The best bunk bed

Bunk beds are great for saving space when kids share a room, plus they can make the prospect of sharing more enticing to children. Some kids like to have bunk beds even if they have their own room, as they're great for sleepovers and fun all-round.

You may have decided to buy a bunk bed, but which is the best? This guide contains all the information you'll need to choose a bunk bed, plus we've included some recommended options at the end. Our favorite from Discover World Furniture is an attractive hardwood bunk bed that comes with plenty of built-in storage.

Considerations when choosing bunk beds

Configuration

Standard bunk beds have a twin over twin configuration, which means it features two twin beds stacked one over the other. While this is the most common configuration, it's by no means the only one. You can also find twin over queen and twin over full options, meaning you have a larger full or queen bed on the bottom and a twin bed on the top. Or, if you want larger beds top and bottom, there are a handful of full over full and queen over queen options available. Alternatively, you might prefer a triple bunk bed, with three beds stacked one over the other. We've only ever found twin triple bunk beds.

Material

Wooden bunk beds have a classic appearance (though there are some contemporary-looking wooden bunk beds on the market) and are highly durable, but they can be expensive. If you want the look of wood at a lower cost, you can find some wood-composite and wood-veneer options.

Metal bunk beds tend to be affordably priced and are often easier to assemble than their wooden counterparts. Unfortunately, metal bunk beds rarely offer decent built-in storage solutions, and they can look a little spartan.

Features

Ladders, stairs, and slides

Bunk beds feature two options for getting to the top: a ladder or stairs. If you're trying to save on space, a straight ladder, as opposed to an angled one, is your best bet. Stairs, of course, take up the most room, but you can find some that have drawers built into the steps for clothes or toys. Stairs are also better for younger children who may not be comfortable with climbing a ladder yet (note that sleeping in the top bunk is not recommended for children under six). For a bit of fun, some bunk beds come with not only a ladder or stairs but also a slide to make waking up a thrill.

Guard rails

All bunk beds should have guard rails at least on the top bunk to prevent kids from falling out if they roll over in the night. Guard rails usually aren't necessary on bottom bunks unless a toddler will be sleeping there.

Storage

Look for bunk beds with built-in storage drawers or shelving, especially if space is at a premium.

Price

Budget bunk beds cost from around $150 to $250, while high-end models can cost up to $2,000. That said, you'll rarely need to spend more than $800 to $1,000, even on a high-end option.

FAQ

Q. Are bunk beds difficult to assemble?

A. Bunk beds are more time consuming to assemble than standard bed frames, though they're not necessarily difficult. Of course, difficulty is relative. If you're a whiz with DIY, you probably won't find bunk beds too challenging to assemble, but if you don't know a Phillips head from a flathead screwdriver, you may find yourself overwhelmed. Building a bunk bed is definitely a job for at least two people. If you really aren't confident, however, you may want to hire professionals to assemble it for you.

Q. Do bunk beds come with mattresses?

A. Like the majority of other bed frames, bunk beds don't come with mattresses -- you'll need to buy those separately. The good news is that bunk beds fit standard mattresses (such as twin, full, or queen, depending on the frame size), so you can use existing mattresses you own or buy new mattresses of your choosing. Your chosen mattress shouldn't be too tall, however, as this will reduce the amount of headroom sleepers have between either the bottom bunk and top bunk, or the top bunk and the ceiling.

Bunk beds we recommend

Best of the best: Discover World Furniture's Twin-Over-Full Mission Staircase Bunk Bed

Our take: Not only does this bunk bed look great, it's extremely solid and stable so you can rest assured your kids will be safe.

What we like: Features a twin bed on top and full bed on bottom. Full-length guard rail on top bunk. Made from solid wood. Built-in storage in stairs and under the bottom bunk.

What we dislike: Assembly is time consuming.

Best bang for your buck: Walker Edison Furniture Company's Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed

Our take: This affordable metal-frame bunk bed gives you the option of splitting it into two separate twin beds.

What we like: Easily separates into two twin beds. Gives enough space between the top and bottom bunk so a teenager could sit up in bed. Several color options. Guard rail included on top.

What we dislike: Some found assembly to be a challenge.

Choice 3: Greyleigh's Moorcroft Twin-Over-Twin-Over-Twin Triple Bunk Bed

Our take: A versatile triple bunk bed that can also be configured as three separate twin beds or a bunk bed and one twin bed.

What we like: Two ladders for easy access to top and middle bunks. Solid construction. Includes detachable guard rails. Several attractive color options.

What we dislike: Those on lower bunks may feel a little cramped.

