The best cabinet table saw

When you're interested in advancing your woodworking skills beyond novice projects, adding a cabinet table saw to your collection of tools is a good way to accomplish this.

Cabinet table saws are powerful pieces of machinery made to create precise cuts in huge pieces of wood, including extremely dense hardwoods. Those looking to make furniture often will want to have a cabinet table saw on hand.

The following shopping guide will help you find a cabinet table saw that's right for you. We're sharing some top models, including our favorite, the JET Deluxe XACTA Cabinet Table Saw, which provides a great mix of value and performance.

Considerations when choosing cabinet table saws

Here are the most important specifications you'll want to consider when shopping for a cabinet table saw.

Size: Cabinet table saws are available with a variety of cabinet sizes and weights. Depending on the size of the woodworking shop you have, you may need a smaller cabinet, so you have room to work in the space. Some cabinets may weigh as much as 700 pounds when assembled.

Horsepower: A cabinet saw with a higher amount of horsepower (HP) will be able to deliver more cutting power, which helps the blade move through wood faster and more smoothly. An average cabinet table saw will have 3 to 4 HP, but some can offer up to 7.5 HP.

Blade size: The majority of cabinet table saws use a 10-inch diameter blade, although some use a 12-inch blade.

Extension: An extension on a cabinet table saw provides more space around the blade, which makes the saw more useful to cut large pieces of wood. Extensions can be up to 50 inches or longer.

Cabinet materials: You will want your cabinet to consist of sturdy materials, ensuring it can handle the stress of cutting large pieces of wood. Cast iron is the most common material in a cabinet, but you may also find aluminum or resin in the construction. Some cabinets have more than one material in use.

Features

Once you've found the specifications you want in a cabinet table saw, you then can focus on a few add-on features that make the machine easier and safer to use.

Stop button: Any cabinet saw needs a safety stop button that cuts power to the saw immediately, stopping the blade. Make sure the unit's stop button is easy to access, rather than tucked away in a tough-to-reach location.

Dust collection: These saws generate a lot of sawdust. The dust-collection system needs to be efficient to keep as much dust out of the air as possible.

Blade adjustments: Making adjustments to the height and angle of the blade occurs through a few different systems. The easiest option to use is a hand crank wheel that has well-marked settings, so you can precisely set the blade to the desired location.

Assembly: The amount of assembly required could be important for certain people. Some cabinets need far less assembly than others. Most cabinets require assembly in place, because they're too large and heavy to carry through a standard doorway if assembled outside the woodworking studio.

Price

Cabinet table saws are expensive pieces of machinery. Expect to pay anywhere from $1,700 for a basic table saw to as much as $5,000 for a high-end cabinet table saw.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to install a dedicated electrical outlet and circuit for a cabinet table saw?

A. It depends on the saw you select. Some saws can run from a standard household outlet with 110 volts. Some saws need 220-volt outlets, though, and you'll probably have to install an outlet and circuit for this purpose.

Q. Why would I want a cabinet saw instead of a portable saw?

A. Cabinet table saws typically work for precise woodworking in a shop, where the saws will not need to move. A portable contractor table saw is made to go from job site to job site. Portable saws can't deliver the same precise cuts of a cabinet saw.

Cabinet table saws we recommend

Best of the best: JET's Deluxe XACTA Cabinet Table Saw

Our take: Engineered to provide excellent performance for the price you'll pay.

What we like: Safe to use for even novices, thanks to a well-built blade guard. Ready to use as soon as you set it up.

What we dislike: Installation and assembly could be a little tricky because of varying sizes of bolts.

Best bang for your buck: Shop Fox's 10-Inch Cabinet Table Saw

Our take: Slightly lower price point for a cabinet table saw versus competitors, yet its feature set stands up nicely.

What we like: Works equally well for both novices and experienced woodworkers. Doesn't make a lot of noise during operation.

What we dislike: Assembly can be tricky. Dust collection system could use an upgrade.

Choice 3: SawStop's 10-Inch Professional Cabinet Table Saw

Our take: An impressive level of performance from one of the most trusted brand names in cabinet table saws.

What we like: A cabinet saw that's made for heavy-duty needs. Strong dust-collection system.

What we dislike: Pricier than some others. Extremely heavy.

