Who doesn't love a batch of hot, fudgy homemade brownies? For any chocolate lover, they're the perfect dessert -- and pretty easy as long as you have the right tools.

While you can use almost any baking dish for brownies, a brownie baking pan is designed specifically for baking brownies to make the task even easier. Many have a nonstick coating, a flexible construction, or inserts to divide the brownies as they bake. These convenient features make preparing brownies so quick and easy that you'll be baking brownies all the time.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the tips you need to find the best brownie baking pan for your next batch. We've also included some specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Baker's Edge, which is made from durable nonstick aluminum and includes a spatula to make removing the brownies as easy as can be.

Considerations when choosing brownie baking pans

Type

You can choose from two main types of brownie baking pans: traditional and molded.

Traditional brownie pans are square or rectangular in shape and don't have any dividers to separate the brownies. They're most like classic baking dishes and only require pouring the batter into the pan and placing it in the oven.

Molded brownie pans don't have a single cavity like traditional pans; instead, they have dividers to form individual cavities. That allows you to create brownies that are all the same size and pre-divided when you take them out of the oven. But you have to be more careful when you pour the batter into the pan to prevent any splatters or spills. You do save time, though, because you won't have to cut the brownies when they're finished baking.

Size

The majority of brownie baking pans are square or rectangular in shape and are 2 or 3 inches deep. In terms of overall size, though, you can choose from the following options:

8" x 8", which is the most common size for a brownie pan.

8" x 12", which is usually the smallest option if you want a rectangular pan.

9" x 14", which is a larger size for rectangular pans.

11" x 16", which is the largest size for rectangular pans but may not fit in all ovens.

Features

Materials

Brownie baking pans can be made from a variety of materials. Following are the most common options:

Aluminum pans are usually the most durable and offer the greatest variety when it comes to size. These pans are more affordable, too, but lower-quality aluminum pans can warp over time. They're not dishwasher safe either.

Silicone is nonstick and lightweight. These pans are flexible too, which can make it easier to get the brownies out of them. Silicone pans aren't prone to stains and are extremely easy to clean. You have to place them on a baking sheet in the oven to prevent spills, though, and they aren't as long-lasting as other options.

Porcelain conducts heat well and is extremely durable. These pans are heavy-duty and can be used for more than baking brownies, too. But they're prone to cracks and chips, and all models aren't dishwasher safe.

Removal features

Brownie baking pans usually have features to make it easier to remove the brownies from the pan when they're finished baking. Many have a nonstick coating that allows the brownies to slide out of the pan without sticking and makes cleanup easier. Other pans have a flexible silicone design that allows you to pop out the brownies when they're finished baking.

You can also find some brownie pans with a removable grid that you place in the pan before you add the batter. It divides the brownies before they bake, so you only have to pull it out when they're done to end up with pre-sliced brownies. Other pans have dividers that aren't removable, but you can still easily get individual brownies out of the pan.

Temperature range

Most brownie baking pans are suitable for temperatures between 350ºF and 500ºF. Some are also freezer-safe, though, so they are safe in temperatures as low as 0ºF.

Price

You'll typically pay between $3 and $40 for a brownie baking pan. You can get a traditional square or rectangular aluminum pan for $10 or less, but if you want a higher-quality pan with a nonstick finish and other removal features, expect to pay between $10 and $25.

FAQ

Q. How many brownie baking pans do I need?

A. It depends on how often you bake brownies. If you only make them once in a while, one pan is all you need. If you make a lot of brownies or other baked recipes, though, you may want two or more pans in different sizes.

Q. How can I prevent scratches on my brownie pan?

A. Use wooden or silicone spatulas or other utensils to remove the brownies from the pan. Avoid abrasive sponges or rags when you're cleaning the pan, too.

Brownie baking pans we recommend

Best of the best: Baker's Edge Nonstick Brownie Pan

Our take: An excellent nonstick baking pan that includes a spatula and recipes.

What we like: Constructed with durable, nonstick aluminum. Brownies all have crispy edges thanks to the zigzag design. Can hold a standard size box of packaged brownie mix.

What we dislike: More expensive than similar pans.

Best bang for your buck: Gotham Steel's Brooklyn Brownie Pan

Our take: An extremely easy-to-clean pan that creates individual-sized brownies.

What we like: Features a removable divider with two handles so taking out the brownies is a cinch. Makes 18 brownies. Nonstick pan.

What we dislike: It's recommended to wash the divider by hand.

Choice 3: Boxiki Kitchen's Silicone Brownie Pan

Our take: A simple but effective brownie pan that eliminates most of the mess of baking.

What we like: Made of food-grade silicone that's safe for oven use. Features a naturally nonstick surface. Easy to pop brownies out of the pan. Offers metal handles that make it easy to take the pan in and out of the oven.

What we dislike: Silicone can be damaged by knives, so you must use a spatula or other dull utensils to cut.

