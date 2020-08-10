Who doesn't love a delicious, hot breakfast sandwich? You can get a breakfast sandwich at your local bagel shop or deli but having a breakfast sandwich maker in your kitchen allows you to control all the ingredients. You can venture beyond the usual egg-and-cheese sandwich and incorporate other favorite ingredients like bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, avocado, or mushrooms. If you eat breakfast sandwiches regularly, making them at home can also help save money.

With our buying guide, you'll be armed with all the facts necessary to choose the best breakfast sandwich maker for your kitchen. We've included a few specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Dash, which features nonstick cook plates and a compact design for easier storage.

Considerations when choosing breakfast sandwich makers

Type

When you're shopping for a breakfast sandwich maker, you can choose from a few different types. Layered sandwich makers allow you to stack your ingredients so they all cook at the same time, meaning your sandwich is usually finished cooking faster. A layered sandwich maker can also limit the mess for easier cleanup. It usually has a larger design that takes up more space on the counter but offers more cooking settings.

Egg-based sandwich makers are designed just to cook the egg component of your sandwich. They're able to keep the cooked egg in a shape that perfectly fits a roll, bun, English muffin, or slice of bread. These models are compact, so they work well for small kitchens.

Multipurpose sandwich makers are versatile appliances that include interchangeable plates. You can cook other items in addition to breakfast sandwiches such as pancakes, waffles, omelettes, burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and paninis. They tend to be larger machines, so they take up more counter space.

Features

Cook settings

A basic breakfast sandwich maker usually has just one cooking setting, so you can't adjust how brown your sandwich gets. High-end sandwich makers can have three or more settings that control the heat and/or adjust the cooking method used for different components, such as a setting to melt cheese or another to toast the bread. The more cooking settings your sandwich maker has, the more evenly cooked your breakfast sandwich will be.

Safety features

It's important to consider the safety features a breakfast sandwich maker offers. Most models feature fully enclosed griddle or cook plates, so you don't have to worry about accidentally burning a hand. They typically feature cool-touch handles to prevent burns when opening or closing the machine. Some sandwich makers also offer an auto shut-off feature that automatically turns the machine off once your sandwich is finished cooking to prevent an accidental fire.

Nonstick griddle plates

Nearly all breakfast sandwich makers feature nonstick griddle plates, making it much easier to remove a sandwich from the machine and allowing for quicker cleanup if any food drips out.

A basic breakfast sandwich maker features fully built-in plates, but higher-end models have interchangeable plates. This not only makes cleanup easier but allows for more versatility.

Indicator lights

All breakfast sandwich makers should have indicator lights to alert you when the machine reaches the proper cooking temperature and finishes cooking. A basic model typically uses a single light color, but high-end models use red, green, and yellow lights depending on the sandwich maker's status.

Price

Breakfast sandwich makers usually cost between $9 and $60, with most basic models going for between $9 and $20. A layered or multipurpose sandwich maker can cost between $25 and $40, but you can spend $40 to $60 for a high-end breakfast sandwich maker loaded with features.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a breakfast sandwich maker?

A. You should never submerge the appliance in water. Instead, remove interchangeable plates and wash them with dish soap and warm water. Some removable plates are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup even easier. If the plates are built-in, use a damp cloth or sponge to wipe them clean. For the sandwich maker's exterior, use a damp cloth and mild dish soap to clean any residue.

Q. Can I make anything besides breakfast sandwiches with a breakfast sandwich maker?

A. It depends on the model. Multipurpose machines with interchangeable plates can also cook pancakes, burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and paninis. You can get creative with basic machines and use them to make mini pizzas, stuffed French toast, molten lava cakes, and other tasty goodies.

Breakfast sandwich makers we recommend

Best of the best: Dash's Omelette Maker with Dual Nonstick Plates

Our take: A versatile machine that can make omelettes and cook other ingredients for sandwiches, making it a good choice for more than just breakfast.

What we like: Features nonstick oval cook plates. Can fit different types of bread, eggs that require flipping, and sandwich toppings. Has a slim design with a convenient handle to make moving it easier.

What we dislike: Plates aren't removable, though they wipe clean easily.

Best bang for your buck: Hamilton Beach's Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Our take: A compact version of Hamilton Beach's standard sandwich maker that can prepare a customized sandwich in a hurry.

What we like: Operates just like the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker but is smaller and less expensive. Can cook the egg, bread, and other fillings all at once. Features removable, nonstick parts for easy cleanup.

What we dislike: Works best with English muffins or mini bagels; anything else is typically too large.

Choice 3: ZZ Breakfast's Sandwich Maker

Our take: It can be tough to clean, but this versatile machine can make a variety of breakfast dishes, including tasty sandwiches.

What we like: Features four removable nonstick cooking plates. Can prepare sandwiches and waffles. Compact design allows for easy storage. Cord wrap feature prevents the cord from getting tangled.

What we dislike: Plates are removable and dishwasher-safe, but food can seep over the edges and stick to non-removable components.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.