A sweet luscious cake is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for dessert. But if you really want to wow your guests, it's difficult to top a bundt cake. Its hollow center helps the cake develop a delicious crusty edge that can support a variety of frostings, and the cake is incredibly moist, which gives it a delightful consistency.

You can't make these impressive desserts without a proper bundt cake pan, though. The pans are round and feature a hollow post in the middle to create the bundt cake's center hole. Some bundt pans are plain, while others have elaborate designs molded into the interior to give your cake an even more decorative look.

With our buying guide, you'll be armed with all the tips you need to find the best bundt cake pan for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice, the Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Anniversary Bundt Pan, which holds as many as 15 cups of batter and features convenient handles to make taking it out of the oven easier.

Considerations when choosing bundt cake pans

Material

Bundt cake pans are typically made of aluminum, steel, ceramic, or silicone. In most baking circles, metal pans are considered superior, but you may like another material based on your baking preferences.

Aluminum bundt cake pans conduct heat extremely well and are lightweight, so they're easy to handle. They're rust-resistant and aren't likely to over-brown your bundt cake because of their light color.

Steel bundt cake pans are known for their even distribution of heat. They're also heavier than aluminum, which makes them highly durable. Stainless steel bundt pans are usually a better option than carbon steel because they're light in color like aluminum to prevent over-browning.

Ceramic bundt cake pans can be a good option if you're looking for a pan that's attractive enough to serve from. Otherwise their baking performance typically isn't up to the same standards as metal pans because they have a lower maximum temperature and don't have any flex to help release the cake from the pan.

Silicone bundt cake pans offer plenty of flexibility to make removing a cake and cleaning up afterward easier, but they are prone to sagging when paired with dense bundt cake batter. Silicone doesn't conduct heat well either, so your cake won't brown much.

Size

A bundt cake pan can usually hold between nine and 15 cups of batter. The average size pan holds 10 to 12 cups, which is a good option if you're not sure what size you need. You want to avoid pans that are too small because you're likely to overfill them. But you may not be able to fill a large pan with most basic recipes, so you'll wind up with a cake that's too short.

Features

Handles

It can be tricky to remove a hot bundt cake pan from the oven due to its round shape. That's why handles are a convenient feature on a bundt cake pan. Not only do they help with placing the cake in and taking it out of the oven, but also handles can help when it's time to flip the cake and release it from the pan.

Decorative edges

If you want to make impressive bundt cakes, opt for a pan with some type of decorative design in the bottom. You can find options with swirls, flowers, leaves, and other elaborate designs. Some even have holiday-themed designs, such as candy cane, pumpkin, or heart patterns.

Keep in mind that the more intricate a bundt pan's decorative edge is, the more difficult it will be to remove the cake from the pan intact.

Nonstick surface

If you want your bundt cake to release from the pan as smoothly as possible, you definitely need a pan with a nonstick surface. Because the baking temperatures for most cake recipes are moderate, you usually don't have to worry about the oven heat damaging the coating over time.

Price

Bundt cake pans typically cost between $5 and more than $20. You can find low-quality pans that aren't as large for $5 to $10, but you'll usually pay between $10 and $20 for high-quality models that are larger and have some special features like handles and a nonstick coating.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to grease a bundt cake pan with a nonstick coating?

A. Even if your pan is nonstick, it's best to grease your pan with butter and a thin coating of flour to ensure your cake comes out in one piece -- especially if it features a particularly detailed decorative edge.

Q. Should I fill a bundt cake pan all the way to the top?

A. It's usually recommended that you fill the pan two-thirds of the way full. Never fill past the three-quarter mark.

Bundt cake pans we recommend

Best of the best: Nordic Ware's Platinum Collection Anniversary Bundt Pan

Our take: A large high-quality bundt pan that may be pricier than other pans but offers superior performance.

What we like: Extra-large capacity holds as many as 15 cups of batter. Provides even baking results. High-quality construction means pan will last for years. Features a nonstick coating to ensure cake releases easily. Handles make it easier to lift from the oven. Available in three metals.

What we dislike: Walls are extremely thick, so the cake may overcook if you don't remove it on time.

Best bang for your buck: Wilton's Perfect Results Nonstick Fluted Tube Pan

Our take: A reliable bundt pan that offers even baking results for successful cakes every time you bake.

What we like: Can hold as many as 10 cups of batter. Ridges aren't too deep, so cleaning is easy. Cake releases easily. Handles help with transferring the pan in and out of the oven and releasing the cake. Made of thick metal for a heavy durable feel.

What we dislike: Despite the 10-year warranty, the nonstick coating can develop scratches that rust over time.

Choice 3: USA Pan's Fluted Tube Cake Nonstick Baking Pan

Our take: Boasts a unique shape for a more decorative bundt cake, and the exclusive nonstick coating means the cake always releases with ease.

What we like: Angled design allows the cake to release easily. Has a heavy durable feel. Features convenient handles. Allows batter to bake evenly for consistently excellent cakes.

What we dislike: Even with the nonstick coating, some users find they still need to grease the pan.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.