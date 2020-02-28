The best cabinet pull

Sometimes, all you need to update your kitchen or bath is a new set of cabinet pulls. Even when remodeling, cabinet hardware is often an afterthought, though they're highly visible and frequently used. Cabinet pulls come in various styles, materials, and sizes -- however, the existing holes in your cabinets may dictate the size you choose.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the affordable and high-quality satin nickel pulls from Franklin Brass.

Considerations when choosing cabinet pulls

Finish and style

Common pull finishes include chrome, brushed nickel, brass, pewter, oiled bronze, or gold, black, and white. It all depends on your preference and how you'd like them to coordinate with your appliances and fixtures.

Pulls come in many styles. Three common shapes are cups, loops, and bars. Cup or bin pulls have a charming nostalgic look. Arched and elongated "loops" are traditional and mimic the look of appliance handles. Bar pulls are streamlined and contemporary, but even look beautiful on traditional Shaker-style cabinets. T-bars are short bar pulls.

Size

Sometimes the length of your drawers requires shorter, longer, or multiple pulls. For example, if you have kitchen or vanity drawers that are more than 18 inches long side to side, you may need two cabinet pulls to balance the aesthetic. One pull will suffice on drawers shorter than 18 inches.

Pulls come in all lengths end to end. Common lengths measure 3, 4, 6 1/4, 7 3/8, and even 10 inches long. However, the overall length of the pull is different than its center-to-center dimension.

Projection

Some pulls curve or jut out farther than others. If you're installing pulls in a high-traffic area, consider how far outward the pulls project. On the other hand, pulls that project farther are ideal for larger hands to grab.

Features

Bulk purchase

Consider that even for a small kitchen, you need approximately 32 cabinet and drawer pulls. Double that number for a larger kitchen. Looking for packs of 10 to 25 pulls makes economic sense.

Quality screws

Screws that come with your cabinet pulls aren't always of great quality. Home improvement stores have longer screws of varying quality. Be on the lookout for pulls that come with good quality screws with heads that won't easily strip. Look for screws that are 1 3/4 inches long to fit through extra-thick drawer fronts and cabinets.

Price

Buying in bulk can lower the price of a high-quality pull to less than $1 to $3, depending on the size of the pack you choose. If you purchase a couple of cabinet pulls at a time, you may end up paying $5 to $10 or more apiece, which adds up when you need to upgrade each cabinet and drawer in a kitchen or bath.

FAQ

Q. What does "center-to-center distance" mean when it comes to cabinet pulls?

A. Center-to-center distance is the measurement from the center of one screw hole to the center of the other screw hole on a cabinet pull. (Knobs have just one hole, so you don't need to worry about center-to-center dimensions.) You need this distance so you know exactly where to drill the holes to place the hardware. It's important to get the precise measurement and placement of the holes so your pulls don't look askew after installing them -- even a fraction of an inch off-center can be noticeable. Remember, measure twice and drill once.

Q. What's a backplate?

A. You can find cabinet pulls with a backplate. A backplate is a base that mounts between the pull and cabinet or drawer. It's longer and larger than the actual pull. Sometimes backplates are decorative, but other times they're used in a remodel to cover up the original mounting holes to place new pulls.

Cabinet pulls we recommend

Best of the best: Franklin Brass' Pierce Satin Nickel Four-Inch Cabinet Drawer Handle Pull

Our take: Slightly curved shape, high-quality pulls for an excellent price elevate cabinetry in any room.

What we like: Brushed stainless steel matches appliances with similar finishes. Pulls are sturdy and heavy with a comfortable feel, especially for large hands. Use them horizontally or vertically for coordinating look. Four-inch pulls are less common than three-inch pulls, but there's no need for special order with these.

What we dislike: Length of screws provided may not work for all projects.

Best bang for your buck: Ultra Hardware's Three-Inch Cabinet Handle Pull

Our take: Affordable, handsome three-inch hardware packs are ideal for upgrading cabinetry.

What we like: Shiny, stylish, and smoothly finished. If you like less of a curve to your handles, you'll like these pulls. Great for a bulk order for multiple property remodels.

What we dislike: Screws can be too short for some and too long for others. Pulls aren't as heavy in the hand as other choices.

Choice 3: Cosmas' Satin Nickel Three-Inch Euro-Style Cabinet Handle Pull

Our take: These straight-bar cabinet pulls are as high-quality as you can get in a home-improvement store, but with a happily reduced price tag.

What we like: Sturdy, sleek, and updated. Coordinates with just about any cabinet style. Satin nickel has just enough of a brushed finish to go with shiny or matte steel appliances and fixtures.

What we dislike: As with many cabinet pulls, there are problems with the screws (too short, too long, or not high in quality) when using on drawer fronts. A few misalignment issues when threading the handles into the screws.

