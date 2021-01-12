The best buff for women

The latest in athletic cold-weather fashion is the buff. Buffs can be worn around the neck for warmth or pulled up over the mouth and nose for protection against the elements. The design is simple: a wide loop of material that slips easily over the head that can be scrunched or elongated based on your needs.

Buffs have also become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among joggers. To read more about how buffs work and what you need to know before making a purchase, read our buying guide. We’ve also included our favorites at the end, like our top pick, Buff Multifunctional Headwear, which comes in a wide range of color options and can be worn a dozen different ways.

Considerations when choosing buffs for women

Uses

A buff is a multipurpose item of clothing that gets its name from the Spanish word “bufanda,” which means scarf.

Outdoor sports: Buffs are primarily designed to be worn around the neck, and they’re used to keep that area warm during outdoor activities such as skiing, cycling, and running. Because they feature a looping design with their ends sewn together in a single seam, there are no ends to get caught in equipment or on a branch like a traditional scarf can.

Sun protection: In addition to keeping you warm in cold weather, buffs can be used to block the skin from the sun and prevent sunburns on the neck and lower face. This is a win-win for skiers and snowboarders — a buff can not only keep you warm but also help shield your skin from the sun reflecting off the snow. Look for buffs featuring a fabric with UPF 50+, which is rated for UV protection.

Headwear: Buffs can be worn around the head in a variation of a headband or headscarf, which can be both fashionable and functional. You can scrunch a buff into a circle and wear it around your head and above your ears as a stylish headband, keeping hair and sweat out of your face while you exercise. From this position, you can also tug it down to cover your ears for makeshift earmuffs or up over the back of your head to cover your hair in a headscarf style.

Mask: If you’re cleaning the house, you can pull a buff over your nose and mouth as a mask to protect yourself from inhaling dust. With the advent of COVID-19, buffs have become a popular alternative to cloth masks, especially among outdoor runners and cyclists, due to the ease with which you can pull a buff up over the nose and mouth while passing others and then down when you’re alone on the trail.

Size

In general, buffs are one-size-fits-all. For children, buffs come in smaller one-size-fits-all sizes. For more specialized buffs such as ones for winter sports or balaclava styles, sized options may be available.

Features

Fabric

For a buff to keep you warm, opt for one made from merino wool or fleece. These materials also keep you dry when they get wet, though they’re more expensive. Most buffs are made from synthetic fabrics like spandex, microfiber polyester, or Lycra, which are great for sun protection and sports. Cotton buffs are available and offer breathability but not much warmth.

Color/pattern

Buffs often come in flashy colors and patterns as well as solid colors and muted patterns. Select colors or patterns to express your style or match an outfit, especially if you’re using it more as a fashion accessory.

Price

Buffs made of thinner materials can cost as little as $4 to $9. Midrange buffs can cost up to $25, while buffs designed for skiing or running can cost as much as $30 to $120.

FAQ

Q. Are buffs machine washable?

A. Check the care label, because some buffs can be washed in the machine and tumble dried whereas others are hand-wash and line-dry only. Consider the care instructions when purchasing a buff. If you prefer ease of care, choose polyester buffs, which are generally machine washable.

Q. Do buffs protect against airborne viruses such as COVID-19?

A. Some buffs on the market are advertised as being able to filter out airborne viruses and may offer some protection against COVID-19. If you want to wear a buff in lieu of a face mask, look for one with multiple fabric layers or a filter pouch in which you can slip in a mask filter.

Buffs for women we recommend

Best of the best: Buff Multifunctional Headwear

Our take: A highly stylish buff that can be worn in 12 different headwear configurations.

What we like: Microfiber polyester is machine washable and UPF-rated for sun protection. Over two dozen pattern choices available. Popular for headwear styles.

What we dislike: Material is on the thin side.

Best bang for your buck: Buff Lightweight Merino Wool Multifunctional Headwear

Our take: A lightweight Merino wool buff that can be worn across the seasons.

What we like: Soft and breathable. Merino wool construction resists moisture and will keep you dry and warm, even if it gets wet. Can be worn around the neck or the head.

What we dislike: Material is hand-wash only.

Choice 3: Buff Polar Reversible Multifunctional Headwear

Our take: A fleece-lined buff to keep you cozy in cold weather conditions.

What we like: Microfiber material is lined with fleece for added warmth. Perfect for cold weather activities like skiing. Wicks moisture and keeps you dry. UPF 50.

What we dislike: Likely too hot for warmer weather.

