The best bug vacuum

Getting rid of insects can be a real hassle, whether you're used to chasing them around with a flyswatter or trying to entice them into an insect motel. Bug vacuums can make all that frustration go away in an instant. These handy little tools trap unwanted bugs via suction power, allowing you to keep a safe distance at the same time. The name may be funny, but these appliances can help you solve a serious problem.

If you want to get a bug vacuum, keep reading. Our helpful buying guide contains expert advice and reviews. Our best of the best pick, the Sonic Technology Bugbuster, sucks up the pest without harming it, so you can safely release it outdoors.

Considerations when choosing bug vacuums

Insects

Think about the specific types and sizes of bugs you need to capture with your bug vacuum -- one that works well for small spiders may not work well for large palmetto bugs. If you get a vacuum that's too powerful, it may injure or kill more delicate bugs that you want to relocate.

Kill vs. no-kill

Some bug vacuums are intended to kill pests and insects once inside the vacuum. These use heat, electrical charges, or UV exposure to kill the insects, allowing you to then dispose of them. These vacuums are perfectly safe for use in your living space. They usually have a large container for holding the dead insects.

No-kill bug vacuums trap the bugs inside safely. This allows you to release the insects outside to crawl off and live another day. Many people prefer these vacuums because they like to catch and release spiders, which keep their area free from other insects.

Tool vs. toy

While most bug vacuums are intended to be a practical means of pest control, others are actually educational tools for kids designed to be toys. These include magnifying glasses and an examination chamber. While these toy models don't usually kill the insects, they can often still be used by adults to trap and release unwanted bugs.

Length

Bug vacuums are available in a number of different lengths. Smaller models reach approximately one foot. Longer ones can keep you over a yard away from creepy crawlers. Keep in mind that the farther you are from the insects, the less control you have over your vacuum.

Extermination method

Bug vacuums that kill the insect do so by a few different means. When choosing a kill-style vacuum, be sure you're comfortable with the kill method of your choice before purchasing.

Power

Most bug vacuums run off a standard electrical outlet, batteries, or both. Those that use electrical outlets are limited by cord length. Battery powered models, on the other hand, have limited run times based on battery charge.

Infestations

Bug vacuums are generally intended for removing individual insects from your home. If you have a serious insect infestation, contact an exterminator or use a more potent tool for ridding your home of bugs.

Features

Bug-specific models

A few bug vacuum models are designed to deal with a specific type of insect. For example, some are meant for dealing with dust mites or bed bugs. If you have either of these pests in your home, a bug-specific vacuum is probably your best bet.

Lights

LED lights on your bug vacuum can be a lifesaver when insects inevitably scurry off. If you think you'll be using your bug vacuum in closets, under beds, or anywhere that's particularly dark, look for a model that includes lights.

Containment

No-kill vacuums with some sort of secure flap for the containment chamber are preferable to those without. These flaps keep bugs secure in the containment chamber and don't allow them to crawl back out before you're ready to release them.

Price

Most bug vacuums cost between $15 and $30. For around $15, bug vacuums are usually small battery-powered no-kill models. For $25, you can get either kill or no-kill models that have stronger suction. If you spend $30, you can find the most powerful plug-in or rechargeable vacuums with lights.

FAQ

Q. Can I let my children catch butterflies with a bug vacuum?

A. Not if you want the butterflies to survive. No-kill vacuums will likely damage the wings of a butterfly. Even if released, it will probably no longer be able to fly and won't live very long.

Q. Can't I just use my regular vacuum for getting bugs?

A. While this is an option, a standard vacuum is nowhere near as effective at catching and holding bugs as a bug vacuum. Bug vacuums are designed to contain trapped insects to be released, whereas standard vacuums allow bees and other insects to fly right back out of the containment bag.

Bug vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Sonic Technology's Bugbuster

Our take: This vacuum allows you to rid your space of pests without killing them.

What we like: Container can hold insects live until you can free them outside. Bright yellow color makes the vacuum hard to misplace. Easy battery operation.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the suction wasn't powerful enough.

Best bang for your buck: Nature Bound's Bug Catcher Toy

Our take: A great way for five- to 12-year-olds to learn about insects.

What we like: Built-in night vision. Magnifier. Belt clip. Powerful enough to trap most bugs.

What we dislike: Suction diminishes quickly when batteries are low.

Choice 3: Housmile's Anti-Dust Mite UV Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: The best do-it-yourself way to get rid of dust mites in your home.

What we like: Great for those with allergies. Long cord. Uses hot air, UV light, and high frequency vibration to kill mites.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the filter needs regular cleaning.

