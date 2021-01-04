One of the advantages of braids or twists is that you don’t have to style or wash your hair every day. Even though these hairstyles can be low maintenance, they still require some care, like the regular application of a braid spray to keep your hair and scalp nourished and healthy.

We’ve created this buying guide to help you choose the best braid spray for your needs. Be sure to check out our top recommendations, including The Roots Naturelle Braid Sheen Spray, which works like a leave-in conditioner and smells great, too.

Considerations when choosing braid sprays

Uses for braid sprays

Braid sprays serve a variety of purposes. They’re designed to be sprayed onto the scalp and already-braided hair.

Moisturize: The primary purpose of braid spray is to keep your hair conditioned. Adding moisture to your braids is important to keep your hair healthy. If you’re using synthetic hair, it can dehydrate your natural hair, so it’s extra important to hydrate it. Conditioning sprays also help prevent breakage in the unbraiding process.

Prevent buildup: If you’re washing your hair less often with braids, be aware that oil, sweat, and dead skin cells can build up on your scalp. Buildup can block follicles, which may result in infection or hair loss. Sprays featuring tea tree oil can address bacterial or fungal issues as a result of buildup and keep your scalp clean.

Relieve itchy scalp: Braids can commonly cause an itchy scalp for a variety of reasons, which is why many sprays offer itch relief. Natural ingredients like aloe or tea tree oil can soothe itchiness and also treat your scalp issues. Some are even medicated with stronger OTC ingredients like salicylic acid.

Freshen: Some sprays feature ingredients like peppermint oil or menthol that leave a cool, refreshing tingle on your scalp, just like mouthwash does for your mouth. Some consumers love the crisp feel of sprays designed to freshen your braids.

Soften: Braided hair can become brittle or stiff, so opt for a spray that helps soften your braids. Braiding also puts tension on your scalp, which can be uncomfortable and make your head sore. Braid sprays that add elasticity to your hair can help ease the tension while softening your hair.

Add sheen: A desirable quality in a braid spray is added shine or luster. Buildup from infrequent washing can dull your hair, so add some sheen with a spray. Try to avoid silicone ingredients, which may boost shine initially but cause damaging and dulling buildup on your hair over time.

Features

Medicated

Generally speaking, medicated braid sprays are designed to treat dandruff. They include powerful OTC ingredients, like sulfur and salicylic acid, to address this issue. However, some of them carry a strong “medicated” scent, which isn’t to the liking of many users.

Synthetic-safe

Braid sprays that are “synthetic safe” can be used on synthetic extensions. Many sprays are advertised as being safe for both natural and synthetic hair. Water-based sprays are best for synthetic hair.

Chemical-free

For the health of your body, opt for a braid spray that omits toxic ingredients like sulfates and parabens. There are a number of sprays available that have all-natural formulas that include plant-based ingredients such as essential oils.

Fragrance

Many braid wearers want their braid spray to smell good, and fragrance in a braid spray can also mask odor. Though scent is a personal preference, it can help to read reviews to determine a spray’s aroma.

Price

Braid sprays generally come in a 12-ounce bottle with a nozzle spray top. Sprays that cost under $7 are typically smaller than 12 ounces. Midrange sprays cost between $8 and $10, and medicated sprays can cost upwards of $12.

FAQ

Q. How do I apply braid spray?

A. Always follow the directions on the bottle. Mist your dry braids from roots to ends with the spray. Avoid holding the nozzle too close to your head. For scalp or dandruff treatments, concentrate on the scalp area.

Q. Will braid spray help my braids last longer?

A. A quality braid spray should help keep your braids neat and conditioned for a longer-lasting, fresh appearance. That being said, it’s not recommended to keep braids in for longer than two months.

Braid sprays we recommend

Best of the best: The Roots Naturelle Braid Sheen Spray

Our take: A versatile and popular braid spray that’s very conditioning for your hair.

What we like: Works as a leave-in conditioner. Features shea butter for rich moisture. Noticeably helps against breakage when removing extensions. Pleasant herbal smell.

What we dislike: Doesn’t add much sheen as advertised.

Best bang for your buck: Parnevu T-Tree Braid Spray

Our take: Featuring tea tree oil, this cooling spray provides relief and hydration.

What we like: Tea tree oil relieves itching and flaking. Pleasant tingling sensation after application. Absorbs quickly for easy application.

What we dislike: May not be strong enough for some itchy scalps.

Choice 3: Mane ‘n Tail Braid Sheen Spray

Our take: For moisturizing shine, you can’t go wrong with this versatile braid spray.

What we like: Can be used on synthetic or natural hair. Soothes itchy and irritated scalps. Leaves hair shiny and soft, and not greasy like other sprays.

What we dislike: Scent is not to everyone’s liking.

