The best bug zapper racket

Bug zapper rackets are notoriously fun to use. They provide a pop and flash of instant gratification as you swat or catch a flying insect in its electric wires. Many users will admit to having fun sitting on their decks swatting the night away. It's seriously that entertaining. But you need one that makes it through a season or two. Our shopping guide gives you the buzz on which rackets last and zap the best including our favorite, the Elucto Electric Bug Zapper Fly Swatter, which is a well-constructed insect-vaporizing machine.

Considerations when choosing bug zapper rackets

Mesh protection layers

Bug zapper rackets either come unprotected or with layers of protective mesh. There are pros and cons to both designs. The mesh, or lack of it, affects the grid size of the racket. An unprotected racket means an insect will have direct impact with the electric wires. Unprotected rackets have more space between the electrified wires, which means some insects can fly right through without being harmed. Rackets typically have three-layer screens, which include two layers of mesh sandwiching the inner layer of electric wires.

Head size

Zappers come in a number of lengths and racket head sizes, such as small, medium, and large. Your choice depends on a few factors. If you're petite, a shorter smaller racket may work best for you. If you prefer to swing wide, a bit of a longer racket with a larger head may be right for you. Larger rackets may be heavier than smaller models, making it difficult to quickly swat at a healthy fly.

Battery type

You'll have a choice of purchasing a racket that either uses alkaline batteries or rechargeable batteries using a USB adapter. Charging takes longer than simply replacing the regular batteries. Charges may not last long, but they can be convenient if you don't always have batteries on hand.

Features

Lights

An LED light on a racket's handle can be invaluable while zapping during the night. The addition of an LED flashlight differs from the LED power light button that lets you know when the zapper is powered on. LEDs, which don't emit much heat or light from the UV spectrum, will also attract some, but not all, bugs to the zapper.

Voltage

The grid of a bug zapper racket is electrified from 2,000 to 4,000 volts. The voltage does not always reflect the size of the screen.

Price

Bug zapper rackets between $5 and $15 have smaller heads and lower voltages. Lower-priced rackets also tend to use alkaline batteries. Remember that the cost of batteries can be expensive throughout the life of the racket. Rackets between $15 and $35 offer higher voltages, larger heads, rechargeable batteries, and frames that are more durable.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a bug zapper racket screen?

A. Inevitably, there will be a buildup of insect debris caught in the mesh. Cleaning it helps the product to work at its best. To clean, first remove batteries. Tap the zapper against your hand outdoors to release larger bits. Then use a cotton swab to poke out other debris from the mesh, or use a dry paper towel to wipe it down.

Q. Do bug zappers kill mosquitoes?

A. There's some debate to that question. A bug zapper may not attract mosquitoes to the racket, but many zappers can electrocute them, nonetheless. If you prefer a zapper that attracts mosquitoes to make it easier to kill them, consider a bug zapper that emits carbon dioxide or octenol (a nontoxic bait for mosquitos) for best results. Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide and water vapor breath but not light.

Q. Why don't bugs die when I hit them with my bug zapper racket?

A. It's perfectly normal for a zapper racket's electrical action to simply stun a bug on contact rather than kill them. That's why you may have to swat at the bug a few times before it's fully electrocuted.

Bug zapper rackets we recommend

Best of the best: Elucto Electric Bug Zapper Fly Swatter

Our take: A strong zap and unprotected screen means instant death to bothersome insects, but don't try it on your fingers.

What we like: Lightweight for easy swatting of flying insects. Powerful enough that you just have to hold it above a swarm of bugs to zap them.

What we dislike: The handle and frame could be stronger.

Best bang for your buck: Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket

Our take: A sturdy frame and bug zapper with a USB charger means it's great for on-the-go bug annihilation.

What we like: LED light is helpful to spot bugs. Powerful 4,000-volt grid packs an instant punch to bugs. Triple-layer safety mesh protects your hands. Offers a lifetime replacement guarantee.

What we dislike: You'll need good tennis-racket-swinging skills because the racket head is a little small, measuring 7.6 inches at the widest part of the screen.

Choice 3: Sourcing4U Limited the Executioner

Our take: An unprotected racket, which means bugs directly hit the wires that then zap them dead.

What we like: The zap and flash on contact with an insect is loud and satisfying. A single layer of horizontal wires without fill-in mesh means bugs die on contact.

What we dislike: Not as effective on large insects, and the switch is wobbly.

