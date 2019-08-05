You can't put a price on your child's safety. Thankfully, Britax doesn't make you do that. The respected manufacturer makes some of the safest car seats on the market, and they sell for a reasonable price. When you get on the road, you want to make sure your child has the best possible safety equipment, and a Britax car seat will do just that.

If you want help choosing the best Britax car seat, read this buying guide. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like our Best of the Best, the Britax Advocate ClickTight. Parents love it for the high degree of safety it provides; little ones are happy with its high degree of comfort, which keeps them calm on the road.

Considerations when choosing Britax car seats

Ease of installation and removal

Anyone who has installed a child's car seat knows that it can be a frustrating experience. That's why having a Britax car seat that is relatively easy to install is of utmost importance. Not only is it important for the sake of convenience, but if someone who is unfamiliar with your car seat needs to install it, you want them to be able to figure it out with ease.

Ease of buckling

As with ease of installation, how easy it is to buckle your child into the seat is an important factor. When fastening your child's buckle, you want to be able to do it in relatively quick fashion, without too much fussing and bumbling.

Size of child

When choosing any car seat, the size of the child who will sit in it is a big consideration. For each car seat Britax makes, the company specifies the population that should be using it. Britax infant car seats are for newborns into the pre-toddler stage. Britax booster seats are for toddlers into the young child phase. Britax convertible seats start as rear-facing infant models and can go all the way up to toddler booster seats.

Features

ClickTight feature

The Britax ClickTight feature helps make installation easy. To install your car seat using this feature, turn the key to open the bottom of the seat. Thread and connect the seat belt. Finally, click the seat closed. This process significantly reduces the possibility of human error.

Steel frame

All Britax car seats utilize impact-stabilizing steel frames, making them some of the strongest and safest car seats available to consumers. This feature is one of the major factors in Britax' popularity with consumers.

Side impact protection

Britax car seats have EPS foam-lined shells to protect children from flying debris during a side impact event. Many times, injuries during a vehicle accident are due to such debris rather than the impact itself. Britax's side impact protection provides an extra layer of defense during an accident.

Shock-absorbing base

Another innovative safety feature of all Britax car seats is the shock-absorbing base. These bases compress on impact. As a result, the base absorbs a large amount of the force of impact and helps reduce the forward movement of the entire seat.

Price

Most Britax car seats will cost between $150 and $400. Infant seats cost between $200 and $300. Most convertible and booster seats fall in the $150 to $400 range.

FAQ

Q. What are HUGS chest pads?

A. HUGS chest pads are found in most of the Britax premium models. HUGS stands for "Harness Ultra Guard System." They are intended to deflect energy transfer and reduce forward momentum in the event of a crash

Q. Is extra side-impact protection really necessary?

A. Any additional protection you can give your child is always worth it. Side impact can be just as dangerous as a head-on collision. As such, the extra padding in Britax seats can go far to protect a child's head in the event of a side-impact collision.

Britax car seats we recommend

Best of the best: Britax Advocate ClickTight

Our take: Top of the line from Britax. You won't find a better seat.

What we like: Triple-layer side impact protection and SafeCell steel frame makes this a virtual tank of a car seat.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a cupholder, which is surprisingly inconvenient.

Best bang for your buck: Britax USA Boulevard ClickTight

Our take: Reliable at a nice price.

What we like: Impressive baby-to-toddler versatility. 14 different positions.

What we dislike: The straps are hard to adjust at times.

Choice 3: Britax Pinnacle ClickTight Booster

Our take: Great for toddlers and small children.

What we like: Versatile model with classic Britax protection features like shock absorption.

What we dislike: Some found the shoulder strap hard to adjust.

