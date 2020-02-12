Whether you like to enjoy a glass with dinner, when you're catching up with friends, or just soaking away a stressful day in the tub, wine is the ideal beverage for a variety of occasions. Among red wine drinkers, cabernet sauvignon is a particularly popular variety because of its full-bodied flavor and ability to pair so well with food. The grapes used to make it can be grown throughout the world, too, including regions like France, California, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia, which means that there is no shortage of cabernet sauvignon wines to choose from.

Our buying guide can help you make sense of the options and find the best cabernet sauvignon for your wine rack. We also offer up some specific recommendations, including our top pick from Halpin, which has a delightful oaky finish and boasts an affordable price tag.

Considerations when choosing cabernet sauvignon

Properties

While you can choose from a nearly endless list of options, all cabernet sauvignons share some common characteristics:

Bitterness: Cabernet sauvignons usually have a dry, bitter flavor due to the number of tannins they contain. Tannins are bitter, astringent compounds found in many natural substances, including wood, bark, leaves, and fruits such as grapes.

Sweetness: High-quality cabernet sauvignons typically have a dry flavor, but more affordable options can be somewhat sweet.

Acidity: Cabernet sauvignons have medium acidity, which gives the wine a pleasant tartness.

Body: Cabs have a full-bodied flavor, which means that they're a wine that's best enjoyed slowly and deliberately due to the taste and texture combination they offer.

Alcohol by volume (ABV): Most wines offer an average of 11 to 13% alcohol. Cabernet sauvignons usually have a slightly higher ABV, though, averaging between 13.5 and 15%.



Tasting notes

Cabernet sauvignons taste mainly of dark fruits like currants, cherries, plums, blackberries, and blueberries. Some also have oak or wood notes, while others have spice, pepper, tobacco, and vanilla flavors.

Regions

Cabernet sauvignons are made across the globe, and each region contributes something unique to the flavor profile. California cabs often have hints of tobacco, while South American varieties are known to have green peppercorn notes. For the most classic cabernet sauvignon flavor, though, opt for a bottle from France.

Features

Cork vs. screw cap

Like all wines, cabernet sauvignons are available in both corked bottles and bottles with a screw cap. Wine traditionalists believed that corked bottles offer better flavor and aroma, but there really isn't any research to indicate that screw cap bottles affect a wine's taste. Screw cap bottles are usually more affordable and don't require a corkscrew to open and close.

Other flavors

Depending on where they're produced, cabernet sauvignons can have different flavor notes. You can find some varieties with green bell pepper notes that are made in cool areas where the grapes may not be fully ripe. Cabs grown in medium climates like Australia can have mint notes, while those from regions like California and Australia can have hints of eucalyptus.

Price

For a budget-friendly bottle of cabernet sauvignon made within the last three years, you'll usually pay $40 or under. If you're willing to pay $40 to $100, though, you can get a high-quality bottle that's made within the last five years. For the finest cabs, expect to pay anywhere from $100 to $1000, depending on the vintage.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to serve cabernet sauvignon?

A. Cabs are best served at or just below room temperature, which is typically between 63 and 65°F, and should be drunk in large wine glasses with wide openings

Q. What foods pair well with cabernet sauvignon?

A. Cabernet sauvignon is especially delicious when paired with meat dishes, including beef and lamb. It also pairs well with cheese, especially hard varieties like gouda and aged cheddar.

Cabernet sauvignon we recommend

Best of the best: Halpin's 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Our take: An excellent California cabernet sauvignon that delivers a full-bodied flavor but still fits many budgets.

What we like: Makes a perfect pairing for red meat, especially steak. Has a pleasant, oaky finish. Offers 14.2% ABV. Costs about $40.

What we dislike: Halpin is a relatively new winery without a long track record.

Best bang for your buck: Karo-Kann's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

Our take: An outstanding, fruity cabernet sauvignon that's reasonably priced, especially for this rare vintage.

What we like: A cab from Napa that's budget-friendly. Ages extremely well, though it's best if opened by 2028. Offers 15.2% ABV. Pairs well with red meat or cheese.

What we dislike: Grape origin isn't disclosed.

Choice 3: Silver Oak Cellars' 2015 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Our take: A well-aged cab that's had time to develop into an extremely full-bodied, robust wine.

What we like: One of the few wineries in the U.S. to use American oak barrels, which gives the wine a distinct flavor. Flavor is rich but still fresh. Offers 13.8% ABV.

What we dislike: A fairly costly wine. Tastes best if decanted for at least 30 minutes.

