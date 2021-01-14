The best bucket hat

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you already know the importance of sun protection. While slathering on sunscreen goes a long way to prevent sun damage, protective clothing and accessories, like a bucket hat, are equally essential.

Bucket hats provide exceptional protection to your scalp, neck, and face with their signature oversized brims. Not only do they protect against UV rays and provide moderate shade, but they’re also effective at keeping your head cool. To many outdoor enthusiasts, bucket hats are considered a crucial line of defense against heat stroke, too.

To help you choose the right bucket hat for your next adventure, we’ve put together this buying guide. We’re sharing a few recommendations at the end as well. Our top choice, the Columbia Bora Bora Booney, is a perennial favorite for its Omni-Shade material, which blocks out UVA and UVB rays.

Considerations when choosing bucket hats

Size

Most bucket hats are unisex and, generally speaking, they’re one-size-fits-all. However, some manufacturers offer small, medium, or large sizes to offer a better fit to wearers. Kids’ bucket hats are significantly smaller than those for adults.

Materials

The most common materials for bucket hats include a wide variety of natural and manmade options. Cotton and canvas remain popular for their soft, breathable designs. Polyester, terylene, and nylon are durable and quick to dry, making them a favorite for wet or humid conditions.

Bucket hats made with UPF material block out UV rays. Like sunscreen, these materials are rated based on how effective they are at this. For example, a bucket hat with a UPF 50 rating blocks out approximately 98% of UV rays.

Features

Brim

Bucket hat brims usually measure between two and six inches wide. The wider the brim, the more protection it provides; however, wider brims are prone to being somewhat floppy.

One feature that nearly all bucket hat brims share is a series of concentric stitches. While it appears decorative, it’s actually a functional stitch that helps maintain the brim’s natural curve around the head.

Mesh

It’s common for bucket hats to have mesh panels or vents around the cap. These boost airflow around the head, which in turn helps prevent the scalp from overheating. Mesh is also quick to dry, so bucket hats with this detail are suitable for water sports or wet conditions.

Grommets

Many bucket hats have grommets, which are tiny holes surrounded by metal rings. They provide additional ventilation and make it easy to drain water out of the hat. Grommets also add to a bucket hat’s overall durability by preventing fraying or excessive wear in high-tension areas.

Drawstring

Bucket hats are often equipped with adjustable drawstrings that loop beneath the chin. This helps secure the hat in windy conditions. More recently, some manufacturers have introduced bucket hats with removable or interchangeable drawstrings.

Price

Affordable bucket hats with simple designs and basic mesh panels cost $20 and below. Well-made designs manufactured by reputable outdoor clothing brands cost between $25 and $40. Those that offer advanced protection and premium construction may cost as much as $60.

FAQ

Q. What’s the best way to wash a bucket hat?

A. Cotton and canvas bucket hats can be washed in cool water with regular detergent and fabric softener. It’s best to let these line dry. As far as any polyester or nylon styles, follow the same washing instructions, but forego the fabric softener. Unfortunately, fabric softener causes polyester and nylon fibers to break down prematurely.

Q. Does it matter which color I choose for a bucket hat?

A. Not really, and many people simply choose a color or design that appeals to them. However, some colors are more appropriate for certain activities than others. Bucket hats in green, brown, or tan, for example, work well for birdwatching.

Bucket hats we recommend

Best of the best: Columbia Bora Bora Booney

Our take: A well-made design from a popular brand, it’s a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts.

What we like: Designed with breathable mesh vents to cool the scalp. Has a UPF 50 rating, which is more protection than other styles on the market. Wick-away nylon sweeps sweat away and dries quickly.

What we dislike: Brim is somewhat flimsy and can droop in front of the face.

Best bang for your buck: Home Prefer Wide-Brim Sun Protection Hat with Neck Flap

Our take: An affordable bucket hat with UPF 50 that offers superior protection to the neck.

What we like: Lightweight and wick-away design is great for water sports. The extended neck panel is effective at keeping sunburns at bay. Drawcord is removable and is a favorite feature among consumers.

What we dislike: Neck flap isn’t removable, and the design is very hit or miss.

Choice 3: Tough Headwear Bucket Sun Hat for Men and Women

Our take: An ultra-durable bucket hat that is unisex in design and universally flattering.

What we like: Made with polyester and cotton and won’t shrink or warp. Oversized cap and grommets leave plenty of room for the scalp to breathe. Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

What we dislike: Some wearers felt the cap was much larger than they preferred.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.