fall on the lower end of the price spectrum, there are a few larger boxes and boxes made from higher-quality materials like wood that sit at a higher price point.

FAQ

Q. Can cable management boxes be wall-mounted?

A. Most cable management boxes are designed to be placed on the floor or on top of a desk. That's not to say you can't wall mount them if you have the right materials, though. Always be sure your box has a secure top that won't pop off when it's fixed in a vertical position.

Q. Are cable management boxes safe to use with cords that get hot during use?

A. Hot cords are not only a fire hazard, but they can quickly overheat and damage your electronics as well. Always look for a box that features proper ventilation and, to be extra safe, fire-resistant material. The best boxes will have both.

Cable management boxes we recommend

Best of the best: Bluelounge's Cable and Cord Management System

Our take: A durable and spacious cable management box that can easily organize a large volume of cords. Ideal for use in an entertainment room or office.

What we like: Minimalist black design fits in well with any décor. Tightly sealed lid prevents dust from building up on cords. Includes ties to keep cords neat and separated. Slip-proof rubber feet.

What we dislike: Sits at a higher price point than comparable models.

Best bang for your buck: GO-Oblong's Cable Organizer

Our take: A sleek and well-ventilated cable management box that sits at a desirable price point.

What we like: Sturdy, durable construction. Legs keep box elevated to prevent overheating. Includes ties to keep cords neat and organized. Aesthetically pleasing white and grey design.

What we dislike: Lid can be difficult to open.

Choice 3: DMoose's Cable Management Box

Our take: A quality cable management box that perfectly combines style with functionality. Ideal for a phone-charging station.

What we like: Non-slip rubber bottom. Convenient cutouts allow your chargers to poke out. Has a curved top where you can rest your phone while it charges. Made from fireproof material. Has ample ventilation.

What we dislike: Features a large logo on the front that hinders the overall aesthetic.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.