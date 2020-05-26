The best cabinet knob

A kitchen remodel can cost thousands of dollars. For a quick and affordable way to give your kitchen a makeover, consider upgrading your cabinet knobs.

While you can install any set of knobs, make sure you compare certain details. Choosing a complementary finish is a good start, as it can match decorative accents or appliances. Shape should be considered, as knobs should be easy and comfortable to grip. Quality is also a concern, and many manufacturers back their knobs with lifetime guarantees.

Wondering which cabinet knobs are right for your kitchen? Give our buying guide a read. We're sharing our top recommendations, including our favorite set, the Franklin Brass Parow Soft Square Cabinet Knobs. Simple and elegant, these add a touch of class to your kitchen with a smooth finish and rounded edges.

Considerations when choosing cabinet knobs

Style

If you're wondering how to choose the right style of cabinet knobs, give your kitchen a good look from a design perspective. For traditional kitchens, classic round knobs are versatile and maintain the current look. If your kitchen has some upgraded appliances or décor, you may wish to follow suit with cabinet knobs that are contemporary in design.

Shape

The most common shape of cabinet knobs is round, though square knobs are also popular. There is a diverse assortment of cylindrical and geometric knob shapes. Novelty cabinet knobs have unique shapes such as fleur-de-lis, mermaids, Celtic knots, or flowers, just to name a few.

Finish

More often than not, cabinet knobs are available in a variety of finishes to complement your existing kitchen décor. For light or cool-toned cabinets, aim for knobs in chrome, silver, brushed nickel, or stainless steel. Deep-toned cabinets look best with warmer knob finishes, such as bronze, brass, gold, or black.

Material choices

While metal reigns supreme when it comes to cabinet knobs, it's definitely not your only option. There are knobs made of ceramic, plastic, glass, wood, and recycled materials. These knobs often lend themselves to less traditional shapes, and their designs are ornate and sometimes one-of-a-kind, as they're handmade.

Features

Depth

It's important to measure the depth of your cabinet to ensure the knobs' screws are the appropriate length. On average, most cabinet doors and drawers are approximately 0.75 inches thick. If the knob screws are too short for a secure fit, you may need to upgrade to longer ones to make sure the knob is securely threaded through the door or drawer.

Diameter

Cabinet knobs come in many shapes and sizes. Since you open doors and drawers frequently, it's a good idea to invest in ones with diameters that are comfortable to hold. Most knobs measure between 1.25 and 1.75 inches in diameter. Those with smaller hands may prefer smaller knobs, though they might be a bit difficult to grasp for those with larger hands.

Price

You can find a broad range of simple and stylish knobs for around $1 each. For more ornate shapes and designs, be prepared to spend closer to $2 to $5. If you're interested in high-end or handcrafted cabinet knobs, you can spend anywhere from $15 and above per knob.

FAQ

Q. One of my cabinet knobs is broken, and I don't have any spares. How do I replace it?

A. Contact the manufacturer directly, as the knob may be covered under a lifetime warranty. If not, inquire about the cost to individually replace the knob. Keep in mind that you usually need to pay for shipping and handling as well.

Q. How long will it take to remove and replace cabinet knobs throughout my kitchen?

A. It depends on how tight your current knobs are, as some may be difficult to remove and take more time than expected. Assuming you don't have any major issues stalling the removal or installation of knobs, it takes about an hour to 90 minutes from start to finish.

Cabinet knobs we recommend

Best of the best: Franklin Brass' Parow Soft Square Cabinet Knobs

Our take: Classic yet contemporary design with a high-end feel.

What we like: Rounded corners for soft handling. Available in three finishes and sold as a 25-pack.

What we dislike: Occasional threading issues with knobs.

Best bang for your buck: Amerock's Allison Mushroom Knobs

Our take: Traditional knob that's budget-friendly without compromising on quality.

What we like: Versatile enough for use on furniture and cabinets. Available in four finishes.

What we dislike: Screws shorter than expected.

Choice 3: Atlas Homewares' Tom Tom Cylindrical Knobs

Our take: Modern knob featuring a seamless design.

What we like: Available in several finishes and diameters. Backed by a lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Could be too modern for more traditional kitchens.

