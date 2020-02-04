The best bungee cord

Bungee cords are arguably one of the most useful items you might have lying around your home. From tying items in your yard down before a wind storm to strapping a Christmas tree to the roof of your minivan, bungee cords can do a variety of jobs. However, you need to make sure you get the right bungee cords for your needs, in terms of length, stretch, and connectors.

If you're ready to get a new set of bungee cords, our buying guide is here to help you make the right choice. We even included reviews of a few favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Strapright Bungee Cord with Carabiners, can handle almost any heavy-duty job you've got.

Considerations when choosing bungee cords

Elongation rating

Elongation rating refers to a bungee cord's "stretchiness." It's expressed as a percentage of the unstretched length of the cord. As an example, a six-foot bungee cord with a 100% elongation rating can stretch to 12 feet. The thicker a bungee cord is, the more strength, but less stretch, it has. If you need very stretchy cords, then don't choose the thickest options.

Uses

Camping or picnicking: Bungee cords are some of the most convenient camping accessories you can bring with you on a sojourn into the wilderness. They can be used as a clothesline between trees, as a tie-down for your tablecloth, or as a way to secure protective plastic over food items. The only limit to their use in this context is the number of cords that you bring with you.

Carrying: One of the most practical uses for bungee cords is to help you carry unwieldy items. For example, you can wrap your bungee cords around a stack of school books or a yoga mat to keep everything place on your journey.

Securing: This might be the bungee cord use that most people are familiar with. They're extremely useful for securing items down for transport. The most common example of this is using them as tie-downs for items on top of a vehicle. From lumber to mattresses, bungee cords can keep your items secure when transporting them on your car, truck, or van.

Organizing: Bungee cords can be used to hang lids, secure books, close storage boxes, or even baby-proof drawers. Don't be afraid to use a little "out of the box" thinking when it comes to uses for your bungee cords.

Materials

Rubber or elastic are usually used for the inner core of most bungee cords. However, the outer cover is what determines where and how it can be used. The most important factors are whether the outer sheath is UV and water resistant. Check the manufacturer's specs to find out if your cords have these features. UV- and water-resistant bungee cords can be used regularly outdoors, while those that aren't should be used outside sparingly and should never be left exposed to the elements for long periods.

Length

Short bungee cords are best for indoor use or for carrying items. Long bungee cords are most often used for securing large items to a vehicle, or keeping large quantities of items, such as firewood, in place.

Diameter

The wider the diameter of a bungee cord, the stronger it is. A 2-millimeter cord has a tensile strength of 275 pounds. A 4-millimeter cord, on the other hand, has a tensile strength of 550 pounds. Think about your needs before determining what thickness you'll need for your bungee cords. More thickness equals less stretchiness.

Features

Colors

Bungee cords are available in a myriad of colors and patterns. This is a practical feature, as many people like to keep their bungee cords separated by length or thickness. Purchasing cords in different colors or patterns allows you to keep the cords organized.

Connectors

The majority of bungee cords come with either a carabiner (D-ring) or hook on each end. These are used for securing the bungee cord to itself or to another item. While less expensive cords may use metal hooks, high-end options utilize non-abrasive connectors. Short bungee cords many times use plastic balls at one end as connectors. Be sure to choose cords with connectors that are an appropriate size for your needs.

Price

Most bungee cords cost between $6 and $25. Bungee cords for around $6 are short with plastic hooks or balls at the end. For $20, you can get bungee cords that are slightly thicker, with metal hooks that have rubberized covers. If you spend $25 or more, you can expect to find heavy-duty all rubber cords that have carabiners, rather than hooks, at the ends.

FAQ

Q. How short are the shortest bungee cords?

A. The shortest bungee cords you can buy are 4 inches long. These bungee cords have a ball on one end and a loop on the other end.

Q. Which is better on a bungee cord: metal hooks or plastic hooks?

A. While metal hooks used to be superior to plastic ones due to their strength, plastics today are almost equally as strong as metal. As such, both are perfectly acceptable.

Bungee cords we recommend

Best of the best: Strapright's Bungee Cord with Carabiners

Our take: Heavy-duty cords that are perfect for heavy-duty jobs.

What we like: Comes with six cords. Carabiner clips are extremely secure. Thick and durable cord construction with reasonable stretching capacity.

What we dislike: All 6 cords are the same length at 60 inches.

Best bang for your buck: Cartman's Bungee Cords Assortment

Our take: A whopping 24 high-quality bungee cords for a reasonable price.

What we like: Nice length assortment. Plastic-coated hooks are relatively scratch-averse. Lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Hooks may not be as durable as other options.

Choice 3: Kotap's BB-6B Ball Bungee

Our take: A versatile option for those who want the convenience of ball-fastened bungee cords.

What we like: Equally strong and flexible. Can be looped together to make longer cords. Good for childproofing cabinets.

What we dislike: Some found the cords too short on their own.

