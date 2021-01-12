The right watch is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Bulova has been making top-notch timepieces for nearly 150 years, so you always get your money’s worth when purchasing one of their watches. From classic dress watches to rugged, durable sports models, you can find a Bulova watch for men that’s sure to meet your tastes and needs.

Not sure how to choose? Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you find the best Bulova watch for men. We’ve even included specific product recommendations at the end, like our top choice, the Precisionist, which is water-resistant to just under 1,000 feet and features a chronograph with four sub-dials.

Considerations when choosing Bulova watches for men

Movement

Bulova offers watches with both mechanical and advanced quartz movements. Both movement types can effectively keep time, so it’s a matter of which style best suits your preferences.

Bulova watches with a mechanical movement feature a ticking second hand that moves in a smooth, sweeping motion without a battery. It requires an incredibly high level of craftsmanship due to the extremely small components that make it up. Bulova’s mechanical watches are all automatic, so they don’t require winding if you wear the watch regularly. They typically need servicing every few years, though.

Bulova watches with quartz movements run on a battery and don’t have as many moving parts as those with a mechanical movement. These watches require battery replacement, but they don’t need the same maintenance that a mechanical-movement model does.

Features

Designs

Bulova offers several hundred different men’s watch designs, so they vary in how elaborate they are. Some are basic styles with only an hour hand and a second hand, while other more complex designs feature up to seven hands that can measure thousandths of a second.

Most Bulova watches for men feature a date display, with some also showing the day of the week. You can also find some watches with a tachymeter, a bezel that helps you determine the distance you’ve traveled by the mile.

Dial

Bulova watches for men feature dials in a wide variety of colors and layouts. You can find some dials with diamond accents or gold- or silver-plated details. Some feature Harley Davidson-inspired designs, while watches in the Frank Lloyd Wright range have striking graphic elements.

Case and band

The majority of Bulova watches for men feature a stainless steel case, which is highly durable. Some styles have carbon or precious-metal cases, though. Most styles have a round case, but you can also find some with rectangular cases.

When it comes to the band, many Bulova dress watches have a stainless steel band. More casual styles can feature a leather, rubber, or nylon strap, though. All these case materials are relatively easy to clean, but you’ll have the easiest time with a completely smooth strap.

Size

There’s also some variation among Bulova watches when it comes to the dial’s diameter and the case’s thickness. More complex styles with chronographs and other features are usually thicker, while dress styles tend to have a thinner case.

Water resistance

Bulova watches are all water-resistant to some degree, but if you want to wear your watch in the water, you have to verify its depth rating.

Some styles are only splash-proof, while others are water-resistant up to a depth of 100 to 300 feet. Bulova even offers some watches that are water-resistant to 666 feet for serious swimming and water sports.

Price

You’ll typically spend between $150 and more than $1500 for a Bulova watch for men. Basic, casual models usually go for $150 to $250, though you can pay up to $800 for a watch that can be worn in deeper waters. For watches with diamond accents and other embellishments, expect to pay $1500 and up.

FAQ

Q. Does a manual Bulova watch require winding?

A. These watches are automatic, so the kinetic energy from moving your wrist throughout the day can wind the watch for you. However, if you don’t wear the watch for a prolonged period, you’ll need to manually wind it to keep accurate time again.

Q. How do I replace a Bulova watch battery?

A. Replacing your watch’s battery isn’t a difficult job as long as you have the proper tools. You need a case wrench to open a watch with a screw back, while you can use a small, flat screwdriver to open a snap-off back. Keep in mind that Bulova recommends having an authorized retailer replace the battery, so if you’re worried about damaging the watch, have an expert replace the battery.

Bulova watches for men we recommend

Best of the best: Bulova Precisionist Stainless Steel Watch

Our take: A versatile dress watch that offers a classic design and water-resistant construction.

What we like: Features an elegant but still rugged design that works for many occasions. Offers sturdy, durable construction and a chronograph with four sub-dials. Water-resistant up to 984 feet.

What we dislike: Watch is somewhat large and heavy.

Best bang for your buck: Bulova Marine Star Six-Hand Calendar Chronograph

Our take: A stylish watch that features a chronograph and is perfect for everyday wear thanks to its versatility.

What we like: Features three sub-dials, a stopwatch, and a safety bar. Boasts a silvertone exterior with striking blue accents. Suitable for both casual and dressy occasions. Water-resistant up to 330 feet.

What we dislike: Can feel heavy. Some buyers find the second hand can be slightly off.

Choice 3: Bulova Marine Star Calendar Stainless Steel Dress Watch

Our take: A truly striking timepiece, though it isn’t necessarily the best everyday watch or for situations where it may be exposed to water.

What we like: Face features contrasting colors with black gold and rose gold. Strap is made of sturdy rubber. Roman numerals and chronograph help add to its look.

What we dislike: While it’s rated for water resistance up to 330 feet, some buyers report the crystal fogs with moisture exposure.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

