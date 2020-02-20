The best bread slicer

It's so satisfying to indulge in a piece of artisan bread. However, these lovely loaves are rarely presliced, so it's worth investing in a bread slicer of your own.

It can be cumbersome to cut even slices from a loaf. Bread slicers eliminate the struggle, keeping the process efficient as well as safe. Simply place the bread into the slicer and follow the guided slots with your knife, and--voilà!--you have fresh, even slices.

To fully enjoy home-baked breads, artisan loaves, and even bagels, take a look at our buying guide on bread slicers. Our top choice, BambooSong's Bamboo Bread Slicer, includes a crumb tray that is easy to clean after each use.

Considerations when choosing bread slicers

Mechanical vs. manual slicers

There are two types of bread slicers: mechanical and manual. When deciding between the two, consider how often you intend to use the bread slicer and whether you bake your own bread.

If you eat or bake specialty bread occasionally, save the money and invest in a simple manual slicer. On the other hand, if you're a seasoned home bread baker, go for a mechanical slicer that provides several features for precision cutting.

Knives

Manual bread slicers require a knife to use, so make sure yours is the right length. For most models, a 10-inch knife is your best bet to slice through the widest loaves effectively.

Another option is to use an electric knife, which undoubtedly achieves a cleaner cut. Not all manual bread slicers can accommodate an electric knife, which means it's a good idea to think about compatibility before you buy them both.

Size

Loaves come in a variety of widths and heights, and so do bread slicers. As you compare models, think of the types of bread you need to slice. Some slicers do well with narrow, tall loaves, where others are better suited to slice loaves of unique shapes and sizes, like panella bread.

Features

Slice thickness

Generally speaking, bread slicers have fixed-size knife guides for steady, even slicing. You can follow them continuously for the thinnest slices or increase their thickness by skipping a couple guides in between. This level of versatility means you can create toaster-friendly slices or thick, chunky ones that go well with soups and stews.

Storage

Like all kitchen accessories, how you store a bread slicer when it's not in use is a concern. Many designs are foldable or can be disassembled.

Some bread slicers don't break down at all, namely premium ones. In this case, make sure you have enough counter space to accommodate it as a permanent fixture in your kitchen.

Materials

Plastic: Plastic bread slicers are great if you want an affordable option that's easy to clean, since many models are dishwasher-safe. However, they don't have the designer curb appeal of wood or bamboo slicers, and they're notorious for getting knicks from stray cuts.

Wood: Wooden bread slicers are far more attractive and durable than plastic slicers. They hold up well to knives and won't splinter or break. They're more challenging to clean, however, and can be rather pricey.

Bamboo: Bamboo bread slicers have the natural beauty of wood with a more affordable sticker price. Keep in mind you get what you pay for -- expect some splintering with these slicers, especially with heavy use.

Price

Wallet-friendly plastic bread slicers cost $20 and below. If you prefer a bamboo slicer or one with adjustability features, expect to spend closer to $40. Wood bread slicers tend to be the most expensive and often push the $50 mark.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a bread slicer for a bagel?

A. Only select bread slicers are designed to accommodate bagels, so search for one with this adjustability feature. If you're a true bagel aficionado, it might be better to invest in a bagel slicer instead.

Q. Are collapsible or foldable bread slicers less sturdy than assembled ones?

A. It really depends on the design and how much you intend to spend. Certain bread slicers have fitted parts and stable, sturdy frames. Inexpensive ones can be rather flimsy, and in turn can be unsafe to use. Assembled ones are, as expected, far more stable simply because their parts are permanently affixed.

Bread slicers we recommend

Best of the best: BambooSong's Bamboo Bread Slicer with Crumb Tray

Our take: Well-designed with plenty of user-friendly features.

What we like: Three slice widths and crumb tray. Folds up for easy storage.

What we dislike: Best if used with knives 10 inches or longer.

Best bang for your buck: Eon Concepts' Bread Slicer Guide

Our take: Essential compact tool for those who make their own bread.

What we like: Five slice widths. Easy to clean. Durable design made from environmentally-friendly resin.

What we dislike: Only slices one piece at a time.

Choice 3: DBTech's Compact Foldable Bread Slicer

Our take: A beautiful bamboo bread slicer that conveniently folds up.

What we like: Creates even slices in three different sizes. Attractive design. Simple to fold up.

What we dislike: Some reports that the wood splinters too easily.

