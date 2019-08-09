It's not always easy to eat all the fruits and vegetables you should, but we all know the health benefits that come from eating our leafy greens. Juicing is a great way to get all the nutrients from good-for-you fruits and veggies in a beverage that's quick and easy to drink. Breville offers a line of high-quality juicers that extract all the juice from your produce and separate out the pulp. The finished juice has the same vitamins and minerals that the fruits and vegetables offer but may be more palatable than the produce itself.

Keep reading our buying guide to learn what you need to know to choose the best Breville juicer for your kitchen. We've also included some specific product recommendations. Our top choice, the Breville Juice Fountain Elite, is a centrifugal juicer that offers a powerful 1,000-watt motor.

Considerations when choosing Breville juicers

Type of juicer

Breville Juice Fountains are centrifugal models, meaning they chop produce with a single blade that spins at high speed to remove the juice. They work quickly, but they're not the best option if you like to run greens or soft fruits through your juicer.

Breville Big Squeeze juicers are masticating or cold-press models, which use a series of gears to slowly grind fruits and veggies to extract the juice. They work more slowly but are also more effective for juicing greens. Because they don't generate as much heat as centrifugal models, the juice they produce is better able to hold onto nutrients.

Breville citrus presses are motorized presses that can extract juice from oranges, lemons, grapefruits, limes, and other citrus fruits. Because they're only effective for citrus fruits, they have more limited usefulness in the kitchen.

Juicing speed

The amount of time that it takes a juicer to extract the juice can affect how well it fits into your juicing routine. If you want your juice as quickly as possible, opt for a Breville centrifugal model, which can produce a glass in just a couple of minutes. Breville masticating models work more slowly, so it may take up to five minutes to get a full glass of juice.

Motor wattage

A juicer's motor is worth noting because models with a more powerful motor typically extract juice quicker. Motor speed is particularly important if you're considering a Breville centrifugal juicer because they require a higher speed to operate effectively. You can find models that range in power from 700 to 1,200 watts, so opt for a juicer with the highest wattage that fits your budget.

Size

If you're going to use your juicer regularly, you probably want to leave it out on your countertop, so consider its size. Some Breville models are fairly large and can take up a great deal of space on your counter. If you don't have much room, opt for a compact model that's designed to have a smaller footprint. To determine if a model is a good fit for your space, pay attention to the dimensions.

Features

Extra-wide chute

Chopping all your fruits and veggies into small pieces to put them through a juicer is often why it takes so long to get a full glass of juice. Many Breville juicers have an extra-wide feed chute, so you don't have to chop any produce unless it's oversized. This can save you valuable time in your juicing process.

Jug capacity

All Breville juicers have a jug or other container that collects the juice the machine extracts. Some models have larger containers than others -- you can find options with jugs that range from three-quarters of a quart to over two quarts. If you juice for more than one person at a time, you want a larger jug capacity.

Pulp container

Breville juicers all have a container that gathers the pulp that the machine separates from the juice. A larger pulp container means you're less likely to have to empty it in the middle of the juicing process.

Breville juicer prices

Breville juicers typically range from $100 to over $400. You can find a mid-range option with plenty of power and helpful features for $200 to $250.

FAQ

Q. What type of Breville juicer is best if I'm new to juicing?

A. If you're new to juicing, a masticating Breville juicer is your best bet. They're less expensive than centrifugal models, so you won't have to invest too much to get started.

Q. Do Breville juicers offer warranty protection?

A. All Breville juicers offer at least a one-year limited warranty. If you have a problem with your juicer that results from a defect in materials or workmanship, the product is covered.

Breville juicers we recommend

Best of the best: Breville Juice Fountain Elite 1,000-Watt Juice Extractor

Our take: Packed with so many useful features, this is one of the best Breville juicers on the market.

What we like: A centrifugal juicer that offers a 1,000-watt motor and two speeds. Features die-cast steel housing and stainless steel micro-mesh filter. Large feed chute can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables. Juice jug holds 1.1 quarts, while pulp container holds 3.2 quarts.

What we dislike: Some users find the machine difficult to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Breville Juice Fountain Plus 850-Watt Juice Extractor

Our take: An effective, budget-friendly model that's great for anyone new to juicing.

What we like: Centrifugal model that features an 850-watt motor with 6,500 rpm and 13,000 rpm speeds. Pulp container is large, so there's no need to empty it in the middle of juicing. Features a retractable cord to make storage easier. Extra-wide feed chute means no chopping is necessary.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the motor can become less powerful after only a couple of months.

Choice 3: Breville Juice Fountain Cold

Our take: Another great option for people new to juicers, but more powerful and efficient than other entry-level models.

What we like: Motor provides up to 850 watts with dual-speed controls. Offers a cold spin feature to keep temperature low and maintain nutrients. Safety lock keeps children from accidentally turning it on. Many of the parts are dishwasher-safe. Offers large capacity jug and pulp container.

What we dislike: Leaves pulp fairly wet, which means all the juice isn't fully extracted and can lead to a mess.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.