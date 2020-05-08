The best Brooks women’s running shoe

Whether you're an experienced runner who's training for a marathon or a new runner trying to build up stamina, you need a good pair of running shoes to keep you on track. The right running shoes offer comfort and support, so you're less likely to get injured and you can push yourself a little further on your runs. When it comes to top-notch women's running shoes, Brooks makes some of the best on the market. They feature carefully tested technologies that help boost performance and provide the cushioning you need when you're pounding the pavement.

Having trouble choosing a pair? Our buying guide contains all the tips you need to help you find the best pair of Brooks women's running shoes for your training. We've also included some specific shoe recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the Adrenaline GTS 19, which offers excellent cushioning but still allows for plenty of stability.

Considerations when choosing Brooks women's running shoes

Running type

When you're shopping, it helps to consider what kind of running you'll do in your shoes. Brooks offers a range of shoes that can cover a variety of running styles or types.

Road shoes: Designed for running on pavement or sidewalks, so their cushioning protects against impact on concrete or asphalt.

Trail shoes: Meant for running on dirt and other loose ground, so they're more durable than road shoes. They typically offer better traction, too, and may be waterproof to some extent.

Race shoes: Intended for running on a track or in cross-country races. They have spikes on the bottom for improved traction and speed.

Gait

The way that you run can determine which Brooks running shoes are best for you. Most running shoes are designated as neutral or stability options, but you have to understand your gait to know which category is the ideal choice for you.

Underpronation: These runners land on the outer edge of your foot as they run. Underpronators typically have high arches, but you can study an old pair of your running shoes, too, to determine if you fall into this category. If they're mostly worn along the outer edge, you underpronate. A neutral pair of running shoes that offers arch support is your best bet.

Neutral gait: If your weight is evenly balanced as you run, your foot doesn't roll toward the inner or outer edge. A neutral shoe works well for those with a neutral gait.

Overpronation: In this scenario, your foot rolls inward as you run, and your shoes usually wear down along the inner edge. Opt for a stability shoe, though the degree of stability you need depends on how much you overpronate.

Sizing

Brooks offers a detailed sizing chart to help you identify the best fit. The brand recommends going up a half size from your usual shoe size, though. You can find Brooks sizes in narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide options.

Features

Type

Brooks breaks their women's running shoes into four lines or styles. The shoes within each line can function as either neutral or stabilizing, depending on the model.

Cushion shoes feature midsole padding to protect against impact.

Energize shoes provide greater feedback and energy return to keep you running longer.

Connect shoes are lightweight, so you can feel the surface you're running on more easily.

Speed shoes are lightweight, so they're perfect for racing or training to boost your speed.

Cushioning

Brooks running shoes feature DNA LOFT cushioning, which is made of an adaptive material that becomes firmer when more force is applied to protect heavier runners. It's soft, lightweight, and highly durable, too, plus it helps return energy as you run.

GuideRails

Most Brooks running shoes feature GuideRails, which is a support system built into the midsole that helps you maintain a natural, efficient motion by limiting your feet's side-to-side movement. The stability they provide helps protect your hips and knees, but the shoes are still lightweight and comfortable.

3D Fit Print

Brooks running shoes have uppers made with 3D printed technology that provides a comfy, easy fit.

Mesh

Brooks running shoes all offer uppers made of engineered mesh that allows for excellent airflow and breathability without affecting the fit.

Price

You'll spend between $85 to $160 for Brooks women's running shoes. Lightweight, flexible shoes that don't offer as much cushioning and padding are typically the most affordable, but you'll pay quite a bit more for highly cushioned running shoes.

FAQ

Q. When is it time to get new running shoes?

A. Your running style, frequency, and even your weight determine how often you'll need new running shoes. Most experts believe you should replace your shoes every 300 to 500 miles, but you may need to do it more often if you tend to run primarily outdoors on rugged terrain.

Q. What kind of running shoes do I need if I only run on a treadmill?

A. Treadmill running isn't as hard on the joints as road or trail running, but you still need a good pair of shoes. You don't need as much cushioning, so a lightweight, flexible shoe like the Brooks Anthem is a good option.

Brooks women's running shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19

Our take: The latest version of the brand's classic stability running shoe, which effectively combines performance and comfort.

What we like: Offers excellent cushioning while still providing stability. Lightweight despite its cushioning. Comes in a wide array of colors.

What we dislike: GuideRails aren't as supportive as in past versions.

Best bang for your buck: Brooks PureFlow 7

Our take: A reliable, lightweight neutral running shoe that allows for easy movement.

What we like: Offers a sole with great flexibility. Toe box is wide and comfortable. Also provides effective arch support.

What we dislike: Lightweight design may not be as durable as some would like.

Choice 3: Brooks Ghost 12

Our take: A running shoe with plenty of cushioning for long runs.

What we like: Offers excellent cushioning for extended runs. Shoe is still lightweight despite cushioning. Boasts effective arch support, too.

What we dislike: Sizes can run a bit small.

