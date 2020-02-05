Having a sun-kissed glow can definitely give your skin a healthy look, but actually soaking up the sun's rays to get a tan isn't good for you at all. Self-tanners offer an excellent alternative, but they can take time to develop. That's where bronzing mousse comes in -- not only does it instantly add color to your skin, it becomes deeper over several hours. A mousse contains hydrating ingredients to help moisturize the skin, so your tan looks and feels great. Those emollient ingredients also help the product spread across the skin, making for easier application.

With our buying guide, you can find the best bronzing mousse for your self-tanning routine. We've included a few specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Skinerals, which contains a blend of natural and organic ingredients in a formula that's paraben-free, sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Considerations when choosing bronzing mousse

Consistency

Bronzing mousse has a light, foamy consistency, making it simpler to apply than other self-tanning formulas. It doesn't drip or run when you apply it and soaks into the skin more easily to reduce the drying time and limit the mess.

Ingredients

As with any product you apply to your skin, you want to be sure you choose a bronzing mousse with high-quality ingredients. All self-tanning products contain DHA, which is what reacts with your skin to create the sun-kissed glow. Bronzing mousse typically contains additional moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, including vitamins and other antioxidants, as well as plant-based oils.

In addition to paying attention to what's in your bronzing mousse, make sure it doesn't contain anything you don't want, either. You can find a variety of formulas that are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

Features

Shades

Many bronzing mousse formulas are available in multiple shades, so you're able to get the precise tan depth you're after. You can choose from options like light, medium, and deep. In most cases, you should use your natural skin tone as a guide to select a bronzing mousse shade. If you're fair, opt for a lighter tone to give yourself a more natural tan. If you have darker skin naturally, you need a deeper shade to get a richer tan.

Applicators

Bronzing mousse typically comes in a bottle with a pump top -- when you press down on the top, it dispenses a puff of the product. You can dispense the product directly into your hand and apply it with your fingers, but that can get messy. Some bronzing mousses include a glove or mitt to wear on your hand so you're able to spread the product over your skin without staining your fingers.

Quantity

Bronzing mousse is available in a variety of bottle sizes, with most ranging from 4 to 8 ounces. In most cases, the larger the bottle is, the better overall value you get.

Price

You usually pay between $10 and $50 for bronzing mousse. Drugstore brands with lower quality ingredients go for $10 to $15, while higher-quality brands generally cost between $15 and $30. For a premium bronzing mousse, expect to pay between $30 and $50.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take for a bronzing mousse to dry?

A. Because of its lightweight, airy texture, bronzing mousse absorbs into the skin much quicker than other self-tanner formulas. In most cases, it dries within a minute or two.

Q. How long does a bronzing mousse last on the skin?

A. It depends on the formula, but most tans from a bronzing mousse last between three and seven days.

Bronzing mousse we recommend

Best of the best: Skinerals' Californium Sunless Bronzer

Our take: A bronzing mousse that provides a long-lasting tan and features natural ingredients that are good for the skin.

What we like: Provides a natural, even tan. Contains organic ingredients that help hydrate the skin. Company donates a portion of its proceeds to skin cancer research.

What we dislike: Dries very quickly, so it can sometimes streak.

Best bang for your buck: Miami Gorgeous' LaPlaya Glow Self-Tanning Mousse

Our take: An easy-to-use bronzing mousse that works well for both pale and deeper skin tones but won't break the bank.

What we like: Offers a natural tan, even for fair skin. Builds easily for those with deeper skin. Has a subtle, fresh scent.

What we dislike: Formula is runnier than other bronzing mousses.

Choice 3: St. Moriz's Instant Self-Tanning Mousse

Our take: A bronzing mousse that delivers a natural tan quickly and fades evenly, too.

What we like: Works extremely quickly. Tan fades evenly, so you never look splotchy. Includes an applicator mitt to protect your hand.

What we dislike: Can rub off on clothes, so it's best to wear clothing you don't care about while it's developing.

